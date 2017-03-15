Horoscopes for Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Aries
The emotional Moon opposing Uranus and Mars may contribute intensity to heated debates between you and your closest associates. Rams involved in competition will be especially driven to win, as it seems your very life depends upon it. As volatile as today's energy might be, you can put it to good use by tackling a project with someone you enjoy working with.
Lucky Number202
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Taurus
The Moon opposing Uranus and Mars could contribute to a case of indigestion for you today. Uncooperative co-workers and surly customers may have you ready to scream. A brisk walk around the building may help you release stress hormones as they seem to build endlessly throughout the day.
Lucky Number490
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Gemini
The emotional Moon in your fifth house of pleasure is making your drives intense. Anything you do will be done with gusto as emotions increase in passion. Some may have romantic opportunities of a rather intense nature thanks to Uranus and Mars. Those of you involved in creative projects will make progress under today's influences.
Lucky Number346
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Cancer
Discord at home may add to the pressure you face now; it seems that both the world and your family are conspiring against you. Of course you know that isn't true, but you may be supersensitive as the Moon opposes disruptive Uranus and warlike Mars. You may need to find some time for yourself, preferably in a natural setting. Take a walk in the park or sit outside in your own backyard.
Lucky Number162
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Leo
The Moon moves through artistic Libra and your third house of communications today, but opposes Uranus and Mars so you may be ready to give someone a piece of your mind. Choose your words carefully, however... this could be the showdown at the OK Corral, so you don't want to show your hand prematurely. You have a chance to recruit others to your side now; make the most of your opportunities.
Lucky Number388
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Virgo
The presence of the responsive Moon in your second house of personal finances may turn you into a real go-getter today; if you put your mind to it, you can achieve a lot. You may be uncharacteristically possessive during this transit, so resist the urge to bite someone's head off if they come to close to what is yours. The same holds true for your personal values.
Lucky Number855
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Libra
Anyone standing in your way is likely to be flattened as the emotional Moon in your first house of personality opposes Uranus and Mars. Whatever you express will come across with a great deal of power and charm, so use this to your advantage. However, what may seem perfectly normal and reasonable to you may seem over the top to someone with less pizzazz.
Lucky Number214
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Scorpio
Scorpions may have a hard time getting out from under the covers today; sleep late if that is what your body is telling you to do. Many of you will have strange and confusing dreams during this time frame... write them down for analysis later. This is a day for quiet pursuits and pleasures, so don't expect or demand too much of yourself.
Lucky Number366
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Sagittarius
Many Archers will find that friends and associates are hot-tempered, as the sensitive Moon opposes Uranus and Mars today. Lively debates are likely and much can be accomplished while this fiery energy lasts. However, keep personal discussions out of the office as you are likely to be misunderstood. By all means, don't forward any cheeky email at work!
Lucky Number753
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Capricorn
You may need to step around touchy superiors as those in authority are likely to be bombastic now. Ugly scenes may happen in public view, but you can easily steer clear of them. Forewarned is forearmed, so bite your tongue and count to ten when the unreasonable demands of others make you want to scream.
Lucky Number375
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Aquarius
Your soul is practically on fire with enthusiasm as the Moon opposing Uranus and Mars make this a great if edgy day for you to be among others. Your natural ability to entertain is enhanced, while a sense of excitement prevails. It would be a shame for you to hide yourself away from the rest of the world. If you are currently home bound, find a simpatico group to chat with online!
Lucky Number322
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Pisces
The emotional Moon moves through your eighth house of sex, money and power today, causing some of you to feel your passions rising. It may be nearly impossible for you to keep your emotions on an even keel, but if you step back from each situation you will at least be able to maintain self-control. Romantic relationships may become veritable infernos of love under this transit.
