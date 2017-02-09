Horoscopes

February 9, 2017 2:41 AM

Horoscopes for Thursday, February 9, 2017

Accuweather
 

Aries

March 21-April 19

You'll have a lot to say for yourself, Aries, and you'll be inclined to go into action at the drop of a hat. Communicate clearly and be ready for new ideas. You're likely to change your mind about something several times. This process will build up pressure right to the end of the month when a major change of mind or heart is coming.

Lucky Number

908

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Pisces
 

Taurus

April 20-May 20

The focus shifts to the home with some unexpected news regarding the family or a situation from the past. Any concerns on the home front will be smoothed over with this energy as you have a definite solution in mind. A change of pace and atmosphere will assist the mood of the day and peaceful outcomes will abound.

Lucky Number

406

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius
 

Gemini

May 21-June 21

You will be the soul who nurtures the friend in need with wise words of comfort and a loving attitude. That ensures this friend of yours leaves your care feeling so much better than when they arrived. Expect a surprise message relating to a family member or friend you have not heard from in quite the while, or perhaps even a surprise gift arrives on your doorstep.

Lucky Number

407

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aquarius
 

Cancer

June 22-July 22

It's a practical mood today. Make small household purchases. Anything from a new cake of soap to making sure you've got something in the refrigerator for that lunchtime or late night snack. Make sure that you leave enough for the necessary bills as it's a good day to get your budget and your accounts organized as well. Be organized and get through the things that have to be done.

Lucky Number

247

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Capricorn
 

Leo

July 23-August 22

You'll be feeling like a few of your favourite treats today. Enjoy but don't indulge too much. Make sure you don't put anyone's nose out of joint early on, especially if you're going to need their help later. A hot bath and a delicious meal will be just what the doctor ordered to put everything to rights in the Furry Kingdom. Relax in your favourite chair this evening.

Lucky Number

715

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Scorpio
 

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Just take things quietly for the moment. It's a reflective time and you'll get more benefit from looking back or within than you will from trying to push ahead or get things to happen. Someone else might be emotionally charged or upset. Help to ease their concerns. Engage in creative activity or just a bit of laziness. Stay away from the refrigerator though. You'll be inclined to indulge.

Lucky Number

140

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Taurus
 

Libra

September 23-October 22

You can float along on a cloud, uplifted or supported by those around you. A friend shows care. Someone close knows just what to say or do. If you decide to take things easy, they'll come easily so just relax and enjoy. Conversation and interesting ideas come from your partner or avid discussion with close associates. Let others show the way.

Lucky Number

610

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius
 

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

It's a day to do what has to be done rather than what you want to do. There may be dealings with authority. Issues of work or responsibility will predominate. There will be discussion about work or health in the weeks ahead. Dealings with co-workers may feature. You may consult with a health practitioner of some kind. Watch your diet.

Lucky Number

602

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aries
 

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

There are new possibilities in the weeks ahead, with new creative projects or new leisure activities to come. Focus on suppleness and sensitivity, whether of the mind or the body. If you're setting up any new speculative ventures, now's the time to put them into operation. Children may feature in this period.

Lucky Number

742

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Cancer
 

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

The Goat focuses on domestic and emotional life, busy at home with tasks or necessary jobs. You may be dreaming of making changes at home. There may be matters to discuss with family or loved ones. Talk them through and make sure that you listen as well. You may be surprised by the ideas or feelings of others.

Lucky Number

464

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius
 

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

New ideas or schemes will get you going, Aquarius. You may receive important or unusual communications. An associate has a different approach or a different style of operation. You may start a new venture. There may be some daydreaming that goes with your more practical efforts. Siblings or neighbors may feature.

Lucky Number

148

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Pisces
 

Pisces

February 19-March 20

If you are discussing financial plans or arrangements, you may have to alter something you've been doing for a while, quite suddenly. You may simply be scheming and dreaming. If so, you'll come up with a new idea. The main thing to avoid is ignoring a problem in the hope that it will go away. It won't. Act.

Lucky Number

361

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Related content

Horoscopes

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Snow starts to fall Wednesday afternoon in Bellingham

View more video

Entertainment Videos