Playing this week in Bellingham

Barkley Village 16: 3005 Cinema Place, 360-527-1320
Pickford Film Center: 1318 Bay St., 360-738-0735
Limelight Cinema: 1416 Cornwall Ave., 360-738-0735
Ratings: Motion Picture Association of America’s ratings are: (G) for general audiences; (PG) parental guidance urged because of material possibly unsuitable for children; (PG-13) parents are strongly cautioned to give guidance for attendance of children younger than 13; (R) restricted, younger than 17 admitted only with parent or adult guardian; (NC-17) no one 17 and younger admitted.
OPENING THIS WEEK
“Fifty Shades Darker” – A reunion between Christian and Ana is threatened by a shady character from his past. With Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Eric Johnson, Jennifer Ehle, Victor Rasuk, Kim Basinger, Marcia Gay Harden. Written by Niall Leonard; based on the novel by E L James. Directed by James Foley. (1:55) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 7, 8, 9, 10 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 11:40, 1:10, 2:40, 4, 5:40, 7:10, 8:40, 10:10 p.m.; Sun. 11:40, 1:10, 2:40, 4, 5:40, 6:50, 8:40, 9:50 p.m.; Mon. 11:50, 1:20, 2:40, 4:20, 5:40, 7:15, 8:40 p.m.; Tues. 11:40, 1:10, 2:40, 4, 5:40, 7:10, 8:40, 10:10 p.m.; Wed. 11:50, 1:20, 2:40, 4:20, 5:40, 7:15, 8:40 p.m.
“John Wick: Chapter 2” – Keanu Reeves is back as his titular hit man is lured out of retirement to stop an attempt to seize control of a mysterious assassins’ guild. With Common, Riccardo Scamarcio, Laurence Fishburne, Ruby Rose, Bridget Moynahan, Lance Reddick, Franco Nero, John Leguizamo, Ian McShane. Written by Derek Kolstad. Directed by Chad Stahelski. R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 7:20, 9:30 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 1, 4:20, 5:50, 7:20, 8:50, 10:15 p.m.; Sun. 1, 4:20, 7:20, 8:50, 10:15 p.m.; Mon. 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:25 p.m.; Tues. 1, 4:20, 7:20, 10:15 p.m.; Wed. 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:25 p.m.
“Kaili Blues”
Pickford Film Center: Tues. 6:30 p.m.
“The Lego Batman Movie” – The snarky brick version of the Caped Crusader battles the Joker and learns to be a team player and lighten up a little. Voices by Will Arnett, Zach Galifianakis, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson, Ralph Fiennes. Written by Seth Grahame-Smith and Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers and Jared Stern & John Whittington, story by Seth Grahame-Smith. Directed by Chris McKay. (1:44) PG.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 9:25 p.m.; Fri. 10:30, 12, 1:20, 4:10, 6, 7, 9, 9:40 p.m.; Sat. 12, 1:20, 4:10, 6, 7, 9, 9:40 p.m.; Sun. 10:30, 12, 1:20, 4:10, 6, 7, 9, 9:40 p.m.; Mon. 11:30, 2:10, 5, 7:50 p.m.; Tues. 1:20, 4:10, 7, 9:40 p.m.; Wed. 11:30, 2:10, 5, 7:50 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 3D: Thurs. 6, 8:40 p.m.; Fri. 11:20, 12:40, 2:50, 3:30, 5:30, 6:30, 8:20 p.m.; Sat. 10:35, 12:40, 2:50, 3:30, 5:30, 6:30, 8:20 p.m.; Sun. 11, 12:40, 2:50, 3:30, 5:30, 6:30, 8:20 p.m.; Mon. 12:20, 3:10, 6, 8:50 p.m.; Tues. 12, 2:50, 6, 9 p.m.; Wed. 12:20, 3:10, 6, 8:50 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 IMAX 2D: Thurs. 5, 7:40, 10:20 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 11:10, 2, 4:50, 7:40, 10:20 p.m.; Sun. 11:20, 2, 4:50, 7:40, 10:15 p.m.; Mon. 1:10, 4, 6:50, 9:30 p.m.; Tues. 2, 4:50, 7:40, 10:20 p.m.; Wed. 1:10, 4, 6:50, 9:30 p.m.
