Playing this week in Bellingham

Barkley Village 16: 3005 Cinema Place, 360-527-1320
Pickford Film Center: 1318 Bay St., 360-738-0735
Limelight Cinema: 1416 Cornwall Ave., 360-738-0735
Ratings: Motion Picture Association of America’s ratings are: (G) for general audiences; (PG) parental guidance urged because of material possibly unsuitable for children; (PG-13) parents are strongly cautioned to give guidance for attendance of children younger than 13; (R) restricted, younger than 17 admitted only with parent or adult guardian; (NC-17) no one 17 and younger admitted.
OPENING THIS WEEK
“Born in China” – Young panda bears, golden monkeys and snow leopards make their way in the Asian wilderness in this family nature documentary. Narrated by John Krasinski. Directed by Lu Chuan. (1:16) G.
Barkley Village 16: Fri.-Sun.: 11:50, 2:10, 4:30, 6:50, 9:15 p.m.; Mon. 12:05, 2:30, 5:10, 8:30 p.m.; Tues.-Wed.: 12:05, 2:30, 5, 8:30 p.m.
“Free Fire” – In a violence-filled Boston of the 1970s where everyone has a gun, a polite but tense arms deal quickly goes awry. With Sharlto Copley, Armie Hammer, Brie Larson, Cillian Murphy, Jack Reynor. Written by Ben Wheatley and Amy Jump. Directed by Wheatley. (1:25) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 7, 9 p.m.; Fri. 1, 4:40, 7:40, 10 p.m.; Sat. 10, 1:50, 4:40, 7:40, 10 p.m.; Sun. 1, 4:40, 7:40, 10 p.m.; Mon. 11:50, 2:20, 4:50, 8:20 p.m.; Tues. 11:45, 2:20, 4:50, 8:20 p.m.; Wed. 11:50, 2:20, 4:50, 8:20 p.m.
“Phoenix Forgotten” – Three teens investigating mysterious lights disappear in the Arizona desert. With Florence Hartigan, Chelsea Lopez, Justin Mathews, Luke Spencer Roberts. Written by T.S. Nowlin and Justin Barber, based on a 1997 incident. Directed by Barber. (1:25) NR.
Barkley Village 16: Fri. 1:30, 4:50, 7:20, 9:50 p.m.; Sat. 11, 1:30, 4:50, 7:20, 9:50 p.m.; Sun. 1:30, 4:50, 7:20, 9:50 p.m.; Mon. 12:40, 3:15, 5:50, 8:25 p.m.; Tues. 12:40, 3:15, 5:45, 8:15 p.m.; Wed. 12:45, 3:15, 5:45, 8:15 p.m.
“The Promise” – Oscar Isaac, Charlotte Le Bon and Christian Bale star as parts of a love triangle set against the backdrop of the final stages of the Ottoman Empire in 1914 Constantinople. With Shohreh Aghdashloo, Jean Reno. Written by Terry George and Robin Swicord. Directed by Terry George. (2:14) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 7:30, 9:35 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 11:40, 3:10, 6:20, 9:40 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 11:35, 2:55, 6:15, 9:25 p.m.
“Unforgettable” – An unbalanced woman sets out to destroy her ex-husband and his new fiancee’s engagement. With Katherine Heigl, Rosario Dawson, Geoff Stults, Cheryl Ladd, Sara Burns, Whitney Cummings, Simon Kassianides, Isabella Rice, Robert Ray Wisdom. Written by Christina Hodson. Directed by Denise Di Novi. (1:40) R.
Barkley Village 16: Fri. 12:40, 4, 7:10, 9:45 p.m.; Sat. 11:20, 2, 4, 7:10, 9:45 p.m.; Sun. 12:40, 4, 7:10, 9:45 p.m.; Mon. 11:45, 2:25, 6:05, 8:40 p.m.; Tues. 12, 2:35, 6:05, 8:40 p.m.; Wed. 12:15, 3:05, 6:05, 8:40 p.m.
