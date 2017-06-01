Playing this week in Bellingham

Check times, buy tickets on your mobile phone by going to BellinghamHerald.com and navigate to Entertainment, Movie Showtimes. Movie times are subject to change daily.
Barkley Village 16: 3005 Cinema Place, 360-527-1320
Pickford Film Center: 1318 Bay St., 360-738-0735
Limelight Cinema: 1416 Cornwall Ave., 360-738-0735
Ratings: Motion Picture Association of America’s ratings are: (G) for general audiences; (PG) parental guidance urged because of material possibly unsuitable for children; (PG-13) parents are strongly cautioned to give guidance for attendance of children younger than 13; (R) restricted, younger than 17 admitted only with parent or adult guardian; (NC-17) no one 17 and younger admitted.
OPENING THIS WEEK
“Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie” – Animated adaptation of the hit illustrated book series by Dav Pilkey about a pair of wildly imaginative boys and their creation of a not-so-bright superhero. Voices by Kevin Hart, Ed Helms, Thomas Middleditch, Nick Kroll, Jordan Peele, Kristen Schaal. Written by Nicholas Stoller. Directed by David Soren. PG.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 5, 10:15 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 12:10, 1:40, 2:40, 5, 6:50, 9:20 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 1, 3:40, 6:50 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 3D: Thurs. 7:50 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 11:20, 4:20 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 9:20 p.m.
“Wonder Woman” – The Amazonian princess gets her own movie and leaves her island paradise to fight a war to end all wars. With Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, David Thewlis, Connie Nielsen. Written by Allan Heinberg, story by Zack Snyder & Allan Heinberg and Jason Fuchs. Directed by Patty Jenkins. (2:21) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 8, 8:30, 9:10 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 11:15, 1:20, 1:50, 2:30, 3:10, 4:40, 5:50, 6:30, 8, 8:30, 9:10 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 12:40, 1:50, 5:10, 7:20, 8:30 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 3D: Thurs. 7:30, 9:50, 10:50 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 11:50, 12:50, 4:10, 5:10, 7:30, 9:40 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 4 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 IMAX 3D: Thurs. 7, 10:20 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 12:20, 3:40, 7, 10:20 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 11:30, 2:50, 6:10, 9:30 p.m.
CRITICS’ CHOICE
“After the Storm” – A sublimely simple family drama from the Japanese writer-director Hirokazu Kore-eda, a filmmaker assured enough to hide his mastery in plain sight. Nothing is overemphasized, and nothing escapes his attention. (J.C.) NR.
Pickford Film Center: Fri. 6:15 p.m.; Sat. 12:45, 6:15 p.m.; Sun. 4:45 p.m.; Mon.-Tues.: 3:50 p.m.; Wed. 3:15 p.m.
“The Lovers” – Azazel Jacobs’ exquisitely funny-sad romance stars a superbly matched Debra Winger and Tracy Letts as a long-married couple whose feelings for each other are rekindled at the most inconvenient possible moment. R.
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 4, 6:30, 9 p.m.; Fri. 4:15, 6:30, 8:45 p.m.; Sat. 2, 4:15, 6:30 p.m.; Sun. 12:30, 2:30, 5:30, 7:45 p.m.; Mon. 4:15, 6:35 p.m.; Tues. 4:15, 6:35, 9:15 p.m.; Wed. 4:15, 9:15 p.m.
“Norman: The Modern Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer” – Subtle, unsettling, slyly amusing, Israeli director Joseph Cedar’s first English-language film provides Richard Gere with a splendid role as a hustler forever on the make in Manhattan. R.
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 3:45 p.m.
“A Quiet Passion” – Cynthia Nixon gives a brilliant performance as Emily Dickinson in Terence Davies’ masterful biographical portrait of the great 19th century poet, which begins as a razor-sharp drawing-room comedy before edging almost imperceptibly toward tragedy. PG-13.
