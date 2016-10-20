Playing this week in Bellingham

Check times, buy tickets on your mobile phone by going to BellinghamHerald.com and navigate to Entertainment, Movie Showtimes. Movie times are subject to change daily.
Barkley Village 16: 3005 Cinema Place, 360-527-1320
Pickford Film Center: 1318 Bay St., 360-738-0735
Limelight Cinema: 1416 Cornwall Ave., 360-738-0735
Ratings: Motion Picture Association of America’s ratings are: (G) for general audiences; (PG) parental guidance urged because of material possibly unsuitable for children; (PG-13) parents are strongly cautioned to give guidance for attendance of children younger than 13; (R) restricted, younger than 17 admitted only with parent or adult guardian; (NC-17) no one 17 and younger admitted.
OPENING THIS WEEK
“Being Mortal”
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 6:30 p.m.
Bleedingham 2016
Pickford Film Center: Sat. 9 p.m.
“Characters with Character” – Shorts Program
Pickford Film Center: Sun. 1:30 p.m.
“Command and Control”
Pickford Film Center: Sat. 1:30 p.m.
“Denial”
Pickford Film Center: Fri. 6:15, 9 p.m.; Sat. 1, 6:15 p.m.; Sun. 5:30, 8:30 p.m.; Mon.-Tues.: 6:15, 9 p.m.; Wed. 1, 8:30 p.m.
“Learning to See: The World of Insects”
Pickford Film Center: Sat. 11:30
The Metropolitan Opera: “Don Giovanni”
Barkley Village 16: Sat. 9:55
The Metropolitan Opera: “Don Giovanni” – Encore
Barkley Village 16: Wed. 6:30 p.m.
National Theatre Live: “Frankenstein” (reverse Casting)
Pickford Film Center: Wed. 6:30 p.m.
“Oasis: Supersonic”
PFC’s Limelight Cinema: Wed. 6:30 p.m.
“Obit”
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 4 p.m.
“The Prison in Twelve Landscapes”
Pickford Film Center: Tues. 6:30 p.m.
“Seasons”
Pickford Film Center: Sat. 6:30 p.m.
“Seed: The Untold Story”
Pickford Film Center: Wed. 6 p.m.
“The Seventh Fire”
Pickford Film Center: Sun. 6:30 p.m.
“The Shining” (1980) Presented By TCM
Barkley Village 16: Sun. 2, 7 p.m.; Wed. 2, 7 p.m.
“Smart”
Pickford Film Center: Wed. 4 p.m.
“Sound of Redemption: The Frank Morgan Story”
Pickford Film Center: Sun. 11:15
“Speed Sisters”
Pickford Film Center: Tues. 4 p.m.
“Sustainable”
Pickford Film Center: Fri. 6:30 p.m.
“Tickled”
PFC’s Limelight Cinema: Fri.-Sat.: 8:45 p.m.; Sun. 7:45 p.m.; Mon.-Tues.: 8:45 p.m.; Wed. 9:15 p.m.
“Tower”
Pickford Film Center: Mon. 6:30 p.m.
“Jack Reacher: Never Go Back” – Tom Cruise stars for the second time as the nomadic investigator who must break a former Army colleague out of military prison to unravel a government conspiracy. With Cobie Smulders, Aldis Hodge, Danika Yarosh, Patrick Heusinger. Written by Richard Wenk and Edward Zwick & Marshall Herskovitz, based on the book “Never Go Back” by Lee Child. Directed by Zwick. Imax 2D. (1:58) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 8:30 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:15 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 1:30, 4:20, 7:10, 10 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 IMAX: Thurs. 7, 10 p.m.; Fri. 1, 4, 7, 9:55 p.m.; Sat. 10, 1, 4, 7, 9:55 p.m.; Sun. 1, 4, 7, 9:55 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 1, 3:50, 6:40, 9:30 p.m.
“Keeping Up With the Joneses” – It’s hard enough maintaining equilibrium with the ultra-attractive and cultivated neighbors, but when they also turn out to be secret agents, all bets are off. With Zach Galifianakis, Jon Hamm, Isla Fisher, Gal Gadot. Written by Michael LeSieur. Directed by Greg Mottola. (1:41) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 7:45, 10:20 p.m.; Fri. 1:50, 4:50, 7:30, 10:10 p.m.; Sat. 10:50, 1:50, 4:50, 7:30, 10:10 p.m.; Sun. 1:50, 4:50, 7:30, 10:10 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 1:25, 4, 6:35, 9:10 p.m.
