Horoscopes for Monday, March 6, 2017

0:49 Time lapse shows new turf field going in at Squalicum High School Pause

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation during Trump speech

0:57 State Sen. Doug Ericksen holds town hall at Meridian High School

0:37 Bellingham Police investigate SUV vs pedestrian crash

1:15 George W. Bush exhibits his paintings of the veterans who served him

1:50 Nooksack Valley Middle School "Hoosier" gym getting major remodel

3:13 Pro-Trump rally in Olympia also draws protesters

1:48 Fresno zoo's baby rhino has a big toy ball, and he knows what to do with it

1:35 Stanford's Michael Rector has been talking to Seahawks' Doug Baldwin