Horoscopes for Sunday, January 8, 2017

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom Pause

1:04 Female cat owners benefit most from stress-reducing effect of a pet

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

1:51 Arrival of airport shooter Esteban Santiago at Broward County jail

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

5:50 Yes We Can: People share their favorite Obama moments

2:55 Motive a mystery for lone gunman in airport attack, FBI says

1:39 Watch students return to the newly built Happy Valley Elementary School in Bellingham

1:13 Cold weather turns Squalicum Lake into a hockey rink