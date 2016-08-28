Horoscopes for Sunday, August 28, 2016

Aries
A certain person is going out of their way to be wilful or unhelpful, particularly if money or something else of value is involved. They may be using very subtle tactics to get their own way, so it isn't immediately apparent what's going on. Be wary about who you trust right now, and listen to your instincts if you have doubts about someone.
Lucky Number098
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Taurus
A certain person isn't as trustworthy as you might imagine, so be careful what you tell them. They may be trying to manipulate you into doing what they want, even though they give every appearance of behaving impeccably. Try to be aware of your own motives, too, because hiding them from yourself will simply mean that you're expressing them unconsciously.
Lucky Number991
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Gemini
Sundays haven't exactly been a day of rest recently, and today is no exception but at least it will be a lot less stressful than normal. You may even get the chance to go off and do your own thing rather than having to fit in around everyone else and do what's expected of you. You'll also enjoy a trip to somewhere completely new to you.
Lucky Number819
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Cancer
Today could turn out to be very frustrating, with little chance of making much progress. That could be because you lose all faith in your own abilities or because someone else sabotages what you're trying to do. But be honest with yourself about all this and don't blame others for what you know deep down are your own mistakes.
Lucky Number745
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Leo
Someone has some great ideas today, so listen carefully. They may even have some good suggestions for you that you could follow up when you've got a minute. But you're no slouch when it comes to dreaming up ideas either, so get thinking because your mind is expansive and brilliant at the moment. There's no knowing what you might come up with.
Lucky Number677
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Virgo
Have a think about your finances today, especially if you want to come up with ways of increasing your bank balance or of gaining a more solid monetary footing in the world. You'll have some good ideas, and they'll be innovative without being totally wacky or impractical. However, don't count your chickens before they're hatched and assume that current possibilities will automatically turn out to be dead certainties.
Lucky Number280
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Libra
Think about your plans for the future, especially if you want to come up with some fresh ideas. It will help to bounce your ideas off someone who can be counted on to listen carefully and give you some suggestions of their own. If you've got a friend who lives abroad you might be inspired to ring them up so you can hear their voice.
Lucky Number096
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Scorpio
It's very hard to be motivated to do much at all today. You've run out of steam, and it won't help if you think a certain someone is trying to trip you up in some way. It will be best if you do whatever is absolutely necessary and leave the rest until another day when you feel better able to cope. Make it a priority to get plenty of relaxation so you can catch your breath and recharge your batteries.
Lucky Number379
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Sagittarius
Give your brain plenty to think about because it will enjoy having something to chew over. You're fascinated by facts and figures now and might enjoy learning something new, or simply burying your nose in a good book. Conversations will also be intriguing because they'll cover all sorts of ground and certainly won't be confined to what was on television last night.
Lucky Number780
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Capricorn
This is a tricky day because you feel as though you're stuck and can't make any progress. Maybe someone is standing in your way or objecting to all the suggestions you make. If so, you might decide that they're deliberately being awkward because they want to make life difficult for you. But why? You won't be able to answer that question yet, but keep it in mind.
Lucky Number497
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Aquarius
Life is difficult today and as a result you're in a very peculiar mood. A member of the family seems to be taking a perverse delight in tripping you up, or thwarting your plans. Someone might also tell you where you're going wrong, which will dent your confidence. Take note of what they're saying but disregard anything that you don't agree with... or which is obviously caused by sour grapes.
Lucky Number514
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Pisces
You feel as though you're flagging today. It's difficult to summon up the energy to do much, even if you wanted to. Maybe this is an opportunity to take the day off and have a rest? You should certainly try to avoid doing anything very strenuous or complex because you'll run out of steam halfway through and end up feeling guilty about it. Better to have a complete break and start again tomorrow.
