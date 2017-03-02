Playing this week in Bellingham

Check times, buy tickets on your mobile phone by going to BellinghamHerald.com and navigate to Entertainment, Movie Showtimes. Movie times are subject to change daily.
Barkley Village 16: 3005 Cinema Place, 360-527-1320
Pickford Film Center: 1318 Bay St., 360-738-0735
Limelight Cinema: 1416 Cornwall Ave., 360-738-0735
Ratings: Motion Picture Association of America’s ratings are: (G) for general audiences; (PG) parental guidance urged because of material possibly unsuitable for children; (PG-13) parents are strongly cautioned to give guidance for attendance of children younger than 13; (R) restricted, younger than 17 admitted only with parent or adult guardian; (NC-17) no one 17 and younger admitted.
OPENING THIS WEEK
“Before I Fall” – The perfect life of a young woman unravels when she finds herself inescapably reliving the same day over and over. With Zoey Deutch, Halston Sage, Logan Miller, Jennifer Beals. Written by Maria Maggenti; based on the novel by Lauren Oliver. Directed by Ry Russo-Young. (1:39) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 7:15, 9:50 p.m.; Fri. 11:15, 2, 5:20, 8, 10:35 p.m.; Sat. 11:25, 2, 5:20, 8, 10:35 p.m.; Sun. 11:15, 2, 5:20, 8, 10:35 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 1:20, 4:20, 7, 9:40 p.m.
“Dying Laughing” – A documentary look at the lives of stand-up comedians. Featuring Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, Amy Schumer and others. Directed by Lloyd Stanton & Paul Toogood. (1:29) NR.
Pickford Film Center: Sat. 4 p.m.
“Gone”
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 6:30 p.m.
“Kedi” – Documentary about hundreds of thousands of free-roaming cats on the streets of Istanbul and their impact on the humans they adopt. Directed by Ceyda Torun. (1:19) NR.
Pickford Film Center: Fri. 12 p.m.; Mon. 12 p.m.
Limelight Cinema: Fri.-Sat.: 1:30, 6:30, 8:30 p.m.; Sun. 12:30, 5:30, 7:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 1:30, 6:30, 8:30 p.m.
“Logan” – Hugh Jackman makes his last stand as the razor-clawed Wolverine, protecting a young girl who may share some of his traits. With Patrick Stewart, Richard E. Grant, Boyd Holbrook, Stephen Merchant, Dafne Keen. Written by Michael Green and Scott Frank & James Mangold; story by David James Kelly and Mangold. Directed by Mangold. (2:17) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 8, 9 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 11, 1:20, 2:20, 4:50, 5:40, 6:30, 8:10, 9, 9:50 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 12:40, 1:50, 4, 5:10, 7:20, 8:30 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 IMAX 2D: Thurs. 7, 10:15 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 12:10, 3:40, 7:20, 10:40 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 11:30, 2:50, 6:10, 9:30 p.m.
“Newtown” – Documentary explores the effects the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings have had on the Connecticut community and those who lost loved ones. Featuring Mark Barden, Nicole Hockey, David Wheeler. Directed by Kim A. Snyder. (1:25) NR.
Pickford Film Center: Tues. 6:30 p.m.
“The Shack” – Tragedy plunges a man into a deep depression causing him to question his faith, until he’s mysteriously summoned to a modest shelter in the wilds of Oregon. With Sam Worthington, Octavia Spencer, Avraham Aviv Alush, Radha Mitchell. Written by John Fusco and Andrew Lanham & Destin Cretton, based on the book by William Paul Young, in collaboration with Wayne Jacobsen and Brad Cummings. Directed by Stuart Hazeldine. (2:12) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 7 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 11:50, 3:20, 6:50, 10 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 12, 3:10, 6:20, 9:25 p.m.
Short Work From Qatar: New Documentaries on Labor in Global Circulation
Pickford Film Center: Sun. 3 p.m.
“Table 19” – Anna Kendrick stars as a young woman who loses out on being maid of honor when the best man dumps her, but decides to buck decorum and attend her oldest friend’s wedding regardless. With Craig Robinson, June Squibb, Lisa Kudrow, Stephen Merchant. Written and directed by Jeffrey Blitz; story by Mark Duplass & Jay Duplass and Blitz. (1:27) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 7:45, 10:10 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 11:40, 2:40, 5:10, 7:30, 9:55 p.m.; Sun. 11:05, 2:40, 5:10, 7:30, 9:55 p.m.; Mon.-Tues.: 12:10, 2:30, 4:50, 7:10, 9:35 p.m.; Wed. 11:30, 2:30, 4:50, 7:10, 9:35 p.m.
