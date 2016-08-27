Horoscopes for Saturday, August 27, 2016

Aries
You're in a jovial mood and you want to have a good time. It's a fabulous day for mixing with friends or for taking part in a neighborhood activity, because you'll do your best to be outgoing and entertaining. A chance conversation could turn out to be the start of an interesting relationship, even if you don't realize it at this stage.
Lucky Number123
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Taurus
This is a nice, easy-going day in which you'll enjoy being with close relatives and other people whose company you treasure. Invite someone over for a cup of coffee so you can have a good natter together, or arrange to visit them. If you're currently involved in making changes to your domestic arrangements, you'll want to jot down some ideas now so keep some paper handy.
Lucky Number706
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Gemini
Get busy! You're buzzing with nervous energy and you need to release it, preferably through a combination of physical exercise, social contact and intellectual stimulation. A tall order? Not a bit of it because you'll be able to have all three if you take a tour of the shops, meet some friends or visit somewhere like a museum.
Lucky Number822
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Cancer
You're in the mood to enjoy your home comforts today, preferably in the company of some of the people who make your world go round. It's the perfect day for a family gathering, even if it's very informal or low-key. If you're a good cook you feel inspired to knock up a few masterpieces in the kitchen, much to everyone else's delight. You're in the mood to spoil them.
Lucky Number136
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Leo
Do yourself a favor and get together with some friends today. It's exactly what you're in the mood for, especially if the past few days have been a bit much for you. Pour out your troubles to a friend who can help you to put them into perspective. It will also help to take part in a group activity and to feel you're with some like-minded people.
Lucky Number783
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Virgo
You need plenty of variety and spontaneity today, otherwise you'll quickly feel bored and restless. The trouble is that other people may have different ideas, trying to impose lots of rules and restrictions on you. Try to alter the pace of your day whenever you get the chance, so you're never quite sure what's going to happen next. Don't go out of your way to offend someone simply because you want to see how they react. Not a wise move!
Lucky Number384
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Libra
After yesterday's irritations and upsets, you're in need of some soothing activities. So how about doing something that makes you take a more relaxed view of the world, especially if it introduces you to some beautiful surroundings at the same time? Maybe you could visit an art gallery, museum or a lovely stretch of countryside?
Lucky Number232
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Scorpio
This is a great day for filling in complicated forms or any official paperwork that needs plenty of concentration. You're on the ball and might even enjoy what you're doing. If you've been considering how to boost your finances this is a good opportunity to do some research into the subject, whether you do it on the internet or consult your nearest bank or building society.
Lucky Number948
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Sagittarius
You need plenty of variety today otherwise you'll soon be climbing the walls. So what do you plan to do? One of the most obvious options is to give your usual schedule a miss and to do something completely different instead. You should also be choosy about the company you keep because you'll soon be exasperated by anyone who's terribly predictable or almost frighteningly conventional.
Lucky Number400
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Capricorn
This is a brilliant day for getting on with chores and making sure that everything in your life is running smoothly. Get to grips with any paperwork that's hanging around and demanding your attention, make any phone calls that are overdue or pay some bills. It's also a good day for having a general tidy-up and chucking out anything you no longer need.
Lucky Number867
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Aquarius
You're in a very sunny mood today, and long may it last. It's great for enjoying yourself, especially if you don't have anything important that's clamoring for your attention and you can give yourself a mini holiday. You're in the mood to take some chances, too, whether that means buying a lottery ticket, placing a bet on a horse or trying your luck with someone you fancy.
Lucky Number264
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Pisces
The past couple of days haven't been a lot of fun so you'll be relieved to hear that things have calmed down considerably and today should be a lot easier to cope with. If you need to say sorry for your recent behavior you'll be happy to do so, even if you're the first to speak up. Once all that's out of the way you're ready to enjoy a restful and relaxing day. You'll be delighted if you can laze about doing as little as possible.
Comments