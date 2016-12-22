Don’t have all the time for preparing a Christmas Feast? Dine out in Whatcom County

Why not make your Christmas even more special by eating out? Although many restaurants and businesses, including most grocery stores, are closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas day, there are some venues that are open. Whatcom Transportation Authority buses do not run on Christmas.
Christmas falls on a Sunday this year, so reservations are a must. Be sure to call ahead.
Want to avoid a mess in the kitchen? Call in advance to have a grocery store prepare your holiday meal.
Haggen Foods: Go to haggen.com and search “holiday.” Order in-store at least 48 hours in advance.
Whole Foods: For holiday meal ideas, go to wholefoodsmarket.com and search “holiday” or “online ordering.”
Here are a few options for Christmas dining.
Four Points by Sheraton, Bellingham, 714 Lakeway Drive
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day: Chinuk is offering a Christmas Day buffet for $29.95 per person and will include ham, turkey, prime rib, sweet potatoes, tortellini, Atlantic salmon fillet, green bean casserole and an assortment of salads and desserts. The buffet is available from 1-7 p.m.
Poppe’s 360 Neighborhood Pub will be open from 4 p.m. to close (bar hours) on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas. Poppe’s will be closing down starting Jan. 1 for a full renovation and concept change. The name will be changed to B-Town Grill. The cuisine style will be Northwest-Asian fusion. As the new layout plans appear, there will unfortunately be no stage for live performances. The venue looks to be re-opened for business in spring of 2017.
Reservations: 360-671-1011, fourpointsbellingham.com.
Semiahmoo Resort, 9565 Semiahmoo Parkway, Blaine
Christmas Eve at Pierside Kitchen
Enjoy a three-course meal with a view and live music, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Cost: $49, $24 children, free for ages 5 and younger.
Christmas Day at Pierside Kitchen
Enjoy a three-course meal with a view and live music, noon to 8 p.m. Cost: $52 includes one glass of sparkling wine, $24 children.
Reservations: 360-318-2000, semiahmoo.com.
Silver Reef Casino, 4876 Haxton Way, near Ferndale
Christmas Day Holiday buffet open, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., a special menu includes: shepherd's pie, pork osso bucco, smoked salmon pot pie, chicken Cordon Bleu, all the side dishes and dessert. Cost: $25.95 per person.
Red River Cafe opens at 5 p.m. for dinner.
Panasia opens at 5 p.m. for dinner.
Reservations: 866-383-0777, silverreefcasino.com.
Hotel Bellwether, One Bellwether Way
Christmas Eve dinner, 5 to 9 p.m at Lighthouse Bar & Grill, with live music.
Christmas Day buffet, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at Lighthouse Bar & Grill. $44.95 for adults, $18.95 for children ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and younger; discount for seniors. Harp music by Elizabeth Joy noon to 3 p.m. Reservations: 360-392-3183, hotelbellwether.com/restaurant.
Vartanyan Estate Winery, 1628 Huntley Road
The tasting room is open from 1-5 p.m. Dec. 23-24 and Dec. 30- 31; closed Dec. 25 and Jan.1-15. The winery will reopen Jan. 23. Details: 360-756-6770, vewinery.com.
Milano’s Restaurant, 9990 Mount Baker Highway, Glacier
Christmas Eve Buffet and communal table, 6-9 p.m. $25, with Brazilian-style roast leg of pork, hearts-of-palm pot pie, whiskey-and-Bailey’s pave, no-host bar. Reservations required; call 360-599-2863. Details: Facebook.
Denny’s, 5720 Barrett Road in Ferndale
Open 24 hours. The Telegraph Road location is closed for remodel.
The Green Frog, 1015 N. State St.
Open with annual special Christmas show by Ron Hardesty at 8 p.m.
IHOP, 420 W. Bakerview Road
Open 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
India Grill, 1215 Cornwall Ave.
Open at 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., reopens 4-8:30 p.m. for dinner.
Uisce Irish Pub, 1319 Commercial St.
Open 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St
Open 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. for Christmas Day karaoke.
