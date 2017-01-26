Truffle-time for your valentine, cocktails by candlelight at the Black Drop

Take the mystery out of truffle-making in a pre-Valentine, hands-on class taught by Cindy McKinney from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Ferndale Library, 2125 Main St.
Participants will learn three flavors and techniques, and each one can be varied to create more flavors: milk chocolate with chai spices, white chocolate with Grand Marnier and dark chocolate with raspberry-chocolate filling. All ingredients will be provided. Please register for this free event. Details: 360-384-3647, wcls.org.
Black Drop Black Out 2017
The staff at Black Drop Coffeehouse, 300 W. Champion St., will be serving up your favorite Black Drop-inspired cocktails, a lot of delicious fancy-pants snacks and some fantastic karaoke – by candlelight – from 7 p.m. to about midnight on Saturday.
Five dollars at the door gets you in, gets you a drink and a plate of yummies. All ages are welcome, only those 21 and over with ID will be able to partake of the libations. The full coffeehouse menu will be available at regular prices. Details: 360-738-3767, blackdropcoffeehouse@gmail.com.
Order Super Bowl Party Food at Boundary Bay
Boundary Bay Brewery, 1107 Railroad Ave., has all your Super Bowl Party food and beer needs covered. Order online anytime before Feb. 1t to take home any assortment of take-and-heat items to make this your best Super Bowl Party yet, even without the Seahawks.
Options include mac and cheese, pork sliders, yam enchiladas, chicken enchiladas, salsa rojo, beef stew, smoked salmon chowder; guacamole, artichoke-parmesan dip, seven-layer bean dip, potato salad, macaroni salad and vegetable tray. When you place your order, sign up for one of the following item pick up days: Saturday, Feb 4, between noon and 7 p.m.; or Sunday, Feb. 5, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Place your order at: bbaybrewery.com/super-bowl-food. Details: 360-647-5593, boundarycatering@gmail.com.
Tuscan-themed dinner for Artifacts Supper Club
Artifacts Wine Bar hosts a coursed Italian Tuscan- themed dinner with a specific focus on the noble grape Sangiovese, including Brunello d' Montalcino, with the main course of veal Osso-Bucco, from 4-7 p.m. Sunday at The Real McCoy, 114 Prospect St.
Each course will be paired with a different wine, and all are sure to entice your tastebuds, says Jeff Wicklund of Artifacts. The cost is $85 per person for wine club members, $95 per person for non-members and guests. Reservations: 360-770-2101, artifactswinebar.com.
McKay’s Taphouse Pays It Forward
McKay's Taphouse and Pizzeria, 118 E. Maple St., is tapping a keg of Pyramid Breweries Pilsner in honor of Northwest Youth Services starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Every dollar spent will be donated to help at-risk, runaway and homeless kids in our community.
Since 1976, Northwest Youth Services (NWYS) has worked with at-risk, runaway and homeless young people age 13-24 to foster self-reliance through emergency housing, street outreach services, transitional and permanent housing, hands on vocational programs, LGBTQ services and an acclaimed restorative justice program for second-time juvenile offenders, called Teen Court. Details: (360) 647-3600, mckaystaphouse.com.
Alissa Segersten cooks up healthy winter treats
Alissa Segersten, author of “The Whole Life Nutrition Cookbook and Nourishing Meals,” and a mother of five, demonstrates a basic gluten-free bread with four variations – cinnamon-swirl, multi-grain, onion-poppy seed, and garlic-rosemary sea salt – as well as carrot-hazelnut breakfast bars, brown rice flour tortillas, and molasses-spice cupcakes in a workshop from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Healthy Connections Community Room, 405 E. Holly St.
All recipes are free of gluten, egg, dairy, soy, xanthan gum and refined sugar. Cost is $45.
Segersten will show off scrumptious and surprisingly easy-to-make recipes for winter health, including one-pot Thai chicken and vegetable curry, leftover rice and veggie breakfast stir-fry, smoked salmon and potato chowder and sauteed kale with caramelized balsamic onions, from 6:30-9 p.m. Feb. 9 at the same location. Cost is $39. Details: 360-738-9368. More about her at nourishingmeals.com.
