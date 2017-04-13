Playing this week in Bellingham

Check times, buy tickets on your mobile phone by going to BellinghamHerald.com and navigate to Entertainment, Movie Showtimes. Movie times are subject to change daily.
Barkley Village 16: 3005 Cinema Place, 360-527-1320
Pickford Film Center: 1318 Bay St., 360-738-0735
Limelight Cinema: 1416 Cornwall Ave., 360-738-0735
Ratings: Motion Picture Association of America’s ratings are: (G) for general audiences; (PG) parental guidance urged because of material possibly unsuitable for children; (PG-13) parents are strongly cautioned to give guidance for attendance of children younger than 13; (R) restricted, younger than 17 admitted only with parent or adult guardian; (NC-17) no one 17 and younger admitted.
OPENING
THIS WEEK
“The Fate of The Furious”
Regal Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 7:40, 8:20, 9, 9:40, 10:50 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 11, 12, 1:30, 2:20, 3:10, 4:40, 5, 5:30, 5:50, 6:30, 8, 8:30, 9, 9:20, 9:50 p.m.; Mon. 11:30, 12:35, 2, 2:40, 3:50, 5:10, 5:50, 7:20, 8:20, 9 p.m.; Tues. 11:30, 1, 2, 2:40, 4:10, 5:10, 5:50, 7:20, 8:20, 9 p.m.; Wed. 11:30, 11:50, 2, 2:40, 3, 5:10, 5:50, 7:20, 8:20, 9 p.m.
Regal Barkley Village 16 IMAX 2D: Thurs. 7, 10:10 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 12:50, 4, 7:20, 10:40 p.m.; Sun. 12:50, 4, 7:10, 10:20 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 12:10, 3:20, 6:30, 9:40 p.m.
“Boston: An American Running Story”
Regal Barkley Village 16: Wed. 7:30 p.m.
“The Case for Christ” – A journalist nonbeliever sets out to disprove his wife’s faith through research and investigation. With Mike Vogel, Erika Christensen, Faye Dunaway, Robert Forster. Written by Brian Bird based on the book by Lee Strobel. Directed by Jonathan M. Gunn. (1:52) PG.
Barkley Village 16: Fri.-Sun.: 1, 4, 6:50, 9:40 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 11:50, 2:30, 5:40, 8:30 p.m.
“Case For Christ”: Live Event
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 8 p.m.
“Cinema Thyme: 100 Foot Journey Lottery”
Pickford Film Center: Thurs.-Fri.: 6 p.m.
“National Bird”
Pickford Film Center: Tues. 5:30 p.m.
“Revolution: New Art For a New World”
Pickford Film Center: Sat. 11
“Rifftrax Live: Samurai Cop:
Regal Barkley Village :Thurs. 8 p.m.; Tues. 7:30 p.m.
CRITICS’ CHOICE
“Frantz” – Beautifully shot in black-and-white with the occasional warm burst of color, French writer-director Francois Ozon’s intricately layered post-World War I drama puts a feminist spin on Ernst Lubitsch’s 1932 anti-war film, “Broken Lullaby.” PG-13.
Limelight Cinema: Fri. 3:30, 6:15 p.m.; Sat. 1, 6 p.m.; Sun. 12, 5 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 3:30, 6:15 p.m.
“Personal Shopper” – Kristen Stewart gives her most accomplished screen performance to date in Olivier Assayas’ shivery paranormal thriller – a haunted-house movie, a murder mystery and, in many ways, Assayas’ most surprising film yet about the anxieties of modern life. R.
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 12:30, 3:10 p.m.
ALSO PLAYING
“Beauty and the Beast” –The beloved 1991 animated musical is given the live-action treatment with Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as the prince-turned-monster. (2:09) PG.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 11:40, 2:50, 3:50, 7:10, 10:20 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 12:30, 2:30, 3:20, 6:20, 9:40 p.m.; Mon.-Tues.: 12, 3:05, 3:40, 6:05, 6:40, 9:05, 9:40 p.m.; Wed. 12, 3:05, 3:35, 6:05, 9:05 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 3D: Thurs. 12:40 p.m.
“Beauty and The Beast” Sing-Along
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:25, 4:35 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 11:10; Mon.-Tues.: 12:40 p.m.; Wed. 12:35 p.m.
“The Boss Baby” – Animated comedy featuring a wise-cracking, suit-and-tie wearing infant. (1:37) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 11:30, 2, 4:30, 7:20, 9:50 p.m.; Fri. 11:50, 1, 2:10, 3:50, 6:25, 9:15 p.m.; Sat. 11:05, 11:25, 1:15, 2:10, 3:50, 6:25, 9:15 p.m.; Sun. 11:50, 1, 2:10, 3:50, 6:25, 9:15 p.m.; Mon.-Tues.: 12:50, 3:30, 6:20, 9:10 p.m.; Wed. 12:50, 3:30, 6:40, 9:10 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 3D: Thurs. 12:50, 3:20, 5:50, 8:25 p.m.
