Customers dig into burgers at Boomer’s; flapjacks for a cause at Applebee’s

Customers apparently got their fill of burgers and fries in January and February in 2016 at Boomer’s Drive-In, 310 N. Samish Way.
In a post on its website, Boomer’s announced that last year’s anniversary sale, known as Boomuary, set all kinds of records in terms of sales.
To illustrate how much they sold, the longtime retro-1950’s drive-in restaurant did some number crunching and came up with these estimates:
If laid down end to end, all the hamburger patties sold would stretch just short of nine miles.
A stack of the hamburger buns would reach 17,746 feet high.
Carhops hand-scooped enough hard ice cream for milkshakes to fill a large backyard swimming pool.
Boomer’s, a family-friendly dining experience, features car hops and is known for its thick shakes and crunchy waffle fries. Its fans say Boomers excels at the Boomer Burger with American cheese. Park outside, turn on your headlights for ’50s-style car service, or dine in and sit by the warmth of the circular fireplace and place your order from the blackboard-style menu.
A few choices for Boomuary, which runs through February, are the Boomer burger, with a quarter-pound beef patty, cheese, lots of crunchy greens, tomato and pickle, on a sesame seed bun; and the gourmet teriyaki burger, a quarter-pound of beef topped with a grilled pineapple ring and teriyaki sauce served on a sesame seed bun with lettuce, tomato, tart dill pickle, Boomer’s special sauce and your choice of cheese. All burgers are on sale for $2.99.
Don’t miss the milkshakes that are unlike the bland mass-marketed, pre-mixed versions or the tasty onion rings. There’s also a garden burger and a variety of salads on the menu, and there’s a special menu for kids.
Details: 360-647-BOOM (2666), boomersdrivein.com.
Flapjack Fundraiser
The Bellingham chapter of the Alzheimer Society of Washington and Bellingham Harborview Lions Club host a “Flapjack Fundraiser” from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Sunset Applebee’s, 1069 E. Sunset Drive. Bacon, eggs, sausage and of course, flapjacks, will be available; and all proceeds benefit the local organization.
Tickets are $10 and should be purchased in advance; they are available at the ASW office, 1301 Fraser St., Suite A., or from Harborview Lions member Sue Watjien, 360-778-1980. Details: 360-671-3316, alzsociety.org and on Facebook.
Healthy tips at Whole Foods
Olivia Yates, marketing and community relations liaison at Bellingham’s Whole Foods Market, 1030 Lakeway Drive, announced a few upcoming events that might help you with your new year’s resolutions (and one just for fun).
The Whole Body Health Fair will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. Vendors from the store’s Whole Body department will be present to educate customers on products, make recommendations and provide samples. There will be local health conscious community partners in the store, ranging from chiropractors to CrossFit gyms.
The Power of Food: Balanced meals to achieve a healthy weight, will run from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18. PeaceHealth and Whole Foods Market team up for customers to learn more about how the foods you choose to eat on a daily basis can have dramatic benefits to your health over time.
Brewer’s Night Featuring Boundary Bay Brewing Company will be held from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 25. Learn about four Boundary Bay brews; with every beer purchase at the event you will be entered into a raffle to win Boundary Bay swag. There is a $5 admission fee that can be applied toward any purchase at Whole Foods Market, and there’ll be pints and flights for sale during the event. Upon arrival please check in at the customer service desk to show your I.D., pay your $5 admission fee and receive your $5 gift card “ticket” to use toward a purchase.
Details: WholeFoodsMarket.com/BellinghamLakeway (search events), and on Facebook, 360-714-6820.
Share what’s happening at your drinking and dining establishment by contacting us at newsroom@bhamherald.com.
