Horoscopes for Friday, August 25, 2017

Aries
Stern Saturn moves forward in your ninth house of travel, education and religion today, helping you in your journey towards greater knowledge. If you have been unsure of your position on certain moral or philosophic matters, you should be able to regain your intellectual footing soon. If you are dealing with difficult in-laws, expect a breakthrough in the near future.
Lucky Number546
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Taurus
You may feel like your life is in suspended animation at the moment, but be glad of it. You should be in no hurry while the Moon moves through your sixth house of work and health. Spend time reviewing the events of the past month, so that you can make decisions about your future goals. Remember that history has a tendency to repeat itself unless you learn from it.
Lucky Number859
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Gemini
Stern Saturn turns direct in your seventh house of marriage and partnerships today, helping you to assess recent damage to important relationships. Saturn will destroy them if they are not built on strong foundations, but it will galvanize those that are. Do not fear becoming closer and therefore more vulnerable to your mate, best friend or partner.
Lucky Number543
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Cancer
Stern Saturn Lord of Karma, turns direct in your sixth house of health and service today. Many Cancerians have faced challenges in both physical and mental health as well as career situations; you may not see it now, but in the long run this will be to your benefit. A co-worker could be a catalyst in your life, so pay attention to what is going on around you at work.
Lucky Number902
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Leo
Stern Saturn finally turns direct in your fifth house of romance and creativity, helping you to lighten up in matters of love and pleasure. If you have been having difficulty with the children in your life, your troubles should soon ease. Some Lions may be having difficulty accessing their inner child, as Saturn tends to bring up what is dark and deep. No matter how you are feeling, you should express yourself. A daily journal is a safe way to let it all out.
Lucky Number900
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Virgo
The Lord of Karma makes an about face in your fourth house of home and family. Many have been experiencing the loss of a parent or grandparent during this time as stern Saturn makes us face physical mortality. Others have been coming to terms with ghosts from their past. Do not let events from your childhood or a past life keep you from reaching your full potential now.
Lucky Number298
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Libra
Stern Saturn turns direct in your third house today, helping you to make progress in matters of communication. If you need to speak to a sibling or neighbor, the lines of communication should be clear soon. Writers and speakers among you will find the old passion returning and increasing as Saturn works to intensify and deepen your expression.
Lucky Number546
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Scorpio
Stern Saturn turns direct in your second house of personal values and finances, helping you to move forward in these matters. If you've been trying to get ahead by paying off bills and saving more money, you'll start seeing the results soon. You could be coming into some mighty good fortune as generous Jupiter remains in aspect with Saturn during the next few weeks.
Lucky Number088
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Sagittarius
Stern Saturn turns direct in your first house of personality, helping you to get back on track in your personal growth. If you want to change your image, now is the best time. People will be more willing to accept changes in you as they are undergoing changes of a Sagittarian nature themselves. Your closest relationships may suffer, so be as considerate as possible.
Lucky Number622
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Capricorn
Stern Saturn, your life-ruler, turns direct in your twelfth house of subconscious matters, helping you to understand your hidden motivations. This can be a wonderful time to begin psychotherapy or explore alternative methods of healing. If you have been considering consulting an astrologer, now is the time to do it.
Lucky Number332
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Aquarius
Stern Saturn turns direct in your eleventh house of friends and associates, putting you back on track with group goals and efforts. Some of your greatest growth can occur within friendships this year, so be open to learning more about the way you relate and interact with others. Your passion for important causes will increase during the next few years.
Lucky Number573
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Pisces
Stern Saturn turns direct in your tenth house of career and reputation, helping you to get back on track in these areas. Many of you are undergoing far-reaching changes as the relentless nature of Saturn demands that you break down existing structures to build stronger, more authentic ones in their place. Be prepared to face challenges in the coming days.
Comments