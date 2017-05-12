Horoscopes

May 12, 2017 2:43 AM

Horoscopes for Friday, May 12, 2017

Aries

March 21-April 19

Your thoughts turn to your values from today and these will occupy your mind for the coming fortnight. During this time you could find it useful to consider your priorities in life, and whether they get the attention they deserve or they have to take a back seat to other concerns. This will also be an excellent chance to talk about your finances to an expert or adviser.

Lucky Number

763

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You haven't been very forthcoming recently but you're much more chatty and voluble from today. In fact, there may even be times when you'll be reluctant to draw breath and let anyone else have a chance to say anything. You'll be very wrapped up in personal concerns and will find it hard to think or talk about much else, but you may have to force yourself sometimes.

Lucky Number

689

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Libra

Gemini

May 21-June 21

You embark on a contemplative phase from today, during which you'll enjoy mulling over your thoughts in private. There could even be phases in which you're reluctant to say what you think and in which you prefer your own company. It's a great opportunity to teach yourself meditation or any other activity that helps you to explore your inner world.

Lucky Number

577

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Your thoughts turn to plans for the future from today, and you'll continue to think about them for the next two weeks. Maybe you haven't got anything exciting planned, in which case you need to get out your diary and arrange something nice. Or perhaps you're in the middle of making some long-range plans and you now need to pay even more attention to them than ever.

Lucky Number

782

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Leo

July 23-August 22

Are you fed up with your current job, or do you suspect that you aren't fulfilling your real purpose? Then start thinking about how you can improve the situation. Maybe you could retrain for a better-paid job or one that offers you more satisfaction? Or perhaps you should talk to your boss in case he or she has got some good suggestions.

Lucky Number

324

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Virgo

August 23-September 22

If you're a typical Virgo you always enjoy using your brain, and that will be even more true than usual during the next two weeks. In fact, you'll have a great thirst for knowledge and will enjoy cramming as much of it into your brain as possible, whether you take off on journeys of the mind or body. If you're travelling you'll want to soak up as much of the local atmosphere as you can.

Lucky Number

607

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Libra

September 23-October 22

The coming fortnight will be a fantastic opportunity to think seriously about your finances, and especially about those you share with other people. That might mean the joint account you share with your partner, the money you've invested in a savings account or the pension plan you're thinking of starting. If necessary, talk to someone whose business is money, so you know you're getting some good advice.

Lucky Number

171

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Leo

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

The more you communicate with partners during the coming fortnight, the more improvement you will see in your relationships. After all, if you can't talk to one another, things will always be a bit iffy between you because something will be missing from your mutual understanding. This phase will also be good for taking part in discussions and generally expressing your opinions.

Lucky Number

520

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

During the next two weeks you need to spend plenty of time thinking about your general health and fitness. Are you looking after yourself properly? Should you make an appointment with a health specialist so you can talk about a long-running problem? Or do you fancy reading a book that promises to boost your health or change your diet? Start making positive changes now, so they'll soon become second nature.

Lucky Number

498

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Leo

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

During the coming fortnight you'll enjoy using your brain, whether for business purposes or purely for fun. You'll certainly enjoy pitting your wits against those of other people, so how about taking part in a pub quiz, so you can show off your general knowledge, or entering a competition. You're feeling lucky right now and, after all, someone's got to win. Why shouldn't it be you?

Lucky Number

239

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Your thoughts turn to domestic pursuits from today, such as how to improve your home or when you can arrange a family gathering. During the coming two weeks you'll spend more time than usual talking to members of the family, especially if there's something special to discuss. If you're making some home-improvement plans, make sure you share them with everyone who'll be affected by them so you can sound them out.

Lucky Number

264

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Leo

Pisces

February 19-March 20

During the coming fortnight, thanks to Mercury the Messenger you'll spend a lot of time talking to other people. Expect more phone calls than usual, visitors to your home and you might get caught up in some neighborhood activities that involve mixing with lots of people. All this will be very enjoyable, and it could be instructive, because you'll hear some interesting snippets of information.

Lucky Number

270

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Gemini

