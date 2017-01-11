Playing this week in Bellingham

1:12 Humane Society releases rehabilitated hawk back into wild Pause

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

0:58 Whatcom Mountain Bike Coalition trail report from Galbraith Mountain

3:43 NWIC senior talks rockets and shows knee brace designed for 'Hidden Figures' contest

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

0:43 Can you really suffer from a broken heart?

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame

1:39 Watch students return to the newly built Happy Valley Elementary School in Bellingham

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne