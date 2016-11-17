Playing this week

Check times, buy tickets on your mobile phone by going to BellinghamHerald.com and navigate to Entertainment, Movie Showtimes. Movie times are subject to change daily.
Barkley Village 16: 3005 Cinema Place, 360-527-1320
Pickford Film Center: 1318 Bay St., 360-738-0735
Limelight Cinema: 1416 Cornwall Ave., 360-738-0735
Ratings: Motion Picture Association of America’s ratings are: (G) for general audiences; (PG) parental guidance urged because of material possibly unsuitable for children; (PG-13) parents are strongly cautioned to give guidance for attendance of children younger than 13; (R) restricted, younger than 17 admitted only with parent or adult guardian; (NC-17) no one 17 and younger admitted.
OPENING THIS WEEK
The 18th Annual Animation Show of Shows
Limelight Cinema: Fri. 9 p.m.; Sat. 1:45, 9 p.m.; Sun. 12:45 p.m.
“Allied”
Barkley Village 16: Tues. 7:20, 10:15 p.m.
“Bad Santa”
Pickford Film Center: Fri.-Sat.: 8:50 p.m.
“Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk” – A U.S. war hero, returned from Iraq, remembers the horror and brutality that led him to be honored during a football game. With Joe Alwyn, Kristen Stewart, Chris Tucker, Garrett Hedlund, Vin Diesel, Steve Martin. Written by Jean-Christophe Castelli, based on the novel by Ben Fountain. Directed by Ang Lee.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 7:10, 10 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 10:10, 1, 3:50, 6:40, 9:30 p.m.; Sun. 1:30, 4:10, 6:50, 9:35 p.m.; Mon.-Tues.: 12:50, 3:30, 6:20, 9:05 p.m.
“Bleed for This” – Miles Teller stars as Vinny “The Pazmanian Devil” Pazienza, a boxer who suffered a death-defying car accident that severed his spine, only to battle back and reclaim his world title with the help of trainer Kevin Rooney. With Aaron Eckhart, Katey Sagal. Written by Ben Younger; story by Younger & Pippa Blanco and Angelo Pizzo. Directed by Younger. (1:56) R.
Barkley Village 16: Fri.-Sat.: 12:10, 3:20, 6:10, 9:10 p.m.; Sun. 1, 4, 6:45, 9:40 p.m.; Mon.-Tues.: 1:40, 4:30, 7:20, 10:05 p.m.
“Christine” – Based on real events. Rebecca Hall plays a Florida newscaster in 1974 whose frustration about the pursuit of ratings over substance and an unfulfilling personal life drive her to a dark place. (1:55) R.
Limelight Cinema: Fri.-Sat.: 3:30, 6:15 p.m.; Sun. 2:30, 5:15, 8 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 3:30, 6:15, 9 p.m.
“The Edge of Seventeen” – Adolescence gets worse for a teenage girl when her impossibly perfect older brother starts dating her best friend. With Hailee Steinfeld, Woody Harrelson, Kyra Sedgwick, Haley Lu Richardson. Written and directed by Kelly Fremon Craig. (1:44) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 7, 9:40 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 11:15, 2, 4:40, 7:20, 10 p.m.; Sun. 11:40, 2:10, 4:50, 7:20, 9:50 p.m.; Mon.-Tues.: 1:20, 3:50, 6:30, 9:10 p.m.
“Elle” – Isabelle Huppert plays the ruthless head of a video game company who is attacked in her home and drawn into a different type of game. With Laurent Lafitte, Anne Consigny. Written by David Birke, based on the novel “Oh ...” by Philippe Djian. Directed by Paul Verhoeven. (2:10) R.
