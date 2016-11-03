Board games and beer; Rogue Raven to open this spring

Danielle Rupinski posted recently on Facebook that she and her business partners are in the process of opening up what’s probably Bellingham’s first board-game pub, The Rogue Raven Board Game Pub, at 206 W. Magnolia St., the former location of Master of Vapors.
They plan to open in April 2017, but might open as soon as January. Danielle’s mom, Pam Rupinski, is general manager of the establishment, and sister Laura Rupinski is front-of-house manager. Danielle’s friend Kyle Holub is back-of-house manager and her partner, Shawn Blake, will be in charge of the board-game collection.
Danielle said according to their “pub names,” she’ll be Dungeon Master, Pam is the Headmistress, Laura is the Service Magister, Kyle’s the Kitchen Overlord and Blake is the Gameskeeeper.
Danielle met Holub at the Bellingham Board Gamers meeting, and he’s been cooking at Big Al's Diner in Blaine for the past 14 years.
The partners now are conducting a poll to help determine which “nice-to-have” features they should prioritize for their upcoming Kickstarter. If you want to have your vote counted, visit rogue-raven.com. Highlights may include a virtual bulletin board, custom board game tables, projector and screen, server call buttons and table-dimable lighting.
Dogs go off leash at Fairhaven bar
Rylan and Amy Schoen recently opened Paws for a Beer, an off-leash dog/beer bar, at 501 Harris Ave., near Bellingham Cruise Terminal. Beverages from Aslan, Wander, Sockeye, Silver City and Black Raven will be among the choices for humans, and dogs will be able to drink (water) from plastic cups. There also are two fenced-in areas for doggie playtime. Food trucks will be on site as well. Membership for the establishment is $5 for one day, $100 for a year pass. Details: Facebook, 360-704-0013.
Sherry Picnic
Basilio Rodriguez Grueso, owner of Casa Ventura Imports in Bellingham, co-hosts A sherry-tasting event from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Vinostrology Wine Lounge & Merchant, 120 W. Holly St., says head vinostrologist Katie Bechkowiak. Five distinctively different sherrys will be paired with small plates. Reservations are required; email katie@vinostrology.com.
Veteran’s Day Dinner at Semiahmoo Resort
Chef Bruno Feldeisen and his team at Semiahmoo Resort, 9565 Semiahmoo Parkway in Blaine, are joined by guest chefs Patrick Glennon and Roy Breiman in a special Veterans Day event on Friday, Nov. 11, with a three-course dinner. The event also will feature a live auction with emcee Mark Wright from Seattle’s King 5 TV. All auction proceeds benefit Growing Veterans, a non-profit organization with a vision to end the isolation experienced by returning veterans and to make sustainable agriculture the norm in our community. Details: 360-318-2000 or 855-917-3767.
TERRA Chocolate Festival
The public is invited try chocolate and products made with chocolate from noon to 4 p.m. at Terra, in Bellingham Public Market, 1530 Cornwall Ave., in a benefit event for a women’s chocolate cooperative in the Dominican Republic that was hard hit by Hurricane Matthew. A concurrent wine tasting will highlight the best wines to pair with chocolate. During the festival, TERRA will be offering 10 percent off its large selection of gourmet chocolate bars and any other product on its shelves that contain chocolate. Details: 360-715-8020.
Ciderfest
The annual CiderFest, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at Bellewood Acres, 6140 Guide Meridian, features family activities, music by Disco DJ Pumpkin Smash, hard-cider tasting and a brat bar. A highlight of the day is a home-cider-brewing competition from 1-2 p.m., ($10 entry fee). The winner takes the pot. A cider-brewing basics workshop with Robert Arzoo of North Corner Brewing is from 2-4 p.m. ($15). Details: bellewoodfarms.com, 360-318-7720.
Share what's happening at your drinking and dining establishment by contacting us at mbikman@bhamherald.com.
