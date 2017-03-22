Horoscopes for Wednesday, March 22, 2017

2:53 Chuckanut Drive turns 100 years old Pause

3:35 Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham

3:01 Watch video from Bellingham police officer's body camera in fatal shooting

2:09 Reaction to Bellingham shooting

1:38 FBI Director Comey confirms there is no information supporting Trump's wiretapping claims

0:40 Moose chases snowboarder down ski course in Colorado

2:21 Disabled veteran finds true freedom with fully tracked wheelchair

0:52 It's spring here, but scientists at the South Pole are prepping for winter

1:08 Meet Julia, the newest Muppet on Sesame Street and a resource for autism awareness