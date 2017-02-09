Horoscopes for Thursday, February 9, 2017

Aries
You'll have a lot to say for yourself, Aries, and you'll be inclined to go into action at the drop of a hat. Communicate clearly and be ready for new ideas. You're likely to change your mind about something several times. This process will build up pressure right to the end of the month when a major change of mind or heart is coming.
Lucky Number908
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Taurus
The focus shifts to the home with some unexpected news regarding the family or a situation from the past. Any concerns on the home front will be smoothed over with this energy as you have a definite solution in mind. A change of pace and atmosphere will assist the mood of the day and peaceful outcomes will abound.
Lucky Number406
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Gemini
You will be the soul who nurtures the friend in need with wise words of comfort and a loving attitude. That ensures this friend of yours leaves your care feeling so much better than when they arrived. Expect a surprise message relating to a family member or friend you have not heard from in quite the while, or perhaps even a surprise gift arrives on your doorstep.
Lucky Number407
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Cancer
It's a practical mood today. Make small household purchases. Anything from a new cake of soap to making sure you've got something in the refrigerator for that lunchtime or late night snack. Make sure that you leave enough for the necessary bills as it's a good day to get your budget and your accounts organized as well. Be organized and get through the things that have to be done.
Lucky Number247
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Leo
You'll be feeling like a few of your favourite treats today. Enjoy but don't indulge too much. Make sure you don't put anyone's nose out of joint early on, especially if you're going to need their help later. A hot bath and a delicious meal will be just what the doctor ordered to put everything to rights in the Furry Kingdom. Relax in your favourite chair this evening.
Lucky Number715
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Virgo
Just take things quietly for the moment. It's a reflective time and you'll get more benefit from looking back or within than you will from trying to push ahead or get things to happen. Someone else might be emotionally charged or upset. Help to ease their concerns. Engage in creative activity or just a bit of laziness. Stay away from the refrigerator though. You'll be inclined to indulge.
Lucky Number140
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Libra
You can float along on a cloud, uplifted or supported by those around you. A friend shows care. Someone close knows just what to say or do. If you decide to take things easy, they'll come easily so just relax and enjoy. Conversation and interesting ideas come from your partner or avid discussion with close associates. Let others show the way.
Lucky Number610
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Scorpio
It's a day to do what has to be done rather than what you want to do. There may be dealings with authority. Issues of work or responsibility will predominate. There will be discussion about work or health in the weeks ahead. Dealings with co-workers may feature. You may consult with a health practitioner of some kind. Watch your diet.
Lucky Number602
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Sagittarius
There are new possibilities in the weeks ahead, with new creative projects or new leisure activities to come. Focus on suppleness and sensitivity, whether of the mind or the body. If you're setting up any new speculative ventures, now's the time to put them into operation. Children may feature in this period.
Lucky Number742
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Capricorn
The Goat focuses on domestic and emotional life, busy at home with tasks or necessary jobs. You may be dreaming of making changes at home. There may be matters to discuss with family or loved ones. Talk them through and make sure that you listen as well. You may be surprised by the ideas or feelings of others.
Lucky Number464
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Aquarius
New ideas or schemes will get you going, Aquarius. You may receive important or unusual communications. An associate has a different approach or a different style of operation. You may start a new venture. There may be some daydreaming that goes with your more practical efforts. Siblings or neighbors may feature.
Lucky Number148
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Pisces
If you are discussing financial plans or arrangements, you may have to alter something you've been doing for a while, quite suddenly. You may simply be scheming and dreaming. If so, you'll come up with a new idea. The main thing to avoid is ignoring a problem in the hope that it will go away. It won't. Act.