Limelight Cinema: Fri. 3:30, 6:15 p.m.; Sat. 1, 6:15 p.m.; Sun. 12, 5:15 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 3:30, 6:15 p.m.
“Their Finest” – Genial and engaging with a fine sense of humor, this story of making movies in World War II Britain stars Gemma Arterton and a marvelous Bill Nighy and makes blending the comic with the serious look simpler than it actually is. R.
Limelight Cinema: Thurs. 9 p.m.
“Your Name.” – The highest-grossing anime of all time and winner of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association’s animated feature prize, Makoto Shinkai’s thrillingly beautiful film juggles an out-of-body farce, a time-traveling romance and a terrifying epic of survival. PG.
Pickford Film Center: Fri.-Sat.: 3:30, 9 p.m.; Sun. 2:45 p.m.; Mon.-Tues.: 9 p.m.; Wed. 6:30 p.m.
ALSO PLAYING
“Alien: Covenant” – The crew of a colony ship makes a terrifying discovery after landing on what seems to be an uncharted paradise on the far side of the galaxy. With Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demian Bichir. Written by John Logan. Directed by Ridley Scott. (2:02) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 11:35, 12:30, 2:30, 3:50, 5:30, 6:50, 8:40, 10:10 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 1:30, 4:50, 8:10, 10:40 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 12:10, 3:10, 6, 9:05 p.m.
“Baywatch” – Dwayne Johnson steps into the formidable flip-flops of David Hasselhoff as lifeguard Mitch Buchanan in this adaptation of the 1990s TV series. With Zac Efron, Priyanka Chopra. Written by Damian Shannon & Mark Swift, story by Jay Scherick & David Ronn and Thomas Lennon & Robert Ben Garant, based on the series created by Michael Berk & Douglas Schwartz and Gregory J. Bonann. Directed by Seth Gordon. (1:56) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:50, 1:40, 3:45, 4:30, 6:30, 7:10, 10, 10:30 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 11:05, 12:40, 3:50, 7:20, 10:15 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 11:40, 1:10, 2:30, 4:20, 5:40, 7:10, 8:50 p.m.
“Beauty and the Beast” – The beloved 1991 animated musical is given the live-action treatment with Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as the prince-turned-monster. With Luke Evans, Kevin Kline, Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor, Stanley Tucci, Audra McDonald, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Ian McKellen, Emma Thompson. Written by Evan Spiliotopoulos and Stephen Chbosky and Bill Condon. Directed by Condon. (2:09) PG.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 11:40, 2:40, 5:50 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 1:10 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 12 p.m.
“Check It”
Pickford Film Center: Sun. 7:30 p.m.
“Colossal” – Anne Hathaway plays a woman who loses her job, her boyfriend and her apartment and realizes she is somehow connected to a giant creature terrorizing Seoul. With Jason Sudeikis, Dan Stevens, Austin Stowell, Tim Blake Nelson. Written and directed by Nacho Vigalondo. (1:50) R.
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 8:45 p.m.
Limelight Cinema: Fri. 9 p.m.; Sat. 3:45, 9 p.m.; Sun. 2:45, 8 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 9 p.m.
“Cezanne et Moi” – Dramatization of the longtime friendship between painter Paul Cezanne and writer Emile Zola. With Guillaume Canet, Guillaume Gallienne. Directed by Daniele Thompson. In French with English subtitles. (1:56) R.
Limelight Cinema: Thurs. 3:30, 6:15 p.m.
“Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul” – The family takes a road trip, and Greg schemes to become famous as a new cast takes over for the fourth installment based on Jeff Kinney’s comic youth novels. With Jason Ian Drucker, Charlie Wright, Owen Asztalos, Tom Everett Scott, Alicia Silverstone. Written by Kinney and director David Bowers. (1:30) PG.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:50, 4:10 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 11:10; Mon.-Wed.: 12:30, 3:30, 6:05, 8:25 p.m.
“Everything, Everything” – An 18-year-old woman, confined to her house in a protected environment because of an illness, forms an attachment to the boy next door and yearns to experience the outside world. With Amandla Stenberg, Nick Robinson, Ana De La Reguera, Anika Noni Rose. Written by J. Mills Goodloe, based on the book by Nicola Yoon. Directed by Stella Meghie. (1:36) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:05, 2:25, 6:15, 8:50 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 12:30, 3:20, 6, 8:40 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 1:30, 4:05, 7, 9:35 p.m.
“The Fate of the Furious” – The eighth installment in the “Fast/Furious” series ranges from the shores of Cuba to the streets of New York City and the icy plains of the Arctic as the team tries to stop a global anarchist. With Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron. Written by Chris Morgan; based on characters created by Gary Scott Thompson. Directed by F. Gary Gray. (2:16) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12, 3:10 p.m.
“The Godfather” (1972)
Barkley Village 16: Sun. 2, 7 p.m.; Wed. 2, 7 p.m.
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” – Filmmaker James Gunn delivers Mixtape #2 as the team explores the mystery of Peter Quill’s heritage and fights galactic baddies. With Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Michael Rooker, Sylvester Stallone, Kurt Russell. (2:16) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 11:50, 3:30, 6:40, 9, 9:55 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 11:40, 2:50, 6:10, 9:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 1:40, 5, 8:10 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 3D: Thurs. 12:40, 2:20, 4, 7:20 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 4:30, 7:50 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 3:20, 6:30, 9:40 p.m.
“Hidden Figures” – Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monae star as the African-American women who did mathematical calculations that propelled NASA in the 1960s space race. With Kevin Costner, Kirsten Dunst, Jim Parsons, Kimberly Quinn, Mahershala Ali, Aldis Hodge, Glen Powell. Written by Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi, based on the book by Margot Lee Shetterly. Directed by Melfi. (2:07) PG.
Pickford Film Center: Mon. 6:30 p.m.
“In Our Hands: Battle for Jerusalem”
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 7 p.m.; Tues. 7 p.m.
“Jonah: On Stage!”
Barkley Village 16: Sat. 11
“King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” – A new imagining of the Excalibur myth finds Arthur once more searching for his rightful place in the kingdom. With Charlie Hunnam, Astrid Berges-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Aidan Gillen, Jude Law, Eric Bana. Written by Joby Harold and Guy Ritchie & Lionel Wigram; story by David Dobkin and Joby Harold. Directed by Ritchie. (2:06) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:20, 3:15, 10:40 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 7:35, 10:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 11:35, 2:45, 5:50, 8:55 p.m.
National Theatre Live: “Hedda Gabler”
Pickford Film Center: Sun. 11; Wed. 6 p.m.
“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:10, 3, 4:20, 7:40, 10:45 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 11:10, 12, 1, 2:20, 3:30, 4, 5:40, 6:40, 7:40, 8:50, 9:50 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 11:50, 12:50, 2, 3, 4:10, 5:20, 6:20, 7:30, 8:40, 9:25 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 IMAX 3D: Thurs. 12:10, 3:40 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 3D: Thurs. 11:30
“Pom Poko”
Pickford Film Center: Tues. 6:30 p.m.
“Real Boy”
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 6:30 p.m.
“Snatched” – Amy Schumer stars as an impulsive young woman who recruits her rigid mother, played by Goldie Hawn, for a jungle vacation. With Joan Cusack, Ike Barinholtz, Wanda Sykes, Christopher Meloni. Written by Katie Dippold. Directed by Jonathan Levine. (1:31) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:25, 2:50, 5:10 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 11; Mon.-Wed.: 1:20, 3:50, 6:40, 9 p.m.
Twist Film Festival: Short Films
Pickford Film Center: Sat. 9 p.m.
Reviews and movie descriptions from the Los Angeles Times. Movie times from Gracenote.
Comments