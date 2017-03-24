Horoscopes for Friday, March 24, 2017

Aries
Today is wonderful for socializing as the Moon continues to glide through your eleventh house of group interests. Getting together with friends for a celebration will be exciting, especially if you are celebrating something your partner has accomplished. In fact, your relationship with your mate, best friend, or business partner should be very satisfying now.
Lucky Number620
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Taurus
Today could be one of the most difficult days of the month for you as Mercury, Jupiter and Pluto clash. Everyone and everything that is important to you will be clamoring for your attention; take a few deep breaths before you dive in. Make it through today and you can call this month a success!
Lucky Number589
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Gemini
Easy does it on the road today as Mercury, Jupiter and Pluto clash. You certainly won't want to drive while you are upset, so make sure you have calmed down before you get behind the wheel. This evening, find ways to relax and release stress in a healthy manner.
Lucky Number799
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Cancer
Emotional lightning could strike as Mercury, Jupiter and Pluto clash; hang on to your hats on this anything-can-happen day. Hot tempered Mars adds to the witches brew of aspects today, so be prepared for some discomfort. Ultimately, you are face with a challenge or two in your personal life, but you are a thick-shelled Cancerian... of course you can handle it!
Lucky Number406
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Leo
The passing Moon in your seventh house of marriage and partnerships may be the back light for a relationship drama today. You can't help the fact that you are growing and changing at warp speed... after all, this is the Age of Aquarius. Try to be more understanding of your less-enlightened loved ones.
Lucky Number871
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Virgo
Those in the healing professions may be dealing with an especially difficult case these days; this person or situation has much to teach you about life. Do your best to be helpful without being vulnerable. You can become drained easily by psychic vampires. Too many Virgoans become martyrs, so keep a healthy measure of self-interest.
Lucky Number868
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Libra
Mercury, Jupiter and Pluto clash to create passion in your life today and you may have a difficult time controlling your reactions. Consider avoiding alcoholic beverages if you feel you may become overly emotional. A romantic evening with someone special could be very exciting and memorable. Channel your energy wisely.
Lucky Number494
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Scorpio
You may wish you had stayed in bed today when Mercury, Jupiter and Pluto clash, making this a frustrating day. You can save the day with practical thinking, so don't allow others to confuse you. Keep a level head as you navigate your way, taking everything one step at a time. An erratic supervisor, teacher, or other authority figure may give you grief. Remember that two wrongs do not make a right!
Lucky Number674
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Sagittarius
The passing Moon activates your third house of communication as Mercury, Jupiter and Pluto clash to create information overload. If you attend an important class or meeting, be sure to take notes. It will be all too easy to mix up messages under these influences, especially if you are taking any kind of medication. Go slowly and pay attention.
Lucky Number521
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Capricorn
A sudden change of plans is likely as Mercury, Jupiter and Pluto clash. As much as you may want to hold on to the cash in your wallet, unexpected expenses could empty your coffers. If you can roll with the punches, today can be quite exciting and exhilarating for some. Intimate relationships are intense, but ultimately rewarding.
Lucky Number749
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Aquarius
Someone may challenge you as Mercury, Jupiter and Pluto clash. You might as well get used to this sort of thing as Jupiter will spend several months changing the way you respond in your cultural life. Make good use of this energy by planning a lively evening with your partner.
Lucky Number979
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Pisces
Mercury, Jupiter and Pluto clash, potentially causing disturbances. Whether you find nightmares wake you during the night or anxiety grips you during the day, today's energy is bound to be unnerving. Avoid foods you know have the potential to upset your stomach or keep you awake. By evening, you will be ready for the peace and quiet of your own space.
