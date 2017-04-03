Horoscopes for Monday, April 3, 2017

Aries
Passions may be ignited, so spend time with your love today. You may have to compromise at work, as knives come out. Thanks to retro Venus moving behind the scenes you find excuses to pass up invitations -- you're too ill, too overweight, too much work to do, etc etc. Romance could well be concealed, even secretive, or restricted to fantasy and dreams. Love relationships from the past can intrude. Resist the feeling of self-pity and turn your attention to helping those less fortunate than yourself.
Lucky Number466
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Taurus
Retrograde Venus is into friendly Pisces today, so your natural charm combined with your personal aspirations and dreams are in the forefront. Venus empowers your 11th house for much of this month, encouraging you to create harmony and cooperation among friends and contacts. Participation in group activities will be very rewarding during the month ahead.
Lucky Number103
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Gemini
You'll definitely know it's time to get busy as retrograde Venus enters your house of career and public image. Venus in your midheaven emphasizes what is most attractive about you: good looks, artistic talent, or a charming personality. Use it or lose it! Work with the Great and Good, where the most benefit may be found. The next few weeks encourage cordial relationships and socializing with older family members, superiors and authority figures.
Lucky Number987
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Cancer
Today should be fun, light and easy, so enjoy the happy vibes. Your intellect and spiritual awareness will reach a monthly peak as the retro Venus travels through your ninth house of the higher mind. Let it flow. Dealings with foreigners and cultured types are favoured. Romance heats up as well, so do something special for your beloved. You may do well through travel and artistic pursuits too.
Lucky Number865
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Leo
Joint income and social status are likely to surface, with retro Venus entering Pisces. It's more intense with regard to romance or sexual encounters, especially the psychological motivations and behavior patterns involved. If there are no obvious impediments to prevent you, this is a good time to ask for loans or favors, as well as to collect what you are owed.
Lucky Number155
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Virgo
Venus retrogrades into Pisces, your seventh house of marriage and partnerships today, so keep a cool head! Partnerships are emphasized in weeks ahead, and new partnerships, marriage and joint ventures are also in the wind. Resolve any disagreements using your natural charm. Court cases and contracts should work out for you this month.
Lucky Number313
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Libra
It's time to put some harmony into your working environment, dear Libra. Venus retrogrades into charming Pisces affecting relationships with colleagues and employees over coming weeks. An office romance may come out. Use your natural artistry to beautify your workplace: anything from major renovations to adding fresh paint, plants or artwork to brighten things up. Get your diet and fitness together too. However, beauty treatments, dental work, and cosmetic surgery are all not so favoured under this transit.
Lucky Number829
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Scorpio
As retrograde Venus visits delightful Pisces your romantic side comes out. Children will be more responsive and eager to spend time with you, so make time for the young ones in your life. You can improve relationships and expand your social contacts too. Remember to curb the urge to splurge in your pursuit of pleasure. Artistic expression is stimulated by Venus. Speculation is also favoured, but use your head and consult your partner before blowing the lot!
Lucky Number140
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Sagittarius
Harmonious relationships between family members are encouraged as Venus retrogrades into Pisces today. It's time to make a brand new start by improving domestic relations and any kind of mutual developments. Real estate negotiations, legal matters connected with a family business, or the artistic endeavors of a parent are stimulated this month.
Lucky Number631
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Capricorn
As Venus retrogrades into Pisces, you should have no trouble gaining favors. Pleasant relations in your neighborhood are favoured and you may also have the opportunity to increase contacts or improve relationships with brothers, sisters, cousins, and in-laws. Some of your best social opportunities this month are right in your immediate environment.
Lucky Number830
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Aquarius
You should be ready for some fun, so surround yourself with your favourite people early in the day, then personal finances, friendships, and your values come to the fore. Luxury items do appeal! You'll be keen to spend on your appearance, thanks to Venus. Is social status connected with wealth in your world?
Lucky Number150
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Pisces
Loving Venus retrogrades into your sign today, boosting your charm and giving you a yen for something new and different. If you're tired of the same-old, same-old, then it's time to try something new. Your charm and willingness to cooperate make a big difference. You'll catch more flies with honey than with vinegar! Pledge to do something you have always wanted to do, and find the time to do it!
Comments