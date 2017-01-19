Winter farmers market opens Jan. 21 at Depot Market Square

The Bellingham Farmers Market, now in its 25th year, hosts a scaled-down winter market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the third Saturday of January, February and March, which means the first winter market is Saturday, Jan. 21, at Depot Market Square, 1100 Railroad Ave., between Chestnut and Maple streets.
The market, which opens for the season on April 1 (no fooling), supports local sustainable agriculture by connecting the public with local farmers, artisans and other producers in an economically viable marketplace.
If you are interested in joining the market’s vendor community, now is your chance. The board is seeking farmers, crafters and prepared food vendors from Whatcom or Skagit Counties. Deadline is Monday, Jan. 23. Go to bellinghamfarmers.org/vendors for the application form. Other details: 360-647-2060, bellinghamfarmers.org, and on Facebook.
Robert Burns Dinner and Auction
Join Bellewood Acres, 6140 Guide Meridian, half-way between Bellingham and Lynden, for an annual Scottish tradition to celebrates the life and works of national bard Robert Burns. The Robert Burns Dinner and Auction, from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, will include ceremonial piping, an ode to the haggis, Scottish country dance, a traditional Scottish dinner and a toast to the ladies.
To add to the occasion, BelleWood will feature a scotch bar, each scotch priced accordingly, so that guests can learn and imbibe. Tickets are $40 advance; reserve at 360.318.7720, bellewoodfarms.com.
It’s Chili at Nugents Corner
The Little Roadside Tavern, 3699 Mount Baker Highway in Deming, invites cooks to cook up homemade chili in a crock pot and enter a chili cook-off from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.
Chilies will be issued numbers and everyone at the event gets to taste and judge chilis. Entry fee per chili enterant is $5. The tavern will match entry monies and winner takes all. Details: 360-592-5107.
Yum-yum bento
Teens can create their own Japanese lunch box filled with fresh and tasty foods in a free event from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Island Library, 2144 S. Nugent Road, on Lummi Island.
Learn about bento and other aspects of Japanese culture, manga and anime, origami and bonsai too. Details: 360-758-7145, wcls.org.
Vintner dinner at Semiahmoo
Chef Bruno Feldeisen is welcoming the wines of Patz & Hall, one of California’s premier winemakers, to a pairing dinner on Friday Jan. 20, at Semihamoo Resort, 9565 Semiahmoo Parkway, in Blaine.
As an additional bonus, the owner of Patz & Hall, Donald Patz, will be present to talk through each course’s pairing, which include braised rabbit leg with chestnut gnocchi, charred leeks and a green olive and tangerine glaze paired with a 2013 Gap’s Crown Vineyard Pinot Noir, and four other courses.
A reception is at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6:30 p.m. To purchase tickets to the Patz & Hall vintner dinner, please call Pierside Kitchen at Semiahmoo Resort at 360-318-2090.
