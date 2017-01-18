Playing this week in Bellingham

Check times, buy tickets on your mobile phone by going to BellinghamHerald.com and navigate to Entertainment, Movie Showtimes. Movie times are subject to change daily.
Ratings: Motion Picture Association of America’s ratings are: (G) for general audiences; (PG) parental guidance urged because of material possibly unsuitable for children; (PG-13) parents are strongly cautioned to give guidance for attendance of children younger than 13; (R) restricted, younger than 17 admitted only with parent or adult guardian; (NC-17) no one 17 and younger admitted.
OPENING THIS WEEK
“Silence” – Martin Scorsese’s wrenching adaptation of Shusaku Endo’s 1966 novel, about 17th century Portuguese priests experiencing a crisis of faith in feudal Japan, ponders the dogmas and mysteries of Christian faith with astonishing rigor and seriousness. R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 7:20 p.m.
“Sleepless” – Jamie Foxx plays a Las Vegas undercover police officer caught between crooked cops and a gangster-controlled casino underground. With Michelle Monaghan, Dermot Mulroney, Gabrielle Union. Written by Andrea Berloff. Directed by Baran “Bo” Odar. (1:35) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:10, 3:50, 6:25, 8:55 p.m.
“Split” – A man with 23 distinct personalities struggles with an emerging 24th that threatens to dominate the others in a chilling way. With James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy, Betty Buckley, Jessica Sula, Haley Lu Richardson. Written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan. (1:57) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 7:40, 9:05 p.m.
“XXX: The Return of Xander Cage” – Vin Diesel returns for his third outing as a former extreme sports star turned government agent this time embroiled in a global conspiracy. With Donnie Yen, Deepika Padukone, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev, Rory McCann, Toni Collette, Samuel L. Jackson. Written by F. Scott Frazier, based on characters created by Rich Wilkes. Directed by D.J. Caruso. (1:47) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 7:30 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 IMAX 3D: Thurs. 7, 9:40 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 3D: Thurs. 9:15 p.m.
2016 Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour
Limelight Cinema: Fri.-Sat.: 1:45, 8:30 p.m.; Sun. 8:30 p.m.
“20th Century Women” – Writer-director Mike Mills’ lovingly fictionalized snapshot of his late-1970s adolescence belongs to Annette Bening and her marvelously suggestive and layered performance. R.
Pickford Film Center: Fri. 12:15, 3:25, 6:15 p.m.; Sat. 3:25, 6:15, 9:15 p.m.; Sun. 2:25, 5:15, 8:15 p.m.; Mon.-Tues.: 3:25, 8:30 p.m.; Wed. 12, 7:45 p.m.
Bolshoi Ballet: “The Sleeping Beauty” (2017)
Barkley Village 16: Sun. 12:55 p.m.
“Island of Lost Souls”
Pickford Film Center: Sat. 12 p.m.
“Lost in London Live”
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 6 p.m.
Make Love to the Camera: Queer Couples Collaborating on Film and Video
Pickford Film Center: Mon. 6:30 p.m.
The Metropolitan Opera: “Romeo et Juliette”
Barkley Village 16: Sat. 9:55; Wed. 6:30 p.m.
Royal Opera House: “Les Contes D’hoffmann” – Live
Pickford Film Center: Sun. 11; Wed. 6 p.m.
“Screenagers”
Pickford Film Center: Fri. 6:30 p.m.; Sat. 1:30 p.m.; Sun. 12:30 p.m.; Mon. 9:40, 11:10, 6:30 p.m.; Tues. 6:30 p.m.; Wed. 3:10 p.m.
CRITICS’ CHOICE
“Arrival” – Amy Adams stars in this elegant, involving science fiction drama that is simultaneously old and new, revisiting many alien invasion conventions but with unexpected intelligence, visual style and heart. PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 11:45, 2:35 p.m.
“Elle” – Paul Verhoeven’s brilliantly booby-trapped new thriller starring Isabelle Huppert is a gripping whodunit, a tour de force of psychological suspense and a wickedly droll comedy of manners. R.
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 3:35, 6:30, 9:30 p.m.; Fri. 12:30, 9:15 p.m.; Sat.-Sun.: 9 p.m.; Mon. 9:15 p.m.; Tues. 9 p.m.; Wed. 12:15 p.m.
“The Eagle Huntress” – A portrait of a 13-year-old Kazakh girl from Mongolia who defies eons of tradition by learning to hunt with fierce golden eagles is a documentary so satisfying it makes you feel good about feeling good. G.
Limelight Cinema: Thurs. 1:45, 4, 6:15, 8:30 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 4, 6:15 p.m.; Sun. 1:45, 4, 6:15 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 4, 6:15, 8:30 p.m.
“La La Land” – Starring a well-paired Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, writer-director Damien Chazelle’s tuneful tribute to classic movie musicals is often stronger in concept than execution, but it’s lovely and transporting all the same. PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:10, 3:20, 6:20, 9:25 p.m.
“Manchester by the Sea” – Powerful, emotional filmmaking that leaves a scar, Kenneth Lonergan’s drama starring Casey Affleck and Michelle Williams is both heartbreaking and heartening, a film that just wallops you with its honesty, its authenticity, and its access to despair. R.
