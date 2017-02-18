Horoscopes for Saturday, February 18, 2017

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly Pause

2:57 The memorable Super Bowl commercial brands you won't see this year

2:30 Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know

4:54 Bulked-up Felix Hernandez arrives at spring training, feels great

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

1:13 When will it melt? Feed store near Lynden has contest over snow pile

1:38 Watch Capt. Erica Martin, firefighter-paramedic and EMS supervisor, demonstrate using nalaxone, or Narcan

1:55 Sinkhole closes Lynden street