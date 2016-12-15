Saturday night is Salsa night at Cafe Rumba

Cafe Rumba, 1140 N State St., host an all-ages salsa dance night on the first and third Saturdays of every month.
The next one starts with an intro lesson at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, followed by the best mix of Latin rhythms, including salsa, merengue, bachata, reggaeton, and more until midnight. Cover is $4, and beer and wine is available for dancers 21 and older. Details: 360-595-7369, rumbanorthwest@gmail.com, rumbanorthwest.com, or Rumba Northwest on Facebook.
Darkest Day with darkest beers
Elizabeth Station, 1400 W. Holly St., hosts its second annual Darkest Day event, from 4:17 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.
Staff say they want to toast some of the shortest and darkest days of the year with some of their darkest, rarest and most delicious beers. Included are beers from AleSmith, Ballast Point, Crooked Stave, Deschutes, Fremont, Midnight Sun, Oskar Blues, Off Color and Prairie.
Check the Facebook page for more details on specific beers.
Holiday Bash at Uisce
Enjoy munchies and drinks (try Molly McGarry’s Americano) with staff from Downtown Bellingham Partnership at the Downtown Holiday Bash from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Uisce Irish Pub, 1319 Commercial St.
There’ll be a spread of munchies and treats with drinks available, along with the Best of Downtown Bham Awards to some notable movers and shakers. Doors open at 5 p.m., the bestowing of awards begins at 6 p.m. Details: 360-527-8710, downtownbellingham.com.
Early warning for pasta feed at Boundary Bay
Boundary Bay Brewery, 1107 Railroad Ave., hosts it annual all-you-can-eat pasta feed from 5-9 p.m. Dec. 24. Cost is $26 for adult, $13 for kids 6 through 12, and it’s free for ages 5 and younger.
The event often sells out, so reservations are recommended. Details: 360-647-5593, bbaybrewery.com.
Singers Saturday at the Fireside
In the tradition of the old television Christmas specials of 1950s and ’60s – Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby and Perry Como – Bellingham pianist, vocalist and emcee Cheryl Hodge will welcome many local and regional musician celebrities and some of the “Best Of Singers Saturdays” guests in a high-spirited Christmas event from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Fireside Martini & Wine Bar, 416 W. Bakerview Road.
Christmas trivia and prizes are part of the fun, too. You’ll love the martinis, wine, beer and yummy food (try the smoked salmon potato cake, which goes well with the Yes Please Martini). Details: 360-738-1000.