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 3:15, 6:15, 9:15 p.m.; Fri. 8:45 p.m.; Sat.-Sun.: 6 p.m.; Tues. 3, 6 p.m.; Wed. 3 p.m.
ALSO PLAYING
“The Bye Bye Man” – Three college students unwittingly unleash a supernatural entity. With Carrie-Anne Moss, Faye Dunaway, Douglas Smith. Written by Jonathan Penner, based on a short story by Robert Damon Schneck. Directed by Stacy Title. (1:36) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:50, 4:05, 6:35, 9:10 p.m.
“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” – Eddie Redmayne stars as Magizoologist Newt Scamander, whose misadventures in New York City include the escape of recently collected creatures. With Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Samantha Morton, Jon Voight, Ron Perlman, Carmen Ejogo and Colin Farrell. Written by J.K. Rowling. Directed by David Yates. (2:13) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 3:15 p.m.
“Hidden Figures” – Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monae star as the African-American women who did mathematical calculations that propelled NASA in the 1960s space race. With Kevin Costner, Kirsten Dunst, Jim Parsons, Kimberly Quinn, Mahershala Ali, Aldis Hodge, Glen Powell. Written by Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi, based on the book by Margot Lee Shetterly. Directed by Melfi. (2:07) PG.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30 p.m.
“Live by Night” – Ben Affleck wrote, directed and stars in this adaptation of the Dennis Lehane novel, a Prohibition-era crime thriller about the son of a Boston police superintendent who becomes an outlaw. With Elle Fanning, Chris Messina, Sienna Miller, Zoe Saldana and Chris Cooper. (2:08) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 11:30, 2:40, 5:50, 9 p.m.
“Moana” – A teenage Pacific Islander sets out to sea to save her people, guided by the demigod Maui in this animated adventure. Voices by Auli’i Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, Jemaine Clement, Rachel House, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Scherzinger, Alan Tudyk. Directed by Ron Clements, John Musker. Featuring music by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mark Mancina and Opetaia Foa’i (1:53) PG.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1, 4:10, 6:50 p.m.
“A Monster Calls” – A nocturnal creature guides a 12-year-old boy through the treacherous emotional terrain of his mother’s illness, an unsympathetic grandmother and bullies. With Lewis MacDougall, Sigourney Weaver, Felicity Jones. Written by Patrick Ness, based on his novel from an original idea by Siobhan Dowd. Directed by J.A. Bayona. (1:48) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:20 p.m.
“Monster Trucks” – Determined to escape the town where he grew up, a high school senior builds a vehicle from salvaged parts and encounters an unusual subterranean creature, who quickly becomes an ally. With Lucas Till, Jane Levy, Barry Pepper. Written by Derek Connolly. Story by Matthew Robinson and Jonathan Aibel & Glenn Berger. Directed by Chris Wedge. (1:44) PG.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:40, 6:05 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 3D: Thurs. 3:25, 8:50 p.m.
“Passengers” – Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt play interstellar commuters traveling to a far off planet who awaken 90 years prematurely, threatening their survival and forcing them to investigate the cause as they fight their attraction to each other. With Michael Sheen. Written by Jon Spaihts. Directed by Morten Tyldum. (1:56) PG. 13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:05, 5:40 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 3D: Thurs. 2:55 p.m.
“Patriots Day” – Racing against time, investigators, first responders and survivors react to the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and subsequent manhunt. With Mark Walhlberg, John Goodman, Kevin Bacon, J.K. Simmons, Michelle Monaghan. Written by Peter Berg, Matt Cook, Matt Charman, Paul Tamasy, Eric Johnson. Directed by Berg. (2:10) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 11:50, 3, 6:10, 9:20 p.m.
“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” – Before “A New Hope,” a ragtag group of rebels set out to steal the plans to the Death Star. With Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Donnie Yen, Mads Mikkelsen, Alan Tudyk, Riz Ahmed, Jiang Wen and Forest Whitaker. Directed by Gareth Edwards. (2:13) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:05, 4:30, 7:45 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 IMAX 3D: Thurs. 11:40, 2:50 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 3D: Thurs. 9:30 p.m.
“Sing” – Animated musical about a theatrical mogul koala who stages a singing competition to save his stage. Voices by Matthew McConaughey, Seth MacFarlane, Tori Kelly, Reese Witherspoon, Taron Egerton, Scarlett Johansson. Written and directed by Garth Jennings. (1:48) PG.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:15, 4, 6:40, 9:35 p.m.
“Underworld: Blood Wars” – Kate Beckinsale returns as a Vampire death dealer, simultaneously battling the Lycan clan and the Vampire faction that betrayed her. With Theo James, Lara Pulver, Charles Dance. Written by Cory Goodman, story by Kyle Ward and Cory Goodman, based on characters created by Kevin Grevioux and Len Wiseman & Danny McBride. Directed by Anna Foerster. (1:31) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12, 2:30, 5:05 p.m.
“Why Him?” – A vigilant father visits his daughter at Stanford and clashes with her tech mogul boyfriend. With James Franco, Bryan Cranston, Megan Mullally, Zoey Deutch, Cedric the Entertainer, Griffin Gluck, Keegan-Michael Key. Written by John Hamburg & Ian Helfer, story by Jonah Hill and Hamburg & Ian Helfer. Directed by John Hamburg. (1:51) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 11:35, 2:15, 4:55 p.m.