ALSO PLAYING
“About Love”
Pickford Film Center: Sat. 7:45 p.m.
“Alien Day”
Barkley Village 16: Wed. 7 p.m.
“Beauty and the Beast” – The beloved 1991 animated musical is given the live-action treatment with Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as the prince-turned-monster. With Luke Evans, Kevin Kline, Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor, Stanley Tucci, Audra McDonald, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Ian McKellen, Emma Thompson. Written by Evan Spiliotopoulos and Stephen Chbosky and Bill Condon. Directed by Condon. (2:09) PG.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12, 3:05, 3:40, 6:05, 6:40, 9:05, 9:45 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 11:30, 2:40, 6, 9:20 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 11:40, 2:40, 6, 9:30 p.m.
“Beauty and the Beast” Singalong
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:40 p.m.
Best of the 43rd Northwest Filmmakers’ Festival
Pickford Film Center: Tues. 6:30 p.m.
“Big Sonia”
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 7:30 p.m.
“The Boss Baby” – Animated comedy featuring a wise-cracking, suit-and-tie wearing infant. Voices by Alec Baldwin, Steve Buscemi, Jimmy Kimmel, Lisa Kudrow, Tobey Maguire, Miles Bakshi. Written by Michael McCullers, based on the picture book by Marla Frazee. Directed by Tom McGrath. (1:37) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:50, 3:30, 6:20, 9:10 p.m.; Fri. 1:20, 3:50, 6:30, 9 p.m.; Sat. 10:40, 1:20, 3:50, 6:30, 9 p.m.; Sun. 1:20, 3:50, 6:30, 9 p.m.; Mon. 11:55, 3:30, 6:20, 8:55 p.m.; Tues. 11:50, 3:30, 6:20, 8:55 p.m.; Wed. 11:55, 3, 6:20, 8:55 p.m.
“The Case for Christ” – A journalist nonbeliever sets out to disprove his wife’s faith through research and investigation. With Mike Vogel, Erika Christensen, Faye Dunaway, Robert Forster. Written by Brian Bird based on the book by Lee Strobel. Directed by Jonathan M. Gunn. (1:52) PG.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:20, 3:25, 6:10 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 2:50, 5:40, 8:40 p.m.; Mon. 3:25, 5 p.m.; Tues. 3:25, 5:10 p.m.; Wed. 3:25 p.m.
“Chonda Pierce: Enough”
Barkley Village 16: Tues. 7 p.m.
CIWFF: Local Filmmaker Showcase: 3022 Ft. & Muckleshoot Sla-Hal Bone Game
Pickford Film Center: Fri. 2:30 p.m.
CIWFF: Short Narrative Film Program
Pickford Film Center: Fri. 5 p.m.
Exhibition On Screen: The Artist’s Garden: American Impressionism And The Garden Movement, 1887-1920
Pickford Film Center: Sun. 11
“The Fate of the Furious” – The eighth installment in the “Fast/Furious” series ranges from the shores of Cuba to the streets of New York City and the icy plains of the Arctic as the team tries to stop a global anarchist. With Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron. Written by Chris Morgan; based on characters created by Gary Scott Thompson. Directed by F. Gary Gray. (2:16) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 11:30, 12:35, 2, 2:40, 3:50, 5:10, 5:50, 7:20, 8:20, 9 p.m.; Fri. 12:50, 1:40, 2:30, 4:10, 5, 5:50, 7:30, 8:20, 9:10 p.m.; Sat. 10:20, 11:10, 12:50, 1:40, 2:30, 4:10, 5, 5:50, 7:30, 8:20, 9:10 p.m.; Sun. 12:50, 1:40, 2:30, 4:10, 5, 5:50, 7:30, 8:20, 9:10 p.m.; Mon.-Tues.: 11:30, 1:10, 2, 2:50, 4:30, 5:20, 6:10, 7:50, 8:45, 9:30 p.m.; Wed. 11:30, 1:10, 2, 2:50, 4:30, 5:20, 7:50, 8:45 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 IMAX 2D: Thurs. 12:10, 3:20, 6:30, 9:40 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 12, 3:20, 6:40, 9:55 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 12:20, 3:40, 7 p.m.
“Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas”
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 6:30 p.m.
“The Founders”
Pickford Film Center: Sat. 4:45 p.m.
“Get Out” – A young African-American man’s visit to his white girlfriend’s country home takes a chilling turn in this thriller. With Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Bradley Whitford, Caleb Landry Jones, Catherine Keener. Written and directed by Jordan Peele. (1:43) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 2:50, 8:40 p.m.
“Ghost in the Shell” – A special forces unit led by a human cyborg hybrid faces the destruction of cyber technology. With Scarlett Johansson, “Beat” Takeshi Kitano, Michael Carmen Pitt, Pilou Asbaek, Chin Han, Juliette Binoche, Lasarus Ratuere, Danusia Samal, Yutaka Izumihara, Tawanda Manyimo. Written by Jamie Moss and Ehren Kruger, based on the comic “The Ghost in the Shell” by Masamune Shirow. Directed by Rupert Sanders. (2:00) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 2:20 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 3:30, 9:05 p.m.; Sun. 9:55 p.m.; Mon.-Tues.: 3, 9:20 p.m.; Wed. 4:20, 7:15 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 3D: Thurs. 11:35, 4:50 p.m.
“Gifted” – The life of a single man raising his niece, a math prodigy, is complicated by his meddling mother’s plans for her granddaughter. With Chris Evans, Mckenna Grace, Lindsay Duncan, Octavia Spencer, Jenny Slate. Written by Tom Flynn. Directed by Marc Webb. (1:41) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:20, 4:10, 7:15, 9:50 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 12:10, 3, 5:30, 8:10 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 12:10, 3:10, 6:30, 9:15 p.m.
“Going in Style” – Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin star as seniors who resort to crime to get even with the corporation that burned them in this update of the 1979 comedy. With Ann-Margret, Joey King, Matt Dillon, Christopher Lloyd, John Ortiz, Peter Serafinowicz. Written by Theodore Melfi. Directed by Zach Braff. (1:36) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:30, 3, 5:30, 8:10 p.m.; Fri. 1:10, 4:20, 7, 9:35 p.m.; Sat. 10:30, 1:10, 4:20, 7, 9:35 p.m.; Sun. 1:10, 4:20, 7, 9:35 p.m.; Mon.-Tues.: 12:30, 3:20, 6:25, 9:05 p.m.; Wed. 12:30, 3:30, 6:25, 9:05 p.m.
“The Graduate” 50th Anniversary (1967) Presented By TCM
Barkley Village 16: Sun. 2, 7 p.m.; Wed. 2, 7 p.m.
“The Grateful Dead Movie” (40th Anniversary)
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 7 p.m.
“Hidden Figures” – Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monae star as the African-American women who did mathematical calculations that propelled NASA in the 1960s space race. With Kevin Costner, Kirsten Dunst, Jim Parsons, Kimberly Quinn, Mahershala Ali, Aldis Hodge, Glen Powell. Written by Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi, based on the book by Margot Lee Shetterly. Directed by Melfi. (2:07) PG.
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 1 p.m.
“Kong: Skull Island” – Scientists travel to a remote Pacific island and face the enormous ape. With Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman, Brie Larson, John C. Reilly. Written by Dan Gilroy and Max Borenstein, story by John Gatins, Gilroy. Directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts. (2:00) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 11:50, 3:10, 9:20 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 12:30, 6:10 p.m.; Sun. 11:35; Mon. 12, 5:45 p.m.; Tues. 11:55
“The Last Word” – Shirley MacLaine stars as a highly controlling, once successful businesswoman who drags a young writer into her quest to shape her legacy. With Amanda Seyfried, Anne Heche, Thomas Sadoski, Philip Baker Hall. Written by Stuart Ross Fink. Directed by Mark Pellington. (1:48) R.
