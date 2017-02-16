Savor tastes at annual Bite of Blaine

The Blaine Community Chamber of Commerce hosts the 17th Annual Bite of Blaine on Monday at Semiahmoo Resort, 9565 Semiahmoo Parkway, with samplings cooked up by restaurants and area food confectioners from Blaine and Birch Bay.
Doors open at 6 p.m. with a no-host bar; tastings begin at 6:30 p.m., and there’s a live auction at 7:30 p.m. Proceeds go toward Blaine’s Fourth of July Fireworks. Tickets are $30.
Participants should include Birch Bay Cafe, Big Al’s Diner, Blaine Senior Center, Chada Thai, Drayton Harbor Oyster Co., Edaleen Dairy, Good Samaritan Society-Stafholt, Lizzie’s Cafe, Paso del Norte, Pastime Bar & Eatery, Pizza Factory, Semiahmoo Resort Golf & Spa, Subway and Sweet Tangerine.
Get your tickets early; there will be no ticket sales at the door. Purchase tickets at Pacific Building Center, 2677 Bell Road in Blaine or at the Blaine Visitor Information Center, 728 Peace Portal Drive. Details: blainechamber.com or call 360-332-6484.
Tour Chuckanut Breweries, North and South
Chuckanut Brewery & Kitchen, 601 W. Holly St., in Bellingham, and the Chuckanut Brewery South Nut at 11937 Higgins Airport Way in Burlington host their annual open houses from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The brewers and reps will be on hand to answer your questions, talk about their award-winning beers and give free tours beginning at 12:30, 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30 p.m.. Details: 360-752-3377,
Make Your Own Sourdough Pizza
Chef Jesse gives a hands-on lesson in the art of pizza making from 6:30-9 p.m. Monday at the Healthy Connections Community Room, 405 E. Holly St.
Participants will be mixing, shaping, and stretching dough, so be prepared to dive in. Learn how to work with naturally fermented dough as well as how to feed and maintain a sourdough culture, and how to replicate high-temperature baking in a home oven.
Come hungry, as pizza and Italian-inspired appetizers will be enjoyed. Fee is $45. Details: 360-738-9368.
The History of Beer, Wine – and Coffee
Visitors to the Washington State History Museum, 1911 Pacific Ave. in Tacoma, can learn why Washington residents love to drink through the latest exhibit, “Steins, Vines & Grinds: Washington’s Story of Beer, Wine & Coffee,” showing through April 23.
The display includes an unopened bottle of Rainier Beer discovered in a sunken ship, a grape press used by Croatian wine makers in Gig Harbor and details about the storied history of these three libations in Washington, from early Hudson’s Bay Company imports through modern-day innovative processes.
All three beverages could be found inside the walls of Forts Vancouver and Nisqually. Whether roasting their own green coffee beans from Hawaii, sipping on homemade wine or imbibing a bottled India pale ale from London, early Northwest settlers took the first steps in the creation of a cultural phenomenon.
The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission for members is always free. Paid admission is $12 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and active duty or retired military with ID, and free for children under 5. Patrons with a Washington Quest card can attend for $1 per person or $2 per family. Admission is free after 2 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month when the museum stays open until 8 p.m.
Share what's happening at your drinking and dining establishment by contacting us at mbikman@bhamherald.com.
