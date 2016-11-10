Winemakers dinner at Old World Deli features Italian vintner

Paolo Brunello of Vignale di Cecilia is the featured guest host at a winemakers dinner from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Old World Deli, 1228 N. State St. Brunello is from the Colli Euganei region from the south of Veneto and works organically and with natural yeasts in his winemaking. He also makes sparkling wine from the Glera grape famous for producing Prosecco as well as the local Pinella varietal. Brunello’s focus is on making affordable, top-quality wines utilizing traditional methods. Guests will be served five Italian wines and five Italian-themed courses, paired with the wines. Cost is $75. Get tickets in-person at the deli, call 360-738-2090, or go to oldworlddeli1.com for details. More on Brunello: vignaledicecilia.it/story.html.
Cooking Classes at Semiahmoo
Semiahmoo Resort, Golf and Spa’s executive chef Bruno Feldeisen and chef Shawn Tolliver share their culinary techniques with cooking classes through the end of the year at the Pierside Kitchen at the resort, 9565 Semiahmoo Parkway; and at the Great Blue Heron Grill at Semiahmoo Golf and Country Club, 8720 Semiahmoo Parkway, in Blaine. Classes, which cost $79 at the Pierside and $65 at the Great Blue Heron, include a hands-on experience, wine pairings, a Semiahmoo Resort apron and recipe cards. Classes are from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Pierside and from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Great Blue Heron.
The schedule: Nov. 15: Get a lesson on how to prepare a classic turkey along with sides and dessert (Great Blue Heron); Nov.16: Learn how to perfect your preparations of classic autumn treats such as apples and squash (Pierside); Nov. 30: Learn the art of preparing a succulent duck breast with foie gras (Pierside); Dec. 7 and 14: Chef Bruno will select the trendiest dishes of the season to teach at the December culinary lessons; lamb on Dec. 7 and Cornish hens on Dec. 14 (Pierside); Dec. 13 Learn how to cook prime rib for a holiday dinner (Great Blue Heron). Reservations for Pierside: Suresh Rao at 360-318-2028 or e-mail: SRao@Semiahmoo.com. Reservations for Great Blue Heron: Kris Henderson at 360-371-7005 or khenderson@semiahmoo.com
Supporting Lummi Island Kids As Easy As Pie
Lummi Island’s Beach Store Cafe is sponsoring a benefit for the Lummi Island Foundation for Education to benefit programs at the island’s Beach School by letting the foundation’s bakers craft your Thanksgiving pies. Baked-from-scratch options are: apple crumble: $20; $23 for gluten-free; pumpkin: $20; $23 for gluten-free; and pecan: $23; $26 for gluten-free. Pie orders are due by Nov. 18 and will be available for pickup between 10 a.m. and noon on Nov. 23. Order in-person at the Beach Store Cafe; by calling Erna Gregory at 758-4076 or by emailing Erna at lummigirl@msn.com.
Pint for a Pint Blood Drive
Aslan Brewing Co. is hosting a blood drive for Bloodworks Northwest (formerly Puget Sound Blood Center) with a mobile outside the brewpub, 1330 N. Forest St., from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.
Beer Science: Sour vs. Funky
Take a beer adventure and implode your taste buds as you try beers on a wide spectrum of funky and sour in a class through Whatcom Community College’s Community and Continuing Education, from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 17 at WCC’s Foundation Building, 333 Calluna Court. Find out the difference between a sour beer and a funky one (such as a Saison), along with the brewing process and science behind their production, with Aaron Matson of The Copper Hog. Branch out from your regular pint and taste unique brews in this fun and funky class. Must be 21 to enroll; photo ID required at class. Cost is $35. Register at whatcom.edu/academics/community-continuing-education or call 360-383-3200 for details.
Five-Course European Beer Dinner
The Archer Ale House, 1212 10th St., hosts Seattle import pioneer Merchant Du Vin for a a five-course tasting menu from the Archer’s chefs, paired with a variety of European beer, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Special guest and brand ambassador Jhon Gilroy will host the event. Cost is $50 inclusive. Reservations and information: 360-647-7002, archerale@yahoo.com.