“Get Out” – A young African-American man’s visit to his white girlfriend’s country home takes a chilling turn in this thriller. (1:43) R.
Barkley Village 16: Fri. 12:10, 6:40 p.m.; Sat. 1:35, 6:55 p.m.; Sun. 12:10, 6:40 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 2:50, 8:40 p.m.
“Ghost in the Shell” – A special forces unit led by a human cyborg hybrid faces the destruction of cyber technology. (2:00) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12, 2:40, 5:20 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 1:40, 7 p.m.; Mon.-Tues.: 2:20, 7:50 p.m.; Wed. 2:15, 7:50 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 3D: Thurs. 8:10 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 4:10, 10:10 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 11:35, 4:50 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 IMAX 3D: Thurs. 1:20, 4 p.m.
“Gifted”
Regal Barkley Village: Thurs. 1:10, 4:10, 6:55, 9:35 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 12:40, 3:30, 6:15, 9:30 p.m.; Mon. 1:20, 4:10, 7, 9:35 p.m.; Tues.-Wed.: 1:20, 4:20, 7, 9:35 p.m.
“Kedi” – Documentary about hundreds of thousands of free-roaming cats on the streets of Istanbul and their impact on the humans they adopt. (1:19) NR.
Limelight Cinema: Sat. 4:30 p.m.; Sun. 3:30 p.m.
“Kong: Skull Island” – Scientists travel to a remote Pacific island and face the enormous ape. (2:00) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 2:10, 5:10 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 11:40, 3, 6:10, 10 p.m.; Mon. 11:50, 3:10, 6, 9:20 p.m.; Tues. 11:50, 3, 6, 9:20 p.m.; Wed. 11:55, 3:10, 6, 9:20 p.m.
“The Last Word”
PFC's Limelight Cinema: Fri. 4, 6:30 p.m.; Sat. 2, 6:30 p.m.; Sun. 1, 5:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 4, 6:30 p.m.
“Life” – An international crew investigate the first signs of extraterrestrial life on Mars. (1:43)
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1, 3:40, 6:25 p.m.
“Logan” – Hugh Jackman makes his last stand as the razor-clawed Wolverine, protecting a young girl who may share some of his traits. (2:17) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:30, 4:40, 7:50 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 12:20, 3:40, 6:50, 10:15 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 12:45, 4, 7:40 p.m.
“Saban’s Power Rangers” – After learning the globe is under threat from an alien force, five teens join together to form a resistance. (2:04) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:10, 3:10, 6:10 p.m.; Fri. 3:05, 9:35 p.m.; Sat. 4:05, 9:35 p.m.; Sun. 3:05, 9:35 p.m.; Mon.-Tues.: 11:55, 5:40 p.m.; Wed. 11:45, 5:40 p.m.
“Smurfs: The Lost Village” – This all-animated installment finds the little blue creatures searching the Forbidden Forest for a lost village. Voices by Demi Lovato, Rainn Wilson, Joe Manganiello, Jack McBrayer, Danny Pudi, Mandy Patinkin. Written by Stacey Harman and Pamela Ribon; based on the characters and works of Peyo. Directed by Kelly Asbury. (1:29) PG.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:50, 4:20, 6:50, 9:15 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 11:55, 2:25, 4:55, 7:20, 9:45 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 11:40, 2:10, 4:30, 7:10, 9:25 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 3D: Thurs. 12:30, 3, 5:30, 8:30 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 11:20; Mon. 12:20, 2:35, 5 p.m.; Tues. 12:20, 3:10 p.m.; Wed. 12:15, 2:45, 5:05 p.m.
“The Void” – As cloaked figures surround a rural hospital, the patients and staff take refuge in the building, which may house a portal to unspeakable evil. With Aaron Poole, Kathleen Munroe, Ellen Wong. Written and directed by Jeremy Gillespie and Steven Kostanski. (1:30) NR.
Limelight Cinema: Thurs.-Sat.: 9 p.m.; Sun. 8 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 9 p.m.
“The Zookeeper’s Wife” – Jessica Chastain plays a Warsaw woman who works with her husband to resist the Nazis when Poland is invaded by Germany during World War II. (2:04) PG-13.
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 12:15, 3 p.m.
Reviews and movie descriptions from the Los Angeles Times. Movie times from Gracenote.
Comments