Limelight Cinema: Thurs. 4, 6:30 p.m.
“Logan” – Hugh Jackman makes his last stand as the razor-clawed Wolverine, protecting a young girl who may share some of his traits. With Patrick Stewart, Richard E. Grant, Boyd Holbrook, Stephen Merchant, Dafne Keen. Written by Michael Green and Scott Frank & James Mangold; story by David James Kelly and Mangold. Directed by Mangold. (2:17) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:45, 4, 7:40 p.m.; Fri. 1:50, 5:10, 8:30 p.m.; Sat. 10:10, 5:10, 8:30 p.m.; Sun. 1:50, 5:10, 8:30 p.m.; Mon.-Tues.: 2:10, 5:40, 9 p.m.; Wed. 1 p.m.
“The Lost City of Z” – An early 20th century British explorer enters the Amazon and works at proving his discovery of an ancient civilization until he mysteriously disappears in 1925. With Charlie Hunnam, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Sienna Miller, Angus MacFadyen. Written and directed by James Gray, based on author David Grann’s nonfiction book. (2:21) PG-13.
Limelight Cinema: Fri.-Wed.: 1, 4:15, 7:30 p.m.
“Lutah / My Roots Lie Here”
Pickford Film Center: Sat. 11
The Metropolitan Opera: “Eugene Onegin”
Barkley Village 16: Sat. 9:55
The Metropolitan Opera: “Eugene Onegin” Encore
Barkley Village 16: Wed. 6:30 p.m.
“Saban’s Power Rangers” – After learning the globe is under threat from an alien force, five teens join together to form a resistance. With Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott, RJ Cyler, Becky G, Ludi Lin, Bryan Cranston. Written by John Gatins; story by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless and Michele Mulroney & Kieran Mulroney, based upon “Power Rangers” created by Haim Saban and Toei Company Ltd. Directed by Dean Israelite. (2:04) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 11:55, 5:40 p.m.
Short Film Program
Pickford Film Center: Sat. 1:30 p.m.
“Smurfs: The Lost Village” – This all-animated installment finds the little blue creatures searching the Forbidden Forest for a lost village. Voices by Demi Lovato, Rainn Wilson, Joe Manganiello, Jack McBrayer, Danny Pudi, Mandy Patinkin. Written by Stacey Harman and Pamela Ribon; based on the characters and works of Peyo. Directed by Kelly Asbury. (1:29) PG.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 11:40, 2:10, 4:30, 7:10 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 12:20 p.m.; Mon.-Tues.: 1 p.m.; Wed. 12:40 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 3D: Thurs. 12:10, 2:40 p.m.
Teatro Alla Scala: “I Due Foscari”
Pickford Film Center: Wed. 6 p.m.
Ted Cinema Experience: Opening Event
Barkley Village 16: Mon. 8 p.m.
Ted Cinema Experience: Prize Event
Barkley Village 16: Tues. 8 p.m.
Unslut / Monster
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 4:30 p.m.
“The Void” – As cloaked figures surround a rural hospital, the patients and staff take refuge in the building, which may house a portal to unspeakable evil. With Aaron Poole, Kathleen Munroe, Ellen Wong. Written and directed by Jeremy Gillespie and Steven Kostanski. (1:30) NR.
Limelight Cinema: Thurs. 9 p.m.
“The Watermelon Woman”
Pickford Film Center: Fri. 7:30 p.m.
The Women Who Run Hollywood / Home
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 2 p.m.
“The Zookeeper’s Wife” – Jessica Chastain plays a Warsaw woman who works with her husband to resist the Nazis when Poland is invaded by Germany during World War II. Written by Angela Workman, based on the nonfiction book by Diane Ackerman. With Johan Heldenbergh, Michael McElhatton, Daniel Bruhl. Directed by Niki Caro. (2:04) PG-13.
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 3:45, 9:15 p.m.
