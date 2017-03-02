Inaugural Bellingham event invites you to Chow Down(town)

Several Bellingham restaurants will offer special menu items and prices for the inaugural “Chow Down(town)” culinary event March 7 through 12, presented by the Downtown Bellingham Partnership.
The culinary experience offers diners the opportunity to experience unique entrees and curated accouterments at 20 restaurants downtown, all at special prices.
Participating restaurants have created special prix-fixed menus, giving them an opportunity to highlight some of their best known dishes, feature new items, or showcase a sample of the food their chefs love to cook. Each menu has an exclusive three-course option – diners choose from one appetizer, one entree, and one dessert – all offered at a set price. Diners simply need to visit a participating restaurant during the week of the event to participate.
“We’re excited for “Chow Down(town)” to give locals and visitors alike a new perspective on downtown’s food scene,” said Lindsey Payne Johnstone, events director for the Downtown Bellingham Partnership. “We have some very talented chefs in our city who whip out great food – from fine dining to pub classics – and it’s time we celebrated that with our community.”
Unlike a one-day only or festival-type event, Chow Down(town) is designed to allow diners to participate throughout the week at their convenience, Payne Johnstone said. Many participating restaurants also will offer their Chow Down(town) menus at lunch, for an easy daytime option. In addition to their event specials, restaurants will continue serving their regular menu service as well.
For a full list of participating restaurants or for more information about Chow Downtown, visit the Downtown Bellingham Partnership’s website, downtownbellingham.com/chowdowntown or call 360-527-8710.
Sips of the Season at Cosmos Bistro
Bellingham Alive is getting together with Dan “The Wine Guy” Radil and Cosmos Bistro, 1151 N. State St., from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday for some wine and food pairings.
Radil will pair wines from Portteus Vineyards & Winery with small plates from Cosmos Bistro’s chef and owner Cinnamon Berg. Radil will present and discuss flavors, vintages, and why each wine has been paired with its accompanying small plate. He writes for Bellingham Alive, Wine Press Northwest, and various other publications.
Bellingham Alive will host a live raffle at the event, and you will receive a swag bag with samples and offers, including a keepsake wine glass from Barkley Village. Cost is $45, and seating is limited. Tickets through eventbrite.com.
Taste of St. Patrick’s at the Co-op
Sample tasty food from the Co-op, including shamrock mini cupcakes from the Co-op bakery and beer from Boundary Bay Brewery, in a free event from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Community Food Co-op’s Cordata store, 315 Westerly Road.
Also fun: try your hand at spinning tops from around the world, take a tour of the store’s edible and sustainable landscape with Scotty Milam from Beeline Bamboo, and enjoy Irish music by Lindsay Street. All ages are welcome. Details: 360-734-8158.
Spring Valley Vineyards Winemaker Dinner
For more than a century, the Corkrum family has been farming the land north of Walla Walla known as Spring Valley. Come savor the fruits of their labor as executive chef Bruno Feldeisen pairs Spring Valley Vineyards wines with a custom tasting menu from 5:30 to 9 p.m. March 10 at Semiahmoo Resort, 9565 Semiahmoo Parkway in Blaine.
Learn about the wines with winemaker Serge Laville. Early reservations are recommended as seating is limited; cost is $135 per person. Discount room rates are available for wine dinner guests. Details: 360-318-2000. For a peek at the menu, go to semiahmoo.com/wine-dine/vintner-dinner-series.htm.
Share what’s happening at your drinking and dining establishment by contacting us at mbikman@bhamherald.com.
