Horoscopes

January 7, 2017 2:42 AM

Horoscopes for Saturday, January 7, 2017

Accuweather
 

Aries

March 21-April 19

A sensational opportunity enters your life today, which will change not only your outlook, but your present financial situation. You are passionate, so make sure your opinions do not appear arrogant, but taking control of the situation at hand will certainly bring the results you desire.

Lucky Number

324

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Pisces
 

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You will be reflective today Taurus, remembering past ambitions and dreams, but feeling a touch irritable in your immediate environment. This is a great time to drag out that unfinished project and disappear to a quiet place to complete it, rather than to explore communications on a deeper level in your closest sphere. You do run the risk of delving too deeply into your reflective mood, so ensure your 'To Do List' is clearly visible.

Lucky Number

911

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Gemini
 

Gemini

May 21-June 21

You are such the social butterfly and adore your connections with others, cheering them up when they are down and finding a similar support network when you feel the need to share your troubles. Tension in the social support network sees another feeling you are too forceful, or you disagreeing with another's opinion. It would be best to solve your concerns on your own today. Maintain an air of mystery and let them seek your assistance, not the other way around.

Lucky Number

818

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Scorpio
 

Cancer

June 22-July 22

This question will be on your lips Cancer as you survey your romantic climate. You desire only the best and only the dedicated, a true business attitude to the idea of marriage and romantic connection. Oh this does not mean you are not passionate or social, but you crave a close relationship right now and have no time for games, even if you attract a great deal of external interest.

Lucky Number

874

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio
 

Leo

July 23-August 22

Your present focus is intense right now Leo. You are somewhat withdrawn from the social life you may have once enjoyed and more determined to maintain a calm structure. It is time to complete unfinished projects. The focus turns to the connection between spiritual beliefs and emotions, so this is a positive time to bring meditation to your daily routine. If you are studying or travelling, you can achieve your best.

Lucky Number

467

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Gemini
 

Virgo

August 23-September 22

It will be far too easy to be far too jealous and aggressive, as you are dominated by your own passionate thoughts and desires. This is a strong energy which will find singles swept away with desire for another or even locked into a lusty love-triangle. If your passion is not fulfilled by your lover today Virgo, do not be surprised if your eyes stray to greener pastures and you fantasize about what could be.

Lucky Number

481

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aries
 

Libra

September 23-October 22

Business or romantic connections will be your focus today Libra. You are somewhat sentimental about the way things were and notice the way things are not. Don't be too critical of the differences. It is not the best day for lengthy conversations on important topics, but it will be productive in the workplace if you can work alone. If you are experiencing financial concerns, your partnership faces a few moody moments as you feel you are the major contributor and wish your partner would put in more effort.

Lucky Number

885

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Leo
 

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Any old concerns regarding your partnerships will return to you with this energy and it is now time to solve them one way or the other. There is tension here with the possibility of conflict, but the end outcome will be positive. You will move beyond a situation or individual that has been holding you back.

Lucky Number

338

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius
 

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

A new romantic attraction or creative inspiration brings much healing energy for you today. You are extremely focused on self-improvement and moving beyond past experiences, but don't let this create hurdles in your way to personal satisfaction. Your self-opinion is the focus of this energy, as you can assess yourself with a healthy emotional distance. Discover what needs adjusting and what is absolutely divine.

Lucky Number

165

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio
 

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

A family member may remind you of the past, or you reflect on how things were in your family home and how different life is now. You may seem irritable with this energy as you wrestle with this imbalance. It's a great time to complete old creative projects that have remained unfinished, or reach the final completion point for a past romantic attachment. You are socially secure within your friendships which bring you great comfort and support. Stay positive and you will find completion.

Lucky Number

632

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Leo
 

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

What you are showing on the surface is completely different to how you are feeling internally Aquarius, as you keep your deeper thoughts and opinions to yourself. This will cause friction within your home environment as those closest to you will feel the closed nature of your moods. Don't become irritated if they try to invade your personal privacy.

Lucky Number

811

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Taurus
 

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You will enjoy contact with individuals living overseas and find that you are assessing your religious and spiritual beliefs quite heavily. As much as you will thrive communicating in an active social environment, you will see yourself thrust in the middle of the odd tense moment as emotions run high and hidden tensions create turmoil. A friend from the past may return to add more conflict to the mix.

Lucky Number

481

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Leo

Related content

Horoscopes

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Cold weather turns Squalicum Lake into a hockey rink

View more video

Entertainment Videos