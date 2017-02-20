Horoscopes for Monday, February 20, 2017

7:52 Do you want grizzly bears in the North Cascades? Pause

1:38 Watch Capt. Erica Martin, firefighter-paramedic and EMS supervisor, demonstrate using nalaxone, or Narcan

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

0:47 Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen

1:13 When will it melt? Feed store near Lynden has contest over snow pile

1:55 Sinkhole closes Lynden street

1:04 Region-wide February rains move into record territory

2:30 Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign