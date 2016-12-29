Celebrate 2017 with a special meal at these Whatcom restaurants

New Year’s Eve is on a Saturday this year, and that means more hours to say goodbye to 2016 and welcome in 2017. Here are few places to celebrate. Remember to plan ahead for details on tickets and reservations and drive responsibly.
New Years Eve at Semiahmoo Resort, 9565 Semiahmoo Parkway, in Blaine, presents a “Semiahmoo Soiree” in the ballroom, starting with a reception at 6:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m., drinks and dancing to The Atlantics after 9 p.m. A sparkling wine toast is at midnight, with party favors. Cost is $135 for the party only. Call 360-318-2044 for party invitations. Packers Oyster Bar features music by The Replayzmentz; $25 cover after 7:30 p.m. includes music, party favors and a midnight toast. Reserve at 360-318-2090. Pierside Kitchen offers a prix fixe meal from chef Bruno Feldeisen. Cost is $79 adults (includes one glass of sparkling wine upon arrival); $39 children 6-12; children younger than 5 dine free. Reserve at 360-318-2090. A New Year’s Day brunch at Packers and Pierside Kitchen, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., is $34.95 adults, $17 ages 6-12, free for ages 5 and younger. Reserve at 360-318-2090. Details: semiahmoo.com.
EAT Restaurant and Bar, 1200 Cornwall Ave., will offer a la carte dinning, and an elegant prix fix and festive menu starting at 6 p.m. Party favors are provided, and there’ll be entertainment by Joel Litwin, Adrian Clarke and Steve Jones from 8-10:30 p.m. A Champagne toast is included with dessert. Details: 360-306-3917, 4u2eat.com.
Ciao Thyme Commons, 207 Unity St., hosts its first New Year’s Eve party with a six-course menu downstairs in the dining room, followed by a party upstairs for a dessert extravaganza and dancing until midnight with live music and champagne for the midnight toast. There are 48 seats available for the full shebang including dinner and an additional 50 seats for just the dessert and dancing. You may choose from the wine and beer list once you arrive. Additionally, you are welcome to bring your own wine; a $20 corkage fee will apply to each bottle. Sparkling wine is provided for a midnight toast. Reserve at ciaothyme.com/events/nye-dessert-and-dancing.
The Beach Store Cafe, 2200 N. Nugent Road, on Lummi Island, features a four-course dinner, wine pairings and a welcome cocktail from 6-9 p.m. Cost is $85; email tessbsclummi@gmail.com to reserve.
Skylark’s Hidden Cafe, offers the full menu until midnight; the restaurant will be open until 1 a.m. In addition to the full menu, there’s a dinner package for $31.95 that includes soup or salad, choice of New York steak or halibut dinner and dessert. Live music is by Telefonic. Do the countdown with the New York Times Square ball drop. The band will play Auld Lang Syne, noise makers and a complimentary champagne toast are provided. It’s an all-ages event, and there’s no cover. Details: 360-715-3642, skylarkshiddencafe.com.
Four Points by Sheraton Bellingham, 714 Lakeway Drive, offers an appetizer buffet with music at 9 p.m. with DJ Ryan and a Champagne toast at midnight (cover is $10), plus a breakfast buffet on New Year’s day morning. Packages are available. Details: 360-671-1011, fourpointsbellingham.com.
Silver Reef Casino’s Red River Cafe, 4876 Haxton Way, near Ferndale, serves Tuscan bone-in loin chop with sage, rosemary, garlic and flat-leaf parsley, served over a cannellini bean, spinach and green olive salad with balsamic vinaigrette, followed by tiramisu cheescake for $21.95, starting at 5 p.m. Details: 866-383-0777, silverreefcasino.com.
