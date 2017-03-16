Horoscopes for Thursday, March 16, 2017

Aries
The passing Moon clashes with the Sun while awakening Neptune as the Lunar Orb activates your eighth house of sex, money and power. This may put quite a damper on your mood, but rest assured it will pass quickly. Those of you trying to secure a loan may be better off waiting for a few days. Difficulties in romance, with children and creative projects may frustrate you today.
Lucky Number115
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Taurus
A positive vibe between you and your mate, partner or best friend can contribute to good feelings today. It's easier to be generous and tolerant of your partner while the nurturing Moon moves through sexy Scorpio, your seventh house of partnerships. A long talk this afternoon should help clear up any problems you have been having lately.
Lucky Number205
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Gemini
The day may begin on a breezy note, but by afternoon you will need to take care of many responsibilities. You may have more than your share while Mars kicks up dust in your twelfth house of secrets and background action, but you will also have an opportunity to be recognized for all the work you do. Be aware of a tendency to overeat while the nurturing Moon prescribes food as comfort.
Lucky Number304
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Cancer
A rocky start to the day will be soon forgotten thanks to the Moon in your fifth house of pleasure. King Neptune adds a delicious note of mystery to the mix, making you feel like a young crustacean again. Luck may be yours even if you are not the type to take a gamble. The Tibetans have a saying: You never know when you are having good luck.
Lucky Number366
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Leo
The Moon in Scorpio and your house of home and family today makes you feel less sociable. You could certainly use a break after the past few days of bustling activity. If you don't feel well, it may simply be that you have become over-stimulated and need time to wind down. It's a perfect day to work from home, but if that isn't possible, stay low key at the office.
Lucky Number158
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Virgo
You'll be able to cut to the chase as the changing Moon enters your third house of communication, opposing assertive Mars and kicking the chair out from under wise-cracking Mercury. News may be coming your way; at the very least it'll be much easier to talk to people and deal with situations that normally stress you out. Reach out to your siblings and neighbors now -- share tea and conversation with someone special this afternoon.
Lucky Number881
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Libra
The changing Moon enters your second house of personal finances, placing the focus on money today. With Mars in your eighth house for several weeks to come, it may seem as though both your income and your debt are increasing at a steady rate. Make a strong effort to control your impulse buying when the urge to shop strikes you.
Lucky Number649
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Scorpio
If you wake up feeling low this morning, rest assured you will feel emotionally refreshed as the Moon cruises through your first house of personality today. Energy returns as feisty Mars is stimulated, giving you the strength you need to accomplish your goals. If you can control your temper, you can inspire confidence in others now.
Lucky Number252
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Sagittarius
The changing Moon is in your twelfth house of secrets and solitude, urging you to slow down today. It's time to recharge your spiritual and emotional batteries. Normally social Sagittarians should turn down invitations and concentrate on solitary activities instead. The sound of peace and quiet may be just what you need for the next two days.
Lucky Number375
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Capricorn
The friendly Moon glides through your eleventh house of friends and associates, helping you to enjoy a more social mood today. The Moon allows you to be more confident when meeting new people, so hold your head high and smile. Some of you will find old friendships ending due to matters beyond your control while others will find new friendships popping up like daisies.
Lucky Number499
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Aquarius
You may be feeling hopeful about a job prospect or promotion and chances are good you will be seeing improvement in your status soon. Authority figures are more likely to be generous towards you as the changing Moon stimulates your tenth house of career and reputation, so take advantage of this opportunity.
Lucky Number327
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Pisces
Yesterday's passions give way to today's dreams and plans for the future as the Moon strikes sparks in your ninth house of travel, adventure, and education. Glamorous Neptune adds a note of mystery and intrigue to foreign people and places, urging you to sample other cultures. At the same time, you may find everything you believe changing as you move forward in your experiences.
