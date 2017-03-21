Horoscopes for Tuesday, March 21, 2017

3:01 Watch video from Bellingham police officer's body camera in fatal shooting Pause

0:40 Moose chases snowboarder down ski course in Colorado

1:30 Defending MLS champion Sounders prepare for home opener

0:38 Watch this Blaine 12-year-old hit two halfcourt shots for his AAU team

2:09 Reaction to Bellingham shooting

3:35 Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham

3:11 $1 million bail set for Bellingham man accused of murdering mother

1:38 FBI Director Comey confirms there is no information supporting Trump's wiretapping claims

0:52 It's spring here, but scientists at the South Pole are prepping for winter