CRITICS’ CHOICE
“I Am Not Your Negro” – As directed by the gifted Raoul Peck, this documentary on James Baldwin uses the entire spectrum of movie effects to create a cinematic essay that is powerful and painfully relevant. NR.
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 4:10, 6:15, 8:45 p.m.
“La La Land” – Starring a well-paired Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, writer-director Damien Chazelle’s tuneful tribute to classic movie musicals is lovely and transporting. PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:50, 4:55, 8:10 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 11:20, 2:30, 5:30, 8:40 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 2, 5, 8 p.m.
“Moonlight” – Superb filmmaking and an exceptional level of emotional honesty universalizes a very specific coming-of-age experience, that of a gay black man growing from child to adult starting in 1980s Miami’s crack cocaine epidemic years. R.
Barkley Village 16: Fri.-Sun.: 12:40, 3:30, 6:20, 9:10 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 12:20, 3, 5:50, 8:40 p.m.
“The Red Turtle” – A prize-winner at Cannes, this immersive, meditative, stunningly beautiful animated feature is concerned with the rhythms of the natural world and the mysteries and wonders of ordinary life. PG.
Limelight Cinema: Thurs. 4:15, 6:30 p.m.
“Toni Erdmann” – Sandra Huller and Peter Simonischek give splendid performances as a high-strung businesswoman and her screw-loose dad in this magnificently unpredictable comedy from the German writer-director Maren Ade. R.
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 3 p.m.
ALSO PLAYING
2017 Oscar Nominated Shorts: Animated
Limelight Cinema: Thurs. 8:35 p.m.
“All About Eve” (1950)
Barkley Village 16: Sun. 2, 7 p.m.; Wed. 2, 7 p.m.
“Collide” – An American backpacker gets involved with European drug smugglers. With Nicholas Hoult, Felicity Jones, Anthony Hopkins and Ben Kingsley. Directed by Eran Creevy. (1:39) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:10, 4:10, 6:50, 10:20 p.m.
“A Cure for Wellness” – A young executive is sent to retrieve his company’s CEO from a luxurious Swiss spa but soon realizes the horrific truth beneath the surface. With Dane DeHaan, Jason Isaacs. Written by Justin Haythe; story by Haythe & Gore Verbinski. Directed by Verbinski.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 11:40
Disney’s “Newsies”: The Broadway Musical!
Barkley Village 16: Sat. 12:55 p.m.
“A Dog’s Purpose” – The meaning of life is explored through one pooch and his humans. With Britt Robertson, KJ Apa, John Ortiz, Dennis Quaid, Josh Gad. Written by W. Bruce Cameron & Cathryn Michon and Audrey Wells and Maya Forbes & Wally Wolodarsky; based on the novel by W. Bruce Cameron. Directed by Lasse Hallstrom. (2:00) PG.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:20, 4, 6:35 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 1:50 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 11:50
“Fences”
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 8:30 p.m.
Limelight Cinema: Fri.-Sat.: 3:30 p.m.; Sun. 2:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 3:30 p.m.
“Fifty Shades Darker” – A reunion between Christian and Ana is threatened by a shady character from his past. With Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Eric Johnson, Jennifer Ehle, Victor Rasuk, Kim Basinger, Marcia Gay Harden. Written by Niall Leonard; based on the novel by E L James. Directed by James Foley. (1:55) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:10, 3:10, 6, 9:15 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 4:30, 7:40, 10:30 p.m.; Sun. 4:30, 7:40, 10:25 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 2:20, 5:20, 8:10 p.m.
“Fist Fight” – A meek high school English teacher inadvertently angers a tougher colleague, and their pending after-school brawl triggers an unexpected response on the campus. With Ice Cube, Charlie Day, Tracy Morgan. Written by Van Robichaux & Evan Susser; story by Robichaux & Susser and Max Greenfield. Directed by Richie Keen. (1:31) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:20, 3:20, 5:50 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 7:50, 10:20 p.m.; Sun. 10:25 p.m.; Mon.-Tues.: 6:50, 9:20 p.m.; Wed. 6:50, 9:15 p.m.
“Get Out” – A young African-American man’s visit to his white girlfriend’s country home takes a chilling turn in this thriller. With Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Bradley Whitford, Caleb Landry Jones, Catherine Keener. Written and directed by Jordan Peele. (1:43) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 11:50, 2:30, 5:20, 8:50 p.m.; Fri. 11:10, 1:30, 4:10, 7, 9:40 p.m.; Sat. 1:10, 4:15, 7, 9:40 p.m.; Sun. 11:10, 2:10, 5, 7:50, 10:30 p.m.; Mon.-Tues.: 1, 3:40, 6:30, 9:15 p.m.; Wed. 1, 3:40, 6:40, 9:20 p.m.
