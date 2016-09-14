Skillshare fair, Traverse, corn maze, circus acts and kickball

This weekend features the annual Skillshare Faire, the 15th annual Bellingham Traverse, Vaudevillingham, kickball and a corn maze.
Skills to learn, share
Learn arts and techniques old and new at the fifth annual Cascadia Skillshare and Barter Faire from 10 a.m. to o 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Lookout Arts Quarry, 246 Old Highway 99 North (exit I-5 at Nulle Road, go east about 3/4 mile and make a right between two big rocks. Admission to enter the grounds to browse, attend demonstrations, classes or casually barter is $15 each day or $25 for both days. Dozens of presentations range from seed collecting and paper making to spinning wool, building fences, blacksmithing and smoking fish and meat. Info: info@cascadiaskillshare.org, whatcomskillsharefaire.org, facebook.com/lookoutarts, or 360-303-4536.
Run like a salmon
Bellingham Traverse is a grueling six-leg race for individuals and teams, one that mimics and honors the lifestyle of the Northwest’s iconic salmon. This 15th annual race starts at noon Saturday, Sept. 17, from 1107 Railroad Ave. at the Bellingham Farmers Market/Boundary Bay Brewery and ends at the same spot. There’s a Greenways run, a trail run, mountain and road biking, plus a paddle and team trek to the finish. Spectators welcome. Fees from $95 to $350, depending on division. Info: recreationnorthwest.org.
Juggling, aerialists
Bellingham Circus Guild presents Vaudevillingham, its monthly exhibition of juggling, aerial skills and experimental theater at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Cirque Lab, 1401 Sixth St., suite 102, in Fairhaven. Suggested $5-$10 donation. Info: bellinghamcircusguild.com.
Pickup kickball
A casual game of kickball is free from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 17, at Lake Padden Park, 4882 Samish Way. All ages, genders, and skill levels welcome. Info: meetup.com, search for Bellingham Kickball Party.
Confounding corn
Lynden Corn Maze (flashlight maze after dark) is 6-10 p.m. Fridays, 2-10 p.m. Saturdays and 2-6 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 2 on Hannegan Road just south of the Lynden city limits. Admission is $6 for seventh grade and older, $4 for for kindergarten through sixth grade, and free for preschoolers. Family rate of $18 for two adults and three children. Info: lyndenffa.com/corn-maze.
