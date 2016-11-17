It’s all about the cheese at Everybody’s Store in Van Zandt

At this year’s 46th annual Cheese Fest, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Everbody’s Store, 5465 Potter Road, just off Highway 9 in Van Zandt, proprietor Jeff Margolis says the highlight will be 10 local offerings, including raw milk blue and raw milk Gorgonzola from Twin Sisters Creamery; Maasdamer, a deliciously nutty Swiss; and bacon cheddar, jalapeño Gouda, creamy Havarti and nokkelost, from Appel Farms.
The store’s brie, Gruyere and Acme jack cheeses are made in the South Fork Valley by Acme Farms. Margolis says two of the store’s most popular cheeses are the potato goat from Holland and the award-winning bella vitano balsamica from the Sartori Dairy in Wisconsin.
At this time of year, Margolis brings in a few sweet British dessert cheeses such as Stilton with mango and Wensleydale with cranberries. In all, there are 60 cheeses or more geared to every budget, including a vegan cheese that is essentially made with nuts. The festival also includes locally produced lamb, beef, chicken, smoked and pickled salmon. The staff, as well as a professional cheese monger from the Peterson Cheese Co., will be on hand for the tastings.
There’ll be a large cache of organic cabbages and squashes grown in the Everybody's Store garden and what Margolis calls a “rarified and exotic” selection of Rightously Raw Organic Chocolates. Everybody’s Store, basically a ma and pa grocery, has been selling, local, natural and organic foods since 1970. Details: 360-592-2297, goodbuy@everybodys.com.
Duck time at the Real McCoy
Artifacts Wine Bar’s Supper Club hosts an intimate and educational coursed-meal that pairs duck with wines from Duckhorn Winery, as well as some other Washington wines and imports, starting at 4 p.m. Sunday and ending about 7, at The Real McCoy, 114 Prospect St., across from Whatcom Museum’s Old City Hall. Seats are $85 per person for club members and $95 per person for guests and nonmembers. Go to artifactswinebar.com for more upcoming events. Details: 360-778-2101.
Music on Fridays & Food Trucks
Stones Throw Brewery, 1009 Larrabee Ave., in Fairhaven, not only provides live tunes, but you can chomp down yummies from local food trucks and wash it all down with brews from the pub at some special weekend events.
And if the edibles from the food trucks don’t please you, get pretzels and nuts in the taproom, or the following nearby restaurants will deliver directly to you while in the taproom when staff members are available: Fairhaven Pizza, Jimmy's Vietnamese Sandwich, Övn Wood Fired Pizza and Aloha Poke. And you can even can bring your own food to the pub. Plus, kids and dogs are welcome.
Here’s what’s rolling down 11th Street in November and the first weekend in December. There’s no cover charge, but tips for the musicians are always a good thing.
▪ Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m.: Music with The Devilly Brothers, Bellingham’s acoustic Irish and Americana folk band, with foot-stomping dance songs, break-neck fiddle tunes and heart-wrenching ballads. After all that dancing, refuel with Cubano Cubano Sandwiches and a delicious Stones Throw Ale or two. The Devilly Brothers are regulars on most Sundays at Kulshan Brewery on James Street.
▪ Sunday, 1-4 p.m.: Acoustic swing jam. Bring your instrument and chord sheets to share with fellow musicians.
▪ Nov. 25 and 26: 5-8 p.m.: Fairhaven Holiday & Art Walk specials. Support historic Fairhaven merchants, while enjoying the holiday festivities (Father Christmas, carriage rides, lighting of the trees). Twenty percent discount on your first merchandise or beer purchase when you show a receipt from a local store in Fairhaven.
▪ Dec. 2, 6-8:30 p.m.: Come on out to Fairhaven Stones Throw Brewery for a night of fun with progressive bluegrass from High Mountain Stringband. Enjoy a couple local beers and food – CubanoCubano will be there too.
Details: 360-362-5058, stonesthrowbrewco.com and on Facebook.
Skagit Wine & Beer Festival
The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce hosts tastings of wines, beer and spirits from regions throughout Washington, as well as, gourmet appetizers, chocolate and delectable cheese sampling made in Skagit County, starting with a VIP happy hour at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Eaglemont Golf Course, 4800 Eaglemont Drive, in Mount Vernon. The main event begins at 4 p.m. Participants from Whatcom County include Bellewood Distilling, Boundary Bay Brewery, Chuckanut Brewery, Kulshan Brewing Co., Stones Throw Brewery and Ferndale Farmstead. Presale VIP tickets are $70 per person, $130 per couple; Presale general admission tickets are $50 per person, $90 per couple. Tickets at the door are $60 per person. Details: 360-428-8547 360-424-0800, mountvernonchamber.com.