“Neruda” – In 1948 Chile, poet Pablo Neruda challenges the government and is pursued by an intrepid police inspector with increasingly higher stakes. With Luis Gnecco, Gael Garcia Bernal, Alfredo Castro, Mercedes Moran. Written by Guillermo Calderon. Directed by Pablo Larrain. In Spanish and French with English subtitles. (1:48) R.
Pickford Film Center: Fri. 4, 6:45 p.m.; Sat. 1:30, 6:30 p.m.; Sun. 12:15, 5:45 p.m.; Mon. 4 p.m.; Tues. 6:45 p.m.; Wed. 1, 4 p.m.
“Daughters of the Dust” – Restored anniversary edition of writer-director Julie Dash’s 1991 drama about a family from the Gullah community on the Sea Islands off South Carolina at the beginning of the 20th century. With Alva Rogers, Bahni Turpin, Barbara-O, Cheryl Lynn Bruce, Cora Lee Day, Tony King, Trula Hoosier. (1:52) NR.
Pickford Film Center: Sun. 3 p.m.
2017 “Oscar Nominated Shorts”: Animated –The Academy Award nominees for animated short are featured.
Limelight Cinema: Fri. 1, 6:15 p.m.; Sat. 4, 9:15 p.m.; Sun. 12, 5:15 p.m.; Mon. 4, 9:15 p.m.; Tues. 6:15, 8:30 p.m.; Wed. 4, 9:15 p.m.
2017 “Oscar Nominated Shorts”: Live Action – The Academy Award nominees for live-action short are featured.
Limelight Cinema: Fri. 3:15, 8:30 p.m.; Sat. 1, 6:15 p.m.; Sun. 2:15, 7:30 p.m.; Mon. 6:15 p.m.; Tues. 3:15 p.m.; Wed. 6:15 p.m.
“Portrait of a Garden”
Pickford Film Center: Wed. 6:30 p.m.
“She Started It”
Pickford Film Center: Mon. 6:30 p.m.
“The Tale of Despereaux”
Pickford Film Center: Sat. 4 p.m.
Wynne Greenwood: In Attendance With Short Films
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 6:30 p.m.
CRITICS’ CHOICE
“La La Land” – Starring a well-paired Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, writer-director Damien Chazelle’s tuneful tribute to classic movie musicals is often stronger in concept than execution, but it’s lovely and transporting all the same. PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:10, 4:30, 6:10, 8:50 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 10:40, 1:50, 5, 8 p.m.; Mon. 2:20, 5:20, 8:20 p.m.; Tues. 1:50, 5, 8 p.m.; Wed. 2:20, 5:20, 8:20 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 IMAX 2D: Thurs. 1:50 p.m.
“Manchester by the Sea” – Powerful, emotional filmmaking that leaves a scar, Kenneth Lonergan’s drama starring Casey Affleck and Michelle Williams is both heartbreaking and heartening, a film that just wallops you with its honesty, its authenticity, and its access to despair. R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 2:45 p.m.
“Paterson” – Jim Jarmusch’s wonderfully serene and beguiling movie is a portrait of a young artist refining his craft, drawing impressions from his everyday existence and coaxing them into a pleasing and provocative shape. R.
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 9:10 p.m.; Fri. 6:30, 9:15 p.m.; Sat. 3:30, 9:15 p.m.; Sun. 12:20, 5:30, 8:15 p.m.; Mon. 3:30, 6:15 p.m.; Tues. 3:30, 9:15 p.m.; Wed. 3:30, 6:15 p.m.
“20th Century Women” – Writer-director Mike Mills’ lovingly fictionalized snapshot of his late-1970s adolescence belongs to Annette Bening and her marvelously suggestive and layered performance. R.
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 3:30 p.m.; Fri. 9:20 p.m.; Sat. 12:30 p.m.; Sun. 8:20 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 9:20 p.m.
ALSO PLAYING
“An Affair To Remember” 60th Anniversary (1957) Presented By TCM
Barkley Village 16: Sun. 2, 7 p.m.; Wed. 2, 7 p.m.
“The Comedian” – A former comedy star struggles to reinvent himself but finds inspiration in a woman he meets while doing community service after a confrontation with an audience member. With Robert De Niro, Leslie Mann, Cloris Leachman, Danny DeVito, Harvey Keitel, Edie Falco. Written by Art Linson, Jeff Ross, Richard Lagravenese, Lewis Friedman, story by Linson. Directed by Taylor Hackford.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:10, 3 p.m.