“The Great Wall” – Historic action-thriller about warriors making a heroic stand on China’s most famous structure. With Matt Damon, Jing Tian, Pedro Pascal, Willem Dafoe, Andy Lau. Written by Carlo Bernard & Doug Miro and Tony Gilroy; story by Max Brooks and Edward Zwick & Marshall Herskovitz. Directed by Zhang Yimou. (1:43) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 2, 7:20 p.m.; Fri. 4, 6:40 p.m.; Sat. 11:10, 4, 6:40 p.m.; Sun. 4, 6:40 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 3:20, 6 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 3D: Thurs. 4:40 p.m.; Fri. 1, 9:25 p.m.; Sat. 1:15, 9:25 p.m.; Sun. 1, 9:25 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 12:30, 8:50 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 IMAX 3D: Thurs. 12:40, 3:30 p.m.
“Hidden Figures” – Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monae star as the African-American women who did mathematical calculations that propelled NASA in the 1960s space race. With Kevin Costner, Kirsten Dunst, Jim Parsons, Kimberly Quinn, Mahershala Ali, Aldis Hodge, Glen Powell. Written by Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi, based on the book by Margot Lee Shetterly. Directed by Melfi. (2:07) PG.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 2:20, 5:30, 8:30 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 12, 3, 6, 9:05 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 1:40, 4:40, 7:40 p.m.
“Is Genesis History?”
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 7 p.m.
“John Wick: Chapter 2” – Keanu Reeves is back as his titular hit man is lured out of retirement to stop an attempt to seize control of a mysterious assassins’ guild. With Common, Riccardo Scamarcio, Laurence Fishburne, Ruby Rose, Bridget Moynahan, Lance Reddick, Franco Nero, John Leguizamo, Ian McShane. Written by Derek Kolstad. Directed by Chad Stahelski. R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1, 3:50, 6:30, 9:30 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 12:20, 3:10, 6:10, 9:15 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 11:40, 2:40, 5:30, 8:20 p.m.
“The Lego Batman Movie” – The snarky brick version of the Caped Crusader battles the Joker, learns to be a team player and lighten up a little. Voices by Will Arnett, Zach Galifianakis, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson, Ralph Fiennes. Written by Seth Grahame-Smith and Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers and Jared Stern & John Whittington, story by Seth Grahame-Smith. Directed by Chris McKay. (1:44) PG.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 11:35, 2:15, 5, 8:20 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 11:30, 1:40, 4:20, 7:10, 9:45 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 11:35, 2:10, 5:40, 8:25 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 3D: Thurs. 12:50, 3:40 p.m.
“Lion” – Twenty-five years after being adopted by an Australian family, a young Indian man sets out to find the family he was separated from when he took a wrong train as a 5-year-old. With Dev Patel, Rooney Mara, Nicole Kidman, Sunny Pawar. Written by Luke Davies, based on a memoir by Saroo Brierley. Directed by Garth Davis. (2:00) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:55, 3:55, 9:40 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 2:10, 5 p.m.; Sun. 11:40; Mon.-Tues.: 12:50, 3:50 p.m.
“Rock Dog” – A Tibetan mastiff is lured from his mountaintop to seek music stardom after a radio falls from the sky in this animated comedy. Voices by J.K. Simmons, Luke Wilson. Written by Ash Brannon and Kurt Voelker; story by Brannon and Zheng Jun, based on a graphic novel by Zheng. Directed by Ash Brannon. (1:20) PG.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 11:55, 2:40, 5:10 p.m.; Fri. 1:10, 3:50 p.m.; Sat. 11:05, 3:50 p.m.; Sun. 1:10, 3:50 p.m.; Mon.-Tues.: 1:30, 4:10, 6:40, 9:05 p.m.; Wed. 1:30, 4:10 p.m.
“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” – Before “A New Hope,” a ragtag group of rebels set out to steal the plans to the Death Star. With Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Donnie Yen, Mads Mikkelsen, Alan Tudyk, Riz Ahmed, Jiang Wen and Forest Whitaker. Directed by Gareth Edwards. (2:13) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 3, 9:55 p.m.
Royal Opera House: “Il Trovatore” – Live
Pickford Film Center: Sun. 11; Wed. 6 p.m.
“Split” – A man with 23 distinct personalities struggles with an emerging 24th that threatens to dominate the others in a chilling way. With James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy, Betty Buckley, Jessica Sula, Haley Lu Richardson. Written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan. (1:57) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12, 2:50, 5:40, 8:40 p.m.
