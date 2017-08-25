Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Friday, August 25, 2017

August 25, 2017 2:27 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

Stern Saturn moves forward in your ninth house of travel, education and religion today, helping you in your journey towards greater knowledge. If you have been unsure of your position on certain moral or philosophic matters, you should be able to regain your intellectual footing soon. If you are dealing with difficult in-laws, expect a breakthrough in the near future.

Lucky Number

546

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You may feel like your life is in suspended animation at the moment, but be glad of it. You should be in no hurry while the Moon moves through your sixth house of work and health. Spend time reviewing the events of the past month, so that you can make decisions about your future goals. Remember that history has a tendency to repeat itself unless you learn from it.

Lucky Number

859

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Stern Saturn turns direct in your seventh house of marriage and partnerships today, helping you to assess recent damage to important relationships. Saturn will destroy them if they are not built on strong foundations, but it will galvanize those that are. Do not fear becoming closer and therefore more vulnerable to your mate, best friend or partner.

Lucky Number

543

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Stern Saturn Lord of Karma, turns direct in your sixth house of health and service today. Many Cancerians have faced challenges in both physical and mental health as well as career situations; you may not see it now, but in the long run this will be to your benefit. A co-worker could be a catalyst in your life, so pay attention to what is going on around you at work.

Lucky Number

902

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Leo

July 23-August 22

Stern Saturn finally turns direct in your fifth house of romance and creativity, helping you to lighten up in matters of love and pleasure. If you have been having difficulty with the children in your life, your troubles should soon ease. Some Lions may be having difficulty accessing their inner child, as Saturn tends to bring up what is dark and deep. No matter how you are feeling, you should express yourself. A daily journal is a safe way to let it all out.

Lucky Number

900

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Virgo

August 23-September 22

The Lord of Karma makes an about face in your fourth house of home and family. Many have been experiencing the loss of a parent or grandparent during this time as stern Saturn makes us face physical mortality. Others have been coming to terms with ghosts from their past. Do not let events from your childhood or a past life keep you from reaching your full potential now.

Lucky Number

298

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Leo

Libra

September 23-October 22

Stern Saturn turns direct in your third house today, helping you to make progress in matters of communication. If you need to speak to a sibling or neighbor, the lines of communication should be clear soon. Writers and speakers among you will find the old passion returning and increasing as Saturn works to intensify and deepen your expression.

Lucky Number

546

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aries

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Stern Saturn turns direct in your second house of personal values and finances, helping you to move forward in these matters. If you've been trying to get ahead by paying off bills and saving more money, you'll start seeing the results soon. You could be coming into some mighty good fortune as generous Jupiter remains in aspect with Saturn during the next few weeks.

Lucky Number

088

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Stern Saturn turns direct in your first house of personality, helping you to get back on track in your personal growth. If you want to change your image, now is the best time. People will be more willing to accept changes in you as they are undergoing changes of a Sagittarian nature themselves. Your closest relationships may suffer, so be as considerate as possible.

Lucky Number

622

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Stern Saturn, your life-ruler, turns direct in your twelfth house of subconscious matters, helping you to understand your hidden motivations. This can be a wonderful time to begin psychotherapy or explore alternative methods of healing. If you have been considering consulting an astrologer, now is the time to do it.

Lucky Number

332

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Stern Saturn turns direct in your eleventh house of friends and associates, putting you back on track with group goals and efforts. Some of your greatest growth can occur within friendships this year, so be open to learning more about the way you relate and interact with others. Your passion for important causes will increase during the next few years.

Lucky Number

573

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Stern Saturn turns direct in your tenth house of career and reputation, helping you to get back on track in these areas. Many of you are undergoing far-reaching changes as the relentless nature of Saturn demands that you break down existing structures to build stronger, more authentic ones in their place. Be prepared to face challenges in the coming days.

Lucky Number

825

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