“A Dog’s Purpose” – The meaning of life is explored through one pooch and his humans. With Britt Robertson, KJ Apa, John Ortiz, Dennis Quaid, Josh Gad. Written by W. Bruce Cameron & Cathryn Michon and Audrey Wells and Maya Forbes & Wally Wolodarsky; based on the novel by W. Bruce Cameron. Directed by Lasse Hallstrom. (2:00) PG.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:20, 4, 6:15, 8:10 p.m.; Fri. 12:30, 2:45, 6:10, 9:05 p.m.; Sun. 12:30, 3, 6:10, 10:05 p.m.; Mon. 1, 3:50, 6:40, 9:20 p.m.; Tues. 12:30, 3:20, 6:10, 9:05 p.m.; Wed. 1, 3:50, 6:40, 9:20 p.m.
“Fences”
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 4 p.m.; Fri. 3:45 p.m.; Sat. 6:15 p.m.; Sun. 2:45 p.m.; Mon. 9 p.m.; Tues. 3:45 p.m.; Wed. 1, 9 p.m.
“Hidden Figures” – Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monae star as the African-American women who did mathematical calculations that propelled NASA in the 1960s space race. With Kevin Costner, Kirsten Dunst, Jim Parsons, Kimberly Quinn, Mahershala Ali, Aldis Hodge, Glen Powell. Written by Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi, based on the book by Margot Lee Shetterly. Directed by Melfi. (2:07) PG.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:10 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 12:20, 3:40, 6:40, 9:45 p.m.; Mon. 12, 3, 6, 9 p.m.; Tues. 12:20, 3:40, 6:40, 9:45 p.m.; Wed. 12, 3, 6, 9 p.m.
“Julieta” – The death of a Madrid man drives a wedge between his wife and teenage daughter. With Adriana Ugarte, Rossy de Palma, Emma Suarez. Written and director by Pedro Almodovar, based on short stories by Alice Munro. In Spanish with English subtitles. (1:38) R.
Limelight Cinema: Thurs. 4:10, 6:30, 8:50 p.m.
“Lion” – Twenty-five years after being adopted by an Australian family, a young Indian man sets out to find the family he was separated from when he took a wrong train as a 5-year-old. With Dev Patel, Rooney Mara, Nicole Kidman, Sunny Pawar. Written by Luke Davies, based on a memoir by Saroo Brierley. Directed by Garth Davis. (2:00) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 11:45, 2:35, 6:30, 9:35 p.m.; Fri. 11:15, 2:10, 5:10, 8:10 p.m.; Sat.-Sun.: 10:50, 2:10, 5:10, 8:10 p.m.; Mon. 2, 5:10, 8:10 p.m.; Tues. 2:10, 5:10, 8:10 p.m.; Wed. 2, 5:10, 8:10 p.m.
“Moana” – A teenage Pacific Islander sets out to sea to save her people, guided by the demigod Maui in this animated adventure. Voices by Auli’i Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, Jemaine Clement, Rachel House, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Scherzinger, Alan Tudyk. Directed by Ron Clements, John Musker. Featuring music by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mark Mancina and Opetaia Foa’i .(1:53) PG.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12, 3:10 p.m.
“Monster Trucks” – Determined to escape the town where he grew up, a high school senior builds a vehicle from salvaged parts and encounters an unusual subterranean creature, who quickly becomes an ally. With Lucas Till, Jane Levy, Barry Pepper. Written by Derek Connolly. Story by Matthew Robinson and Jonathan Aibel & Glenn Berger. Directed by Chris Wedge. (1:44) PG.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 4:10 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 3D: Thurs. 12:30 p.m.
“Passengers” – Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt play interstellar commuters traveling to a far off planet who awaken 90 years prematurely, threatening their survival and forcing them to investigate the cause as they fight their attraction to each other. With Michael Sheen. Written by Jon Spaihts. Directed by Morten Tyldum. (1:56) PG. 13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:05, 5:50 p.m.
“Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” – The sixth and allegedly culminating episode in the action-horror franchise finds Milla Jovovich as Alice, returning to the Hive, where it all began. With Ali Larter, Shawn Roberts, Ruby Rose, Eoin Macken, Rola Lee Joon-Gi, William Levy, Iain Glen. Written and directed by Paul W.S. Anderson. (1:46) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:40 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 9:15 p.m.; Mon. 12:40, 3:20, 6:20, 9:05 p.m.; Tues. 12:40, 3:30, 6:30, 9:15 p.m.; Wed. 12:40, 3:20, 6:20, 9:05 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 3D: Thurs. 3:30, 9:20 p.m.
“Rings” – The deadly videotape returns and a young woman discovers an even darker level to its evil in this reboot of “The Ring.” With Matilda Lutz, Alex Roe, Johnny Galecki, Aimee Teegarden, Bonnie Morgan, Vincent D’Onofrio. Written by David Loucka and Jacob Estes and Akiva Goldsman, story by Loucka and Estes. Directed By F. Javier Gutierrez. (1:42) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 11:35, 2:20, 5:20, 8:45 p.m.; Fri. 2, 4:40, 7:50, 10:30 p.m.; Sat. 1:40, 4:40, 7:50, 10:30 p.m.; Sun. 1:40, 4:40, 7:30, 10:10 p.m.; Mon. 1:30, 4:10, 7, 9:35 p.m.; Tues. 1:40, 4:40, 7:50, 10:30 p.m.; Wed. 1:30, 4:10, 7, 9:35 p.m.
“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” – Before “A New Hope,” a ragtag group of rebels set out to steal the plans to the Death Star. With Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Donnie Yen, Mads Mikkelsen, Alan Tudyk, Riz Ahmed, Jiang Wen and Forest Whitaker. Directed by Gareth Edwards. (2:13) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:30, 4:50, 8:35, 10:15 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 11:50, 3:10, 6:20, 9:35 p.m.; Mon. 1:40, 4:50, 8 p.m.; Tues. 11:50, 3:10, 6:20, 9:35 p.m.; Wed. 1:40, 4:50, 8 p.m.
“Sing” – Animated musical about a theatrical mogul koala who stages a singing competition to save his stage. Voices by Matthew McConaughey, Seth MacFarlane, Tori Kelly, Reese Witherspoon, Taron Egerton, Scarlett Johansson. Written and directed by Garth Jennings. (1:48) PG.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1, 3:50, 6:45 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 12:10, 3 p.m.; Sun. 11:10, 3:20 p.m.; Mon. 12:10, 2:50, 5:50, 8:45 p.m.; Tues. 12:10, 3, 5:50, 8:50 p.m.; Wed. 12:10, 2:50, 5:50, 8:45 p.m.
“The Space Between Us” – The first human born on Mars returns to Earth and sets out to find his father. Written by Allan Loeb and Peter Chelsom & Tinker Lindsay, story by Stewart Schill and Richard B. Lewis & Loeb. Directed by Chelsom. (2:01) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 11:40, 2:40, 5:40 p.m.; Fri. 11:55, 3:15 p.m.; Sat. 11:30, 3:15 p.m.; Sun. 11:30; Mon. 1:50, 4:40, 7:40 p.m.; Tues. 11:30, 2:30, 5:30, 8:20 p.m.
“Split” – A man with 23 distinct personalities struggles with an emerging 24th that threatens to dominate the others in a chilling way. With James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy, Betty Buckley, Jessica Sula, Haley Lu Richardson. Written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan. (1:57) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:50, 3:40, 7:15, 10:10 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:50 p.m.; Sun. 12:50, 3:50, 7:10, 10 p.m.; Mon. 11:40, 2:30, 5:30, 8:30 p.m.; Tues. 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:50 p.m.; Wed. 11:40, 2:30, 5:30, 8:30 p.m.
“XXX: The Return of Xander Cage” – Vin Diesel returns for his third outing as a former extreme sports star turned government agent this time embroiled in a global conspiracy. With Donnie Yen, Deepika Padukone, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev, Rory McCann, Toni Collette, Samuel L. Jackson. Written by F. Scott Frazier, based on characters created by Rich Wilkes. Directed by D.J. Caruso. (1:47) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 11:50, 5:10 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 3D: Thurs. 2:30 p.m.
Reviews and movie descriptions from the Los Angeles Times. Movie times from Gracenote.
