It’s all about the cheese at Everybody’s Store in Van Zandt

0:42 Standing Rock protesters block railroad tracks in Bellingham Pause

2:07 Arrests and violence at Dakota Access pipeline protest in North Dakota

1:49 Donald Trump won't be in final GOP debate before Iowa caucuses

2:40 Pete Carroll on Seahawks beating "the best" at New England

0:47 Watch Bellingham's Annika Reiss win the NWC girls title

1:39 Demonstrators at Supreme Court in Arlene's Flowers case

2:10 Here's how NOT to deep fry a turkey

1:10 Gig Harbor seniors marry after unexpected romance blooms

1:22 Kent shopping center goes up in flames