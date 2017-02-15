Horoscopes for Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Aries
It's still very Valentiney for you, my lovely Rams. There's a big focus on partners and the romantic energies are hot. The potential for romance among friends or associates is there, and the likelihood of meeting someone at school, or a training course is quite strong. However, if you already have a true love, avoid snippety criticism, which could be hurtful. Turn that energy to spicing up the mix, rather than sulking in the corner.
Lucky Number251
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Taurus
Now is the time to implement some changes in the work environment, Bulls, especially if you suspect that someone has been gossiping, or even working secretly against your interests. A romantic frisson with a co-worker may have sparked some interest, but for whatever reason you'll need to break down some serious barriers. Go Taurus! But don't shatter those horns before you clarify your objectives.
Lucky Number344
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Gemini
It's a fortunate morning and it's a gorgeous day for romance, Gem, as the Moon dances through your house of love. The cosmos is turning your mind to thoughts of love. Avoid intense discussions late in the day, just go with the mood, as the energy is truly sexy tonight.
Lucky Number940
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Cancer
New ideas are bubbling up into your consciousness, Cancer and it's time to examine them in detail. Discuss them with your siblings or neighbors, who will be inclined to give you a call. There's plenty of action on the local front, but something still seems to be out of joint at home. Notable changes, or threats of changes, have arisen in your domestic environment recently and they are by no means over with yet. You need to decide how these changes fit with your own approach. How do they affect your career and path in life?
Lucky Number229
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Leo
The Lion is in the midst of a grand, extended reshaping period. You need to decide what it is you really are and how you can remain straight and true in the face of social forces that confuse issues and deceive people as to what is real and what is not. Today, the trials are financial, where things seem more attractive on the surface than they may be in truth. Examine any proposed deals closely, as tomorrow may reveal their darker side.
Lucky Number611
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Virgo
Some good vibes come your way with regard to your working environment, where a colleague could have a tip or two about financial issues. However, don't get caught up in too much verbal interplay, as cranky, critical comments can be hurled your way without notice. A woman in the workplace could be quite obstructive, so keep smiling. It's all good - and it gets much better sooner than you think.
Lucky Number360
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Libra
Your personal magnetism is high, dear Libra, so make the most of it. The mindful Moon in your sign is good for communication, showing anything to do with education, kids, the local environment and relationships in a positive light. Adorable Venus in your house of partnership is fine for falling in love, so don't let business distract you from the main game!
Lucky Number874
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Scorpio
Step back a little, Scorpio. The cosmos is rather dark and critical at the moment, so the best thing for you is to withdraw and recharge your batteries. Then you'll be ready for the next few days when your star will be blazing! Money and lifestyle is quite the focus for you now, so keep a close grip on that little piece of plastic. Don't let it run away with you.
Lucky Number466
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Sagittarius
Some good ideas are heading your way on the subject of improving your career income, Sagittarius. This will have a connection with friends or associates, so pick their brains. Some speculative ventures are in the wind. It's likely that your thoughts have turned to romance, as the breeze also is blowing in that direction. Or maybe you're inspired to write down your fancies, perhaps in a poem or a song.
Lucky Number125
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Capricorn
The focus is firmly on your career and public face today, Cap, as the discriminating Moon glides through charming Libra. Your best approach is to be sure all is open and above board. Be sure that relationships in the work environment are not creating tension and that your finances are clear and straight. You have been undergoing some inner transformation recently and the process is not over yet.
Lucky Number182
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Aquarius
Your emotional life has been undergoing some trials lately, but now you can put some of that experience to work in awakening the higher aspects of your consciousness. It's an ideal day for getting in touch with friends, especially those from far away. Goats on the prowl can also find a rapport with fascinating foreigners, or people from another culture or religion. It's a good time for putting your feelings into words and publishing them to the world. Ride that blog!
Lucky Number788
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Pisces
Contractual issues come to the fore, with the stars warning that you should tread carefully in the financial arena. Ideas that seem good on the surface may not stand up to critical analysis, so be sure that you have a good grip on all the details. Put more attention into the home environment, but be sure that you consult your partner, or fireworks could be the result.
