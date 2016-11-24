Already feeling the bulge? She’ll teach you how do you eat healthy during the holidays

Sometimes during the holiday season it’s hard to remember to push back the mashed potatoes and cookies and to eat healthy.
Karina Davidson makes it easy and fun in a class from 6:30-9 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Downtown Co-op Connections Building, 405 E. Holly St.
She’ll demonstrate the versatility and taste of black kale and wild rice salad with lemon-garlic vinaigrette; a kale, beet, and fresh orange salad with a sherry-orange vinaigrette; and a curried quinoa and kale salad studded with toasted almonds and dried cranberries. She’ll also do a quick braise of chard, garlic, tomato and lemon that serves as a bright side dish or a yummy pasta topping; and a Caesar salad featuring chard and kale.
Cost is $35. Details: 360-734-8158, communityfood.coop.
Cider’s ready at the Honey Moon
Honey Moon Mead & Cider, 1053 N. State St. (in the alley) just announced the release of its 2016 Bellingham Extra CiderHead, the result of a community-focused project that captures “the essence of Bellingham” in a bottle. Now in its second year, the hard cider blend is made from apples grown all over Whatcom County.
This year’s vintage contains dozens of different varieties of apples, including Spartan, Snow, Melrose, King, Akane, Gravenstein and Jonagold, as well as many mystery varieties from wild or heirloom trees.
Favorable growing conditions this year produced a bumper crop of tree fruit, and local residents with “extra” apples on their hands have been eager to participate in the project. During the harvest season the folks at Honey Moon collected more than 12,000 pounds of local fruit that would otherwise have gone unused.
“We were overwhelmed by the response,” said Murphy Evans, Honey Moon’s owner and the driving force behind the project. “People were dropping off buckets and boxes full of apples at our shop, and the phone was ringing off the hook for our crew to come and harvest trees.”
Six tons of apples yielded about 1,000 gallons of juice, all of it pressed at Honey Moon’s facility in the alley behind State Street in downtown Bellingham. Evans worked with a local machinist to design and build a custom press expressly for the purpose.
“The press was designed to be mobile, so we could roll it onto the patio where we have more room to work,” he said. “The added bonus was that folks could watch the press in action, and even toss a few of their own apples into the hopper if they wanted to. It made the community connection that much stronger.”
To celebrate its release, Honey Moon will throw a party on Saturday, Nov. 26. There will be tours, tastings and special apple-themed treats from 5-8 p.m., with music by Bilongo Quintet starting at 8:30. It’s an all-ages venue.
The 2016 Bellingham Extra CiderHead will be available in bottles and on tap at Honey Moon as well as area stores and restaurants while supplies last. As a way of giving back to the community that helped make it possible, Honey Moon will donate a portion of the proceeds to the Bellingham Public Schools Foundation.
Details: 360-734-0728, ciderhead.com.
Beard boasting at Aslan
At 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, Aslan Brewing Company, 1330 N. Forest St., will be hosting the “Best Beard in Bellingham” competition. Anyone interested in entering can pre-register on their website or check in with Aslan staff during the event. Winners will be announced at 9:30 p.m.
Beards will be judged using three criteria: length, creativity, and “beard power.” Judges will combine the aggregate total of a 1 to 10 score in each category.
In addition to the overall competition, there’ll be winners in the following subcategories: best mustache, free style, cleanest beard, longest beard and people’s choice. All the categories, aside from People’s Choice, will be judged by Aslan’s resident beard experts: Austin Umbinetti-Hutton, brewer and beard-master; Brendan Garvey, sous chef and beard model; and Celina Carros, events coordinator and beard connoisseur.
All winners will receive a prize, sponsored by Sea Witch Botanicals and V’s Barbershop. Contestants must be present at the time of announcement to win.
Details: 360-393-4106, aslanbrewing.com.
Christmas Ale from Kulshan Brewery
A seasonal favorite, Royal Tannenbaum Christmas Ale, and a 2016 Gold Medal winner from the Washington State Beer Awards, will be the guest of honor from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the annual Ugly Sweater X-Mas Ale Party at Kulshan Brewery’s K2 location, 1538 Kentucky St.
Paige Godfrey, events coordinator at the brewery, said that “four happy little trees” from Fullner Christmas Tree Farm in Everson have gone in to this brew: Picea abies (Norway Spruce), Pseudotsuga menziesii (Douglas Fir), Picea pungens (Colorado Spruce) and Abies concolor (White Fir).
K2 will open up the brewery for fun games like corn hole and giant Jenga, raffle prizes and give-aways of Kulshan gear, as well as a contest winner for best Ugly Holiday Sweater. Details: 360-389-5348, kulshanbrewery.com.
Share what's happening at your drinking and dining establishment by contacting us at mbikman@bhamherald.com.