“Ouija: Origin of Evil” – In this sequel set in 1965 Los Angeles, a single mother and her two daughters unwittingly unleash a terrifying spirit when they add a twist to their bogus seance routine. With Henry Thomas, Elizabeth Reaser, Doug Jones. Written by Mike Flanagan & Jeff Howard. Directed by Mike Flanagan. (1:39) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 7:30, 8:40, 10:05 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 12, 1:30, 2:30, 4:10, 5, 6:50, 7:40, 9:25, 10:20 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 1:55, 2:30, 4:25, 5, 6:55, 7:30, 9:25, 10 p.m.
“31” – An assortment of murderous maniacs hold five carnival workers hostage, forcing them to play a life or death game for 12 hours. With Sheri Moon Zombie, Malcolm McDowell, Meg Foster. Written and directed by Rob Zombie. (1:42) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 7 p.m.
“Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween” – The multi-hyphenate filmmaker wrote, directed and stars as his most famous character, who spends the holiday supervising ghosts, goblins and most frightening of all, teenagers. With Bella Thorne, Cassi Davis, Patrice Lovely. (1:43) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 7:15, 9:55 p.m.; Fri. 1:40, 4:30, 7:20, 10 p.m.; Sat. 11, 1:40, 4:30, 7:20, 10 p.m.; Sun. 1:40, 4:30, 7:20, 10 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 1:10, 3:45, 6:20, 9 p.m.
“Women He’s Undressed”
Pickford Film Center: Sat. 4 p.m.; Mon. 4 p.m.
ALSO PLAYING
“The Accountant” – Ben Affleck plays a numbers wizard whose work for organized crime draws the attention of the Treasury Department at the same time he takes on a high-tech robotics firm as a new client. With Anna Kendrick, J.K. Simmons, Jon Bernthal, Jean Smart, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Jeffrey Tambor, John Lithgow. Written by Bill Dubuque. Directed by Gavin O’Connor. (2:08) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:30, 12:40, 2:40, 3:40, 5:40, 7:10, 8:50, 9:40 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 12:10, 12:50, 3:10, 3:50, 6:30, 7:10, 9:40, 10:15 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 2, 2:50, 5:10, 6, 8:20, 9:05 p.m.
“The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years” – Drawing from more than 100 hours of rare and unseen footage collected from fans, news outlets and national archives as well as the Beatles’ private collection, director Ron Howard details the Fab Four’s nearly four years of nonstop touring from 1962 to 1966. Featuring Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr. (1:39) NR.
Pickford Film Center: Sun. 11:45
“The Birth of a Nation”
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:50 p.m.
“Cameraperson”
Pickford Film Center: Sun. 4 p.m.
“Captain Fantastic”
PFC’s Limelight Cinema: Thurs.-Sat.: 3:45 p.m.; Sun. 2:45 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 3:45 p.m.
“Deepwater Horizon” – Mark Wahlberg stars in this dramatization of the 2010 Gulf of Mexico disaster and the men and women who acted heroically in its wake. With Kurt Russell, John Malkovich, Gina Rodriguez, Kate Hudson. Written by Matthew Michael Carnahan and Matthew Sand; screen story by Sand; based on a New York Times article by David Barstow, David Rohde and Stephanie Saul. Directed by Peter Berg. (1:47) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:30, 4:20, 6:55, 9:30 p.m.; Fri. 1:20, 4:20, 6:55, 9:30 p.m.; Sat. 10:10, 1:20, 4:20, 6:55, 9:30 p.m.; Sun. 1:20, 4:20, 6:55, 9:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 1:35, 4:05, 6:50, 9:20 p.m.
“The Girl on the Train” – Consumed by her recent divorce, a young woman fantasizes about a perfect couple during her daily commute until she witnesses something terrible, embroiling her in a mystery. With Emily Blunt, Rebecca Ferguson, Haley Bennett, Justin Theroux, Allison Janney. Written by Erin Cressida Wilson, Tate Taylor, based on the novel by Paula Hawkins. Directed by Taylor. (1:52) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:40, 2:20, 4:30, 5:10, 8, 10:10 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 12:05, 2:40, 5:50, 8:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 1:45, 4:20, 7, 9:40 p.m.
“Harry & Snowman” – Documentary tells the story of Harry deLeyer, who rescued an Amish plow horse and together they became international show jumping champions in the 1950s and ’60s. Directed by Ron Davis. (1:24) NR.
PFC’s Limelight Cinema: Thurs. 6:30, 8:45 p.m.; Fri. 6:30 p.m.; Sat. 1:30, 6:30 p.m.; Sun. 12:30, 5:30 p.m.; Mon.-Tues.: 6:30 p.m.; Wed. 1:30 p.m.
“Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2”
Barkley Village 16 IMAX: Thurs. 3:15 p.m.
“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”
Barkley Village 16 IMAX: Thurs. 12 p.m.
“Hunt for the Wilderpeople”
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 9 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 8:45 p.m.; Sun. 8 p.m.; Mon.-Tues.: 8:45 p.m.; Wed. 1:30, 9:30 p.m.
