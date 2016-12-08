Enjoy a ‘Good Yule Feast’ at The Leopold’s Crystal Ballroom

The Leopold and the Bellingham Senior Activity Center (BSAC) host a “Good Yule Feast” on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Leopold Crystal Ballroom followed by a ballroom dance at the BSAC.
The festivities begin at 3 p.m. in the Crystal Ballroom with a Norse/Viking-themed winter evening feast, prepared by chef Sheri Edwards, and demonstrations in medieval fighting, illuminations and other arts provided by the local chapter of the Society for Creative Anachronism. The dinner and demonstrations will be held at the Leopold, 1224 Cornwall Ave., followed by the dance at 7 p.m. at BSAC, 315 Halleck St.
Dinner is free and the dance has a suggested donation of $5. Dinner space is limited; reserve by calling The Leopold at 360-733-3500. Details: wccoa.org, or by visiting BSAC Facebook page or contact Eric Pierson at 360-733-4030 ext. 1035 or epierson@wccoa.org.
Wine-tasting at BAAY
Supporters of Bellingham Arts Academy for Youth, 1059 N. State St., are encouraged to attend a wine-tasting from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11.
The event coincides with the “Pippi Longstocking” cast party at the theater. The play runs Dec. 9-11 at BAAY. BAAY is working with ONEHOPE to support its charitable causes and to raise some funds for the local arts and theater organization.
There’ll be a case of wine for guests to sample. If people like what they taste, they can order a bottle or more. Half of the purchase price supports causes like children's literacy, animal shelters, and veterans’ support; 15 percent goes to BAAY.
If you cannot make it to the tasting but would like to order wine, call 360-306-8531. This offer is available until Dec. 20.
Gingerbread time
Make the holidays all about family with a gingerbread house decorating event from 3-5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Semiahmoo Resort, 9565 Semiahmoo Parkway, in Blaine. All the building materials and tools will be provided; you supply the creativity. Please be present with your children; childcare is not provided. Cost is $25.
Don’t want to bring the kids? Adults are invited to join executive chef Bruno Feldeisen at Semiahmoo’s Pierside Kitchen from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, in building artisan gingerbread houses sure to impress. Mingle with your “classmates” over a glass of mulled wine and let your holiday spirit shine through. Cost is $35.
To register for the Semiahmoo events, call 360-318-2000 or go to semiahmoo.com.
Teens in grades 6 through 12 can create a deliciously sweet gingerbread house with their friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the Lynden Library, 216 Fourth St. All supplies are provided. Space is limited, so registration is required. Call 360-354-4883.
Books on tap
Some book clubs in Whatcom County meet monthly at local eateries, blending good eats with stimulating literary discussions.
South Whatcom Library’s group meets the second Monday of the month, and the book to read for December is “The Snow Child” by Eowyn Ivey. Led by South Whatcom Library manager Brian Hulsey, the group will meet from 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Tino's Pizza & Pasta Co., 2275 Lake Whatcom Blvd. Details: 360-305-3632, wcls.org.
Deming Library’s group meets the third Tuesday of each month, and the book to read for December is “Ghost Map: The Story of London's Most Terrifying Epidemic and How it Changed Science, Cities, and the Modern World,” by Steven Johnson. Led by Deming Library staff Erin Suda and Katrina Carabba, the next meeting is from 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 20 at North Fork Brewery, 6186 Mount Baker Highway. Details: 360-592-2422, wcls.org.
Pizza benefits Northwest Youth Services
Goat Mountain Pizza, 211 W. Holly St., is teaming up with Northwest Youth Services to help at-risk and homeless youth in our community. Grab a bite to eat on Sunday, Dec. 11, let staff know you'd like to support the cause and two percent of your purchase will go straight to Northwest Youth services.
Find out more about the organization at nwys.org/about-us. Other details: Goat Mountain Pizza: 360-510-6336; Northwest Youth Services: 360-734-9862.
Paws for the holidays
Cedarwoods Canine School hosts a holiday party for humans and their canines from 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Kulshan Brewing Company, 2238 James St. The event follows the weekly walk, meet at 6:30 p.m. in the large gravel parking lot on Bellwether Way. Look for the Cedarwoods truck. RSVP by Dec. 10; call 360-384-6955 or email cedarwoodsk9school@gmail.com. Bring a snack to share.