“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” – Eddie Redmayne stars as Magizoologist Newt Scamander, whose misadventures in New York City include the escape of recently collected creatures. With Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Samantha Morton, Jon Voight, Ron Perlman, Carmen Ejogo and Colin Farrell. Written by J.K. Rowling. Directed by David Yates. (2:13) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 6:40, 7:20, 8:30 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 11:10, 12:20, 3, 6:20, 7, 9 p.m.; Sun. 10:30, 11:50, 1:50, 5:10, 6:20, 8:30 p.m.; Mon.-Tues.: 11:50, 1:10, 4:20, 6:10, 7:30 p.m.; Wed. 11:50, 6:10 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 3D: Thurs. 8, 9:50, 10:20 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 10:40, 11:40, 1:50, 2:30, 3:40, 5, 5:40, 8:10, 9:40, 10:10 p.m.; Sun. 11:10, 1:10, 2:30, 3:10, 4:30, 5:50, 7:40, 9, 9:30 p.m.; Mon. 11:30, 2:40, 3, 8:45, 9:20 p.m.; Tues. 11:30, 2:40, 3, 8:10, 9:20 p.m.; Wed. 3, 9:20 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 IMAX 3D: Thurs. 6 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 10, 1:10, 7:40 p.m.; Sun. 12:30, 7 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 12:30, 6:50 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 IMAX 2D: Thurs. 9:10 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 4:20, 10:50 p.m.; Sun. 3:50, 10:10 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 3:40, 10 p.m.
“Loving” – An interracial couple fall in love and marry in 1958, but they must take their case to the U.S. Supreme Court to live happily in their home state of Virginia. (2:03) PG-13.
Pickford Film Center: Wed. 12:45, 3:45, 8:45 p.m.
“The Man Who Could Cheat Death”
Pickford Film Center: Sat. Noon
“Moana”
Barkley Village 16: Tues. 7, 8:50 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 3D: Tues. 7:40 p.m.
“Mumford & Sons Live From South Africa: Dust & Thunder”
Pickford Film Center: Tues. 6:30 p.m.
NT Live: “Hamlet” (2015)
Pickford Film Center: Sun. 11; Wed. 6:30 p.m.
“Rush – Time Stand Still”
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 7:30 p.m.
CRITICS’ CHOICE
“Aquarius” – A lovely, ruminative drama about a woman refusing to leave her home despite local pressure. In Portuguese with English subtitles. (2:22) NR.
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 6:15, 9:15 p.m.
“Certain Women” – Four women make their way through life in small-town Montana. (1:47) R.
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 4 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 6:15 p.m.; Sun. 5:15 p.m.; Mon. 1, 6:15, 8:45 p.m.; Tues. 1, 3:45, 8:45 p.m.
“The Handmaiden” – A teasingly witty thriller about two women pursuing their destinies in 1930s Japanese-occupied Korea. (2:25) NR.
Limelight Cinema: Thurs. 8:30 p.m.
“Moonlight” – A gay black man grows from child to adult starting in 1980s Miami’s crack cocaine epidemic years. (1:50) R.
Pickford Film Center: Fri.-Sat.: 1:30, 4, 6:30, 9 p.m.; Sun. 12, 3, 5:30, 8 p.m.; Mon. 1:30, 4, 6:30, 9 p.m.; Tues. 1:30, 6:30, 9 p.m.; Wed. 12:30, 4, 8:30, 9 p.m.
ALSO PLAYING
“The Accountant” – A numbers wizard’s work for organized crime draws the attention of the Treasury Department at the same time he takes on a high-tech robotics firm as a new client. (2:08) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1, 3:50, 9:55 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 10:50 p.m.; Sun. 10:20 p.m.; Mon. 11:45, 2:40, 5:40, 8:40 p.m.; Tues. 11:45, 2:40 p.m.
“Almost Christmas” – In the spirit of the holiday, a family patriarch asks his family to get along for five days.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:25, 4:05, 6:45, 10:35 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 11:05, 2:10, 4:50, 7:45, 10:30 p.m.; Sun. 1:20, 4:20, 7:10, 9:55 p.m.; Mon. 12, 2:50, 5:30, 8:20 p.m.; Tues. 12, 2:50, 5:30, 8:10 p.m.
“Arrival” – An expert linguist leads a team attempting to communicate with an alien spacecraft as the world teeters on the brink of war.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:45, 1:35, 3:40, 4:20, 6:30, 7:05, 9:20, 10:30 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 12, 1:20, 3:10, 4:10, 6:50, 7:10, 9:45, 10:20 p.m.; Sun. 12, 12:40, 2:50, 3:40, 6, 6:30, 8:50, 9:20 p.m.; Mon. 12:20, 1:50, 3:10, 4:40, 6, 7:50, 8:50 p.m.; Tues. 12:20, 1:50, 3:10, 4:40, 6, 9:55 p.m.