“Kevin Hart: What Now?”
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:05, 2:30, 5, 7:40, 10:15 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 12:15, 2:50, 5:20, 8, 10:25 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 1:15, 3:40, 6:05, 8:30 p.m.
“Kirk Cameron’s Revive Us”
Barkley Village 16: Mon. 7 p.m.
“The Magnificent Seven” – Townspeople hire a septet of outlaws to defend them against a malevolent industrialist in this revision of the 1960 classic Western, which in turn was based on Akira Kurosawa’s “Seven Samurai.” With Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke, Haley Bennett, Peter Sarsgaard. Written by Nic Pizzolatto and Richard Wenk. Directed by Antoine Fuqua. (2:12) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 2, 5:20, 8:20 p.m.; Fri. 2:10, 5:10, 8:10 p.m.; Sat. 10:40, 2:10, 5:10, 8:10 p.m.; Sun. 2:15, 5:10, 8:10 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 2:10, 5:15, 8:10 p.m.
“A Man Called Ove” – A downsized widower is the terror of his condo community until he strikes up an unlikely friendship with his new neighbors. With Rolf Lassgard, Zozan Akgun, Tobias Almborg. Written and directed by Hannes Holm, based on a novel by Fredrik Backman. In Swedish and Persian with English subtitles. (1:56) PG-13.
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 3:35, 6:15, 8:45 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 3:35 p.m.; Sun. 2:50 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 3:35 p.m.
“Masterminds” – An armored truck driver is lured into an absurd robbery scheme by his work crush and is then set up to take the fall. With Zach Galifianakis, Owen Wilson, Kristen Wiig. Written by Chris Bowman, Hubbel Palmer and Emily Spivey. Directed by Jared Hess. (1:34) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 2:10, 4:40 p.m.
“Max Steel”
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:20, 4:10, 6:40 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 1:10 p.m.; Sun. 12 p.m.; Mon.-Tues.: 4:15 p.m.
“Maya Angelou and Still I Rise”
Pickford Film Center: Fri. 4 p.m.
“Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life”
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:50, 4:35 p.m.; Fri. 1:05, 3:25, 6, 8:20 p.m.; Sat. 3:25, 6, 8:20 p.m.; Sun. 1:05, 3:25, 6, 8:20 p.m.; Mon. 1:20, 3:35 p.m.; Tues. 1:20, 3:35, 5:50, 8:05 p.m.; Wed. 1:20, 3:35 p.m.
“Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” – A young boy discovers access to a fantastical place where the residents possess special powers and danger lurks deep. With Eva Green, Asa Butterfield, Chris O’Dowd, Allison Janney, Rupert Everett. Written by Jane Goldman, based upon the novel written by Ransom Riggs. Directed by Tim Burton. (2:07) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:20, 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 9:20 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 12:30, 3:30, 6:40, 9:35 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 1:05, 3:55, 6:45, 9:35 p.m.
“Queen of Katwe” – Chess transforms the world of a young Ugandan girl from the slums when a missionary teaches her the game and encourages her to follow her dreams. With David Oyelowo, Lupita Nyong’o, Madina Nalwanga. Written by William Wheeler. Directed by Mira Nair. (2:04) PG.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:45 p.m.
“Storks” – Animated adventure in which the long-legged birds deliver packages for a global internet retail giant until one of them inadvertently activates the dormant Baby Making Machine. With the voices of Andy Samberg, Kelsey Grammer, Katie Crown. Written by Nicholas Stoller. Directed by Stoller and Doug Sweetland.(1:29) PG.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:10, 3:30, 5:50 p.m.; Fri. 12:40, 3, 5:30, 7:50, 10:05 p.m.; Sat. 10:20, 11:10, 12:40, 3, 5:30, 7:50, 10:05 p.m.; Sun. 12:40, 3, 5:30, 7:50, 10:05 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 1:40, 4:10, 6:25, 8:40 p.m.
“Suicide Squad” – A villains-as-heroes comic book movie that ends up in a kind of limbo, not as strong as its partisans will insist or as weak overall as its least appealing elements would have you fear. (2:10) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 3:55 p.m.
“Sully” – Tom Hanks and director Clint Eastwood team up to effectively tell the story of Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger and the “Miracle on the Hudson” airline landing of a passenger jet on that frigid New York river. (1:36) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:10, 3:45, 6:10, 8:35 p.m.; Fri. 3:40, 6:10, 8:40 p.m.; Sat. 10:30, 3:40, 6:10, 8:40 p.m.; Mon.-Tues.: 1:50, 6:30, 8:50 p.m.
Reviews and movie descriptions from the Los Angeles Times. Movie times from Gracenote.
Comments