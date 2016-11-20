Horoscopes for Sunday, November 20, 2016

Aries
Today should be a lovely day for most Rams as the Moon continues through your fifth house of romance and pleasure. Those with children will enjoy spending time with them, so make sure you arrange your schedule to include the young ones. You can be especially creative and inventive at work, so let your imagination take you places.
Lucky Number899
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Taurus
The Moon continues to pass through your fourth house of home and family, making it a little bit harder for you to get out of bed this morning. Try to take things slowly and enjoy the time you have to spend with your family this morning; there is no need to start day off by fighting. You might have to give more than you receive today; try to do so with a smile.
Lucky Number240
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Gemini
The Moon moves through Leo today, putting you in a talkative mood. Tell someone you care about how you feel; it's never too soon or too late to express your honest affections. It may be hard to get much work today due to myriad distractions; to make the most of this energy, handle all your important correspondence. You'll be less talkative tomorrow, so put your mouth to work today.
Lucky Number656
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Cancer
The conscientious Moon may be urging you to work hard while Venus invites you to play and it will probably be hard to get much done while you are in conflict. The best solution is to do a bit of both... first work hard, then play hard to help relieve stress. You can come up with creative solutions for your problems with a little bit of brainstorming today... it is time to think, think, think!
Lucky Number324
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Leo
The luminous Moon moves through Leo, helping you to have things your own way. You should feel relatively good this morning, so spread your sunshine. You can accomplish a great deal this morning without having to work too hard; many people will be more than happy to assist you as you ride your high lunar cycle.
Lucky Number282
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Virgo
Those who have passed away may be on your mind as the Moon continues to transit Leo and your twelfth house of secrets and karma. This is the perfect day to remember and cherish the memory of the dead, so don't feel as though you're being morbid. It's only natural to wonder and think about those who have gone before us, and this will help you come to terms with your own physical mortality.
Lucky Number857
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Libra
Try not to participate in office gossip today and spare yourself the bad karma. It seems no one is getting any work done except you... don't expect anyone to come through for you on any favors. If you are the rare Libra involved in a clandestine romance, cover your tracks well today. The office gossips are watching.
Lucky Number979
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Scorpio
You may be under pressure at work today, but it's anything you can't handle. After all, you are Scorpio, right? Totally dependable, unflappable, and unstoppable. Even the annoying and stupid actions of a boss or other authority figure will not trip you up today. You may bite a hole right through your tongue, but you'll remain in control.
Lucky Number527
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Sagittarius
You may find that your mind is on far away places today, making it hard for you to get much work done. The Moon is currently travelling through your ninth house of travel and adventure, making daydreams and fantasies more interesting than the daily grind. Since most of you have to work today, you'll just have to pretend to be busy.
Lucky Number746
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Capricorn
You could be living with an angel and not even know it until today, when kindly Jupiter blends well with the sensitive Moon. Even when you think you have reached your darkest hour, someone is looking out for you. No, it's not the vultures waiting for your demise... there are people out there who really believe in you, and sometimes that's all you really need. Just ask Tinkerbell.
Lucky Number421
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Aquarius
The Moon wreaks havoc in your seventh house of marriage and partnerships, so be prepared to offer support to your partner. Conversely, you may need someone to cry to; your closest friend may be just the place to seek refuge. Either way, spend time today with the one who means the most to you.
Lucky Number952
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Pisces
Try to improve your health by incorporating good habits into your daily routine; if you sit at a desk all day long, find ways to stretch your muscles while you are seated. Since the December holidays are almost upon us, it is a good idea to increase your consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables. Before you know it, you will be tempted to eat nothing but rich, fat-laden foods; set some good habits now before you no longer fit into your holiday dresses.
