New faces at The Local; it’s sushi time at Healthy Connections

Morgan Peters, previously general manager of the Mount Bakery Cafe; and Alec Bartee, previously head pastry chef at the cafe, have been hired by The Local Public House, 1427 Railroad Ave. Peters says new brunch and dinner menus are already in place.
Among the brunch offerings are Kung Pao corned beef hash and pain perdu. The dinner menu is comprised of fan favorites such as the Reuben, but includes duck cassolet, Thai Dungeness crab salad, scallop and wild mushroom risotto and an elk steak.
“I like to make dishes that are familiar and approachable with a touch of whimsy. I always aim to source seasonally and locally,” says Bartee, a Bellingham native and now executive chef at The Local.
Peters says the new dinner menu will take advantage of The Local’s 34 beers on draught by offering more beer-paired food options, including a beer-paired cheese dessert course.
She says The Local plans to host special beer-paired, coursed dinner events, which will feature select beers from regional breweries with tickets sold prior to the event.
Sushi time
Sushi chef Seiji McCoy of Blue Fin Sushi lends his expertise as he shares the stage with Robert Fong from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Community Food Co-op’s Healthy Connections Community Room, 405 E. Holly St.
Participants can learn how to roll spicy tuna temaki sushi while tasting albacore, avocado maki sushi, grilled musubi and Seiji’s surprise futomaki sushi. Cost is $55. Details: 360-738-9368.
DeLille Cellars Vintner Dinner at Semiahmoo Resort
Join Semiahmoo Resort on Feb. 10 in celebrating Woodinville’s DeLille Cellars with a vintner winter dinner, showcasing a variety of vintages paired with Chef Bruno Feldeisen’s five-course dinner for $125 per person. The reception will be at 5:30 p.m., and dinner will be at 6:30 p.m.
The pairing dinner’s first course begins with Dungeness crab salad with jamón Ibérico, kohlrabi and green apple coleslaw and pink grapefruit paired with a 2014 Doyenne Roussanne. The second course features Kona abalone with crisp lamb belly, spinach onion soubise, brown butter and yellow foot chanterelles paired with a 2013 Chaleur Estate Blanc. The third course includes Japanese Wagyu beef short rib tortellini with butter poached lobster and sauce “Americaine” paired with a 2014 Merlot. The fourth course consists of roasted venison loin paired with braised red cabbage, parsnips, grapes and smoked mustard sauce paired with a 2012 Four Flags Cabernet Sauvignon. To finish the meal, citrus pavlova with raspberry sorbet and candied Buddha hand, a type of citron, will be served for dessert with a 2013 Woodinville D2.
Thursday Night Mix and Happy Hour at The Skagit
The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, in Bow, is offering a new Thursday night mix from 6 to 9 p.m. and happy hour from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Winners Lounge beginning in February, with $3 drinks and $5 appetizers.
On the first Thursday of the month: ladies’ night hosted by KAFE radio
Second Thursday of the month: trivia night
Third Thursday of the month: karaoke night hosted by Rocky and Kristine
Fourth Thursday of the month: open-mic night, hosted by local comedians
