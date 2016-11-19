Horoscopes for Saturday, November 19, 2016

Aries
The Moon enters playful Leo and your fifth house of romance and creativity, helping many Rams feel rejuvenated. Some of your friends may not agree with your idea of fun, but that's okay... you'll be feeling creative and should allow yourself free rein to do your own thing. There could be some emotional tension as Neptune clashes with the tender Moon, but it should pass quickly.
Lucky Number210
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Taurus
Pressure begins to build as the outside world makes demands that take you away from your precious inner sanctuary. Some of you will prefer staying home and avoiding social events today. Tomorrow may be unbearable for some of you, so take a break right now. Do what you want to do, when you want to do it as much as possible today. Sometimes it is necessary to be selfish.
Lucky Number623
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Gemini
Reflection and introspection will help you form your words today. You may have a lot to think about before you speak, and with the Moon activating your third house of communication, you'll need to speak carefully. What you say over the next two days or so may have a big impact on your life. Stop and listen to your inner voice.
Lucky Number698
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Cancer
Try to find a balance while the Moon passes through your second house of personal finances, challenging mighty Mars in your house of other people's money. You may be giving away too much, whether it is your tangible or intangible valuables. Just remember, you don't have to give away everything and join a convent to be cleansed.
Lucky Number663
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Leo
The Moon enters Leo and your first house of personality, helping you to sparkle even more brightly. Now that you have had a chance to rest and recharge your spiritual batteries, you can make quite a splash on the social scene... don't be afraid to show off! Your charm and humor will open doors for you today.
Lucky Number854
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Virgo
Enjoy whatever quiet and solitude you can find while the reflective Moon moves through your twelfth house of secrets. It's time to recharge your spiritual batteries, so focus on activities that help restore your soul. Avoid situations that drain you of emotional energy, especially people who can be described as psychic vampires.
Lucky Number860
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Libra
The Moon passes through flamboyant Leo today, urging you to frolic with your most colorful playmates.Don't sit inside alone at this time! True, these same friends may drive you mad with their dramatic tales, but you can thank your lucky stars that your life seems tame in comparison to the tricky fixes they find themselves in.
Lucky Number861
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Scorpio
The Moon passes through Leo and your tenth house of career and status today, making the pace rather hectic. The day will pass by quickly and you should be able to accomplish much, just be sure to take time out for centering and calming yourself. If you feel too much pressure to perform, step back and put everything into perspective.
Lucky Number935
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Sagittarius
Your ninth house of travel and adventure is activated by the transiting Moon, so take this opportunity to review and evaluate your goals and dreams. If you have the day off and the weather is fine, a short day trip may be just what the doctor ordered. You would be surprised at what interesting and amazing places often can be found within an hour's drive from your home; get out a map and target a new place to see.
Lucky Number621
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Capricorn
Your emotions become intense as the moody Moon enters your eighth house of sex, money and power. Try not to become embroiled in any money fights today; chances are you have missed something in your own calculations. Some of you may be dealing with issues of life and death, such as witnessing the physical and mental deterioration of loved ones . Try to find beauty rather than horror in the cycle of life.
Lucky Number539
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Aquarius
The Moon enters your seventh house of marriage and partnerships, placing the focus on love. Over the next two and a half days, issues surrounding your closest relationships may come into play. The stress of the past few weeks may have taken quite a toll, so be supportive of your most significant other during this time frame. Get in his/her good graces so that tomorrow's tense aspects won't break you down.
Lucky Number131
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Pisces
Fishes who have been caressing the Buddha's belly for good luck, may find a financial windfall coming your way, as Venus and Neptune send good karma back to you in full force. Even if the benefits are not material, you will find someone is in your corner when you need it most. Let the good life flow to you!
