Horoscopes for Thursday, February 16, 2017

Aries
The energy becomes more mellow as the day goes on, but there is still quite an element of dissatisfaction. Someone does seem to have it in for you, but it's hard to put your finger on it. Don't get too overconfident in any financial transactions, as there is an air of delusion, and even deception permeating the Arien atmosphere. Keep your horns in and let things settle, as sudden or unexpected annoyances arise from hidden sources tonight.
Lucky Number212
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Taurus
You and your partner will not see eye to eye in the financial zone today, Taurus. You may be inclined to take a punt, but others will be more risk-averse. Turn this energy to understanding some of life's mysteries, such as why you feel so sexy, but your love seems to be occupied with other matters.
Lucky Number621
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Gemini
You are at your charming best today Gemini, especially in the afternoon, when folks will be falling over to help you. Older people will also be on your side, because they can see you are getting down to business. What started out as a light-hearted Valentine could easily develop into something serious tonight.
Lucky Number309
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Cancer
Friends have been a good support recently, but now you need to stand on your own two feet. Take the bull by the horns and leap forward to a new level, as the new phase begins. Anxieties and risky moves are tied together today, so you would be well advised to fall back on secure traditions, as they will stand you in good stead, as a foundation for the leap. Listen to wiser heads, especially in financial matters, but in the end it's your decision.
Lucky Number922
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Leo
The morning brings some social troubles or temporary financial losses. It is not a good time to chase the dollar, nor to enter any new undertakings, as the effort required would not be worth it in the end. Later in the day the planets are more stable and you can extend your energies along traditional lines. The phone begins to run hot with social invitations, so expect a good deal of lively social life tonight and tomorrow.
Lucky Number786
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Virgo
Some financial disappointment is likely, where something you have been working towards falters. However, this is also likely to rearrange some of your personal priorities, so it's not all bad. Something that has been going on beneath the surface is likely to make more sense later. Avoid arguments with partners.
Lucky Number971
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Libra
Your personal magnetism glows with the Moon in Libra. A sense of destiny has been with you for some time now and this brings it to the fore. Avoid swift financial decisions, as you may live to regret them. It's characteristic of you to take your time, so just enjoy the sweet vibrations tonight and make plans for the weekend.
Lucky Number664
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Scorpio
It's time to pull back and consider the ideas that have been flowing your way, as you are soon to enter a powerful new phase. It would be good to give some thought to restructuring your work and career, or rather to completing the task, as this has been on your mind for a while. This is in many ways your year, so use your charms in the local neighborhood, as things have recently taken a turn for the better in relationships with folks in your zone.
Lucky Number339
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Sagittarius
Expect some shakeups among friends and associates now, as tensions that have been building can be released. You will get some cool ideas by keeping your ear to the ground in the clubroom. These might even pay off in terms of a career direction. Something is not quite right, however, so be sure that you have all the facts, especially if you are planning financial directions.
Lucky Number981
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Capricorn
Work takes the focus and there could also be a bit of conflict with the boss or authority figures. Your home life has been under pressure for a while and your career has been under revision also. This can be a worry for the ambitious Goat, but change is under way and it will be for the better in your life. Emotional and sexual enjoyment can be found among friends, or members of clubs that you frequent, or a long distance love can flourish, maybe on the internet.
Lucky Number080
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Aquarius
There has been quite a bit of confusion clouding the Aquarian vision lately, but today the cloud lifts somewhat and you are able to pursue matters of the higher mind that can also involve partners and fellow travellers. For Aquarians on the prowl, a sudden attraction from afar could blossom into something exciting. Unexpected good fortune is indicated in the career arena, especially if you are involved with education, trade, travel or cultural pursuits.
Lucky Number194
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Pisces
Finances have been under pressure recently and today you might have to bite the bullet. Some information that has been hidden may surface and this will make things a lot clearer, but in any case you would be better off not diving into new ventures, so matter how good they seem, as something is somehow out of joint, especially if women are involved.
