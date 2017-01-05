Oregon beers with hops at The Green Frog, winter eats at Bellwether

Green Frog proprietor James Hardesty says that Oregon’s Ordnance Brewing is fresh on the Bellingham scene, and he’s offering an Ordnance Brewers Night from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at his pub, 1015 N. State St.
Pouring:
▪ Kolsch, an ale that seems a bit like lager, in an old German style, with a little Northwestern malt backbone.
▪ Bloops Blueberry Wheat, brewed with blueberries from local Oregon farms, this well-balanced wheat beer is not sweet and overly fruity.
▪ FMJ IPA: Western Europe meets West Coast, with a fusion of New-World hops held together with a malty backbone reminiscent of a maltier English-style pale.
▪ EOD IPA: Crafted with classic hops, but with tastes that range from light fruity sweetness to rich floral tones.
▪ Of Chimpanzees Coffee Porter: This porter showcases locally roasted dark coffee from Home Town Coffee Roasters.
Details: acoustictavern.com, or The Green Frog.
Eat Wings. Raise Funds.
The opportunity to experience European football is a goal for many dedicated coaches and passionate players.
The Whatcom Football Club Rangers U16 Boys Gold team wants to make that dream come true, and to that end, starting at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, Bellingham’s Buffalo Wild Wings, 6 Bellis Fair Parkway, is donating 10 percent of patrons’ bills to the team’s soccer training and cultural experience in Barcelona in early August.
During the 10-day trip, the team will train five days with professional Spanish coaches, play several competitive games against local teams and attend a Barcelona FC home match.
Simply present the ticket in the link via eat-wings-raise-funds-ticket when you pay for your meal. It starts at 11 a.m. and goes to closing at 1 a.m. Details: wfcrangers.com.
Cinnamon Rolls (or Buns) a hit at The C Shop
About half of the reviews on Trip Adviser for Blaine’s famous sweet shop at 4825 Alderson Road, in Birch Bay, are from Canadians. Most of the raves go to the bakers of the cinnamon rolls (called “buns” by our northern neighbors).
The C Shop is closed for the season, but if you subscribe to the newsletter, you can search to find their popular recipe. It’s a wonderful warm-up treat for stormy weather.
Details: thecshop.com.
Lighthouse Bar & Grill features new winter menu
Executive chef Michael Grogan at Hotel Bellwether‘s The Lighthouse Bar & Grill, One Bellwether Way, recently released the new winter menus for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
New featured dinner items include grain mustard and maple glazed duck breast with butternut squash gnocchi; pan roasted and potato wrapped wild salmon filet; colossal lobster tail from the North Atlantic; and steamed Alaskan king crab legs. Spiced pumpkin espresso pancakes and a garden vegetable skillet are the newest breakfast items, and open-faced crab melt, crispy chicken sandwich and chicken apple salad are on the lunch menu.
“A great destination to sit by one of our fireplaces and watch the activity on the bay while enjoying a casual meet with friends or business associates,” general manager Jim Haupt said.
The Lighthouse Bar & Grill also features a rotating wine menu, featuring local and imported wines. Each wine has been selected by restaurant food and beverage manager Cory Dewispelaere-Rusch.
“We are excited to welcome our guests and assist with pairing the perfect wine with our new menu items.” he said.
Details: 360-392-3200, hotelbellwether.com/restaurant.
Share what’s happening at your drinking and dining establishment by contacting us at newsroom@bhamherald.com.
Comments