“Doctor Strange” – A world-famous neurosurgeon severely injured in a car accident is transformed through mysticism into a potent superhero magician. (1:55) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:30, 2:30, 7:40, 8:20 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 10:30, 1:40, 4:30, 7:30, 9:05, 10:15 p.m.; Sun. 10:50, 1:40, 4:40, 7:30, 10:15 p.m.; Mon.-Tues.: 1:30, 4:10, 7, 9:45 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 3D: Thurs. 3:15, 5:15, 10:30 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 11:20, 2:20, 5:20, 8, 10:45 p.m.; Sun. 11:30, 2:20, 5:20, 8:10 p.m.; Mon. 11:35, 2:15, 5, 7:40 p.m.; Tues. 11:35, 2:15, 5 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 IMAX 3D: Thurs. 1:30 p.m.
“Gimme Danger” – Director Jim Jarmusch profiles influential proto-punk rockers the Stooges from their emergence in Ann Arbor, Mich., in the 1960s through the waves of alternative music that followed. (1:48) R.
Limelight Cinema: Thurs. 3:30, 6 p.m.
“The Girl on the Train” – Consumed by her recent divorce, a young woman fantasizes about a perfect couple during her daily commute until she witnesses something terrible, embroiling her in a mystery. (1:52) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:50, 3:25 p.m.
“Hacksaw Ridge” – U.S. Army medic and conscientious objector Desmond Doss saves 75 men without using a weapon during the bloody Battle of Okinawa in World War II. (2:10) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:35, 3:45, 6:55, 10:05 p.m.; Fri. 11:30, 2:40, 5:50, 9:20 p.m.; Sat. 11:30, 2:40, 5:50, 9:15 p.m.; Sun. 12:10, 3:20, 6:40, 9:45 p.m.; Mon.-Tues.: 12:05, 3:20, 6:40, 9:50 p.m.
“Hunt for the Wilderpeople”
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 9:30 p.m.; Sun. 7:50 p.m.
“Jack Reacher: Never Go Back” – The nomadic investigator must break a former Army colleague out of military prison to unravel a government conspiracy. (1:58) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:50, 4:30, 10:25 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 10:35; Sun. 10:40; Mon. 5:50 p.m.
“A Man Called Ove” – A downsized widower is the terror of his condo community until he strikes up an unlikely friendship with his new neighbors. In Swedish and Persian with English subtitles. (1:56) PG-13.
Pickford Film Center: Thurs.-Sat.: 3:30 p.m.; Sun. 2:30 p.m.; Mon. 3:30 p.m.; Tues. 3:45 p.m.
“Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” – A young boy discovers access to a fantastical place where the residents possess special powers and danger lurks deep. (2:07) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:40, 3:30 p.m.
“Ouija: Origin of Evil” – A single mother and her two daughters unwittingly unleash a terrifying spirit when they add a twist to their bogus seance routine. (1:39) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 2, 4:25 p.m.
“Shut In” – A child psychologist believes she and her son are being haunted by the spirit of a patient who disappeared.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 2:10, 5 p.m.
“Storks” – Animated adventure in which the long-legged birds deliver packages for a global internet retail giant until one of them inadvertently activates the dormant Baby Making Machine. (1:29) PG.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 2:20, 4:35 p.m.
“Trolls” – Animated comedy featuring the happily musical title creatures as they avoid being eaten by the perpetually dour Bergens. (1:32) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:40, 4, 6:20, 8:40 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 10:20, 12:50, 3:30, 6, 8:30 p.m.; Sun. 12:20, 3, 5:40, 8 p.m.; Mon. 12:10, 2:30, 4:50, 7:10, 9:30 p.m.; Tues. 1:10, 3:30, 7:30, 9:50 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 3D: Thurs. 12:55, 3:15, 5:35, 8:10 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 11, 1:30, 4, 6:30 p.m.; Sun. 12:50, 3:30, 6:10, 8:40 p.m.; Mon. 2, 4:25, 6:45, 9:15 p.m.; Tues. 2, 4:25, 6:50, 9:15 p.m.
Reviews and movie descriptions from the Los Angeles Times.
