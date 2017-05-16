Horoscopes for Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Aries
It's another day when finances are a source of friction between you and loved ones, as Mercury leaves Aries under pressure. Do your best to handle this with good humor and tact, rather than seeing it as an opportunity to dredge up old scores. You have a combustible temper, so let it flare up and then let it die down just as quickly. Once that's out of the way you can sort out the problem and put it behind you.
Lucky Number330
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Taurus
Take several deep breaths before losing your temper with anyone today. Although Mercury is entering your sign it's under cosmic pressure, so you're feeling rather raw and edgy. You're showing a tendency to get the hump or be offended over very minor matters. Problems connected with the family, a domestic issue or a house move won't help, but try not to tie yourself up in knots about it all.
Lucky Number613
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Gemini
People are argumentative and crotchety as Mercury enters your twelfth house, and you're probably just as bad! It won't take much for someone to get on your nerves and irritate you, because you don't have nearly as much tolerance as usual. Nevertheless, try not to turn it into one of those days when you're endlessly bickering with whoever happens to be around. That will be exhausting!
Lucky Number882
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Cancer
Money has a nasty habit of coming between you and loved ones today, especially if you object to the way someone is spending their cash. Or is the boot on the other foot, with someone full of advice about what you should and shouldn't be spending your money on? Possessiveness could also enter the equation at some point, which will lead to unpleasant scenes and a lot of shouting. You may be feeling insecure about someone's feelings for you but try not to make them feel hemmed in or trapped by your emotional demands.
Lucky Number427
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Leo
Tempers start to rise today, leading to bad feeling and raised voices. Perhaps someone is being too dictatorial, or is determined to show who's boss. Let's hope you aren't the one who's throwing any weight around because it won't make you very popular. Mind your Ps and Qs when you're out in public because, as Mercury enters your mid-heaven, you could easily lose your temper when everyone is watching.
Lucky Number131
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Virgo
Subjects that occupy your time and attention in days ahead are likely to include long distance travel, international business, or diplomatic endeavors. Cultural events, court decisions, higher education, advanced training, study or use of foreign languages, religious or political interests, publishing, direct-mail promotions, or advertising are also in the frame as Mercury enters Taurus. Under this influence circumstances may require increased correspondence or discussions regarding a second marriage, in-laws, or a relative's health or job.
Lucky Number522
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Libra
There's a lot of hidden tension in the air, especially when dealing with loved ones and finances. Psychological analysis, or assessment and development of your skills may claim your time and attention as Mercury heads into Taurus. You may be kept busy handling inheritance, tax or insurance matters, preparing investment analysis, and allocating funds for the repayment or collection of debts. It won't help if you're feeling jealous or possessive about someone, and annoyed that they're spending more time with friends than with you. The trouble is that nagging or shouting won't make you very popular.
Lucky Number758
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Scorpio
Lots of tensions are coming to the surface as Mercury enters your seventh house, so expect some rip-roaring rows or sulky disagreements. These will be especially difficult if you feel you've got to be on your best behavior and can't say what you're really thinking. Maybe it would be impolite to lose your temper, so you've got to button your lip. But that doesn't make it any easier to deal with them, does it?
Lucky Number798
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Sagittarius
As Mercury enters Taurus, there could be too much on your plate at work and handling routines and subordinates. It rankles if certain people appear to be lazing around with their feet up while you slog yourself half to death. Throwing a tantrum is one option but it will only use up valuable energy and may get you labelled as a prima donna. It may be better to grit your teeth and just get on with it.
Lucky Number807
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Capricorn
The emotional temperature is steadily climbing, leading to storms and thundery outbursts. What's the cause of all these tempests? It's the Moon moving into Aquarius and Mercury dashing into sensual Taurus. Are you over-emotional and overwrought, in a state and ready to snap over the smallest little thing? If so, it's likely that you're feeling jealous and caught up in a situation you can't control. Romance is actually on the agenda, so keep calm and warm and dry.
Lucky Number281
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Aquarius
As Mercury enters Taurus, take care when you're with loved ones because the atmosphere will be rather combustible and short-tempered. If one of you wants to persuade the other to do things in a certain way there's no need to be bossy, even if one of you is feeling aggrieved about a past event and wants to get their own back. Be honest with yourself about how you're feeling, because that will help you to keep on top of your moods.
Lucky Number453
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Pisces
Stand by for a difficult day. It's difficult to keep other people sweet and you aren't exactly easy company yourself. What's wrong with everyone? Use the energy of Mars and Mercury to do something about it. If one person's mood has rubbed off on everyone else, you've simply got to wait for this combustible phase to pass.
