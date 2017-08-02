Walter Trout is among the performers at the family-friendly Mount Baker Rhythm and Blues Festival, Friday through Sunday at the Deming Log Show Fairgrounds, 3295 Cedarville Road.
Get Out

Get Out

Margaret Bikman writes about family activities in Whatcom County

Get Out

Where should you be taking your kids the first weekend in August?

By Margaret Bikman

mbikman@bhamherald.com

August 02, 2017 12:00 PM

It’s all about the kids this weekend at the Kids’ Fest at Civic Field and the Youth Triathlon, both sponsored by Bellingham Parks and Recreation Department, and families can also enjoy an amazing lineup of blues artists at the Deming Logging Show.

Award-winning blues fest in Deming

The award-winning Mount Baker R&B Festival, now in its 24th year brings legendary and rising blues musicians to perform Friday through Sunday at the Deming Log Show Fairgrounds, 3295 Cedarville Road, near Nugents Corner. The family-friendly event will include a beer garden, top-notch food and crafts vendors. This year's lineup includes The Weight (with former members of The Band, Rick Danko Group and Levon Helm Band), Walter Trout, The Chris Eger Band, Josey Wails, Brian Lee & the Orbiters, The Stacy Jones Band, Hambone Wilson, and The Fabulous Roof Shakers. Tickets on sale online at bakerblues.com, 360-383-0850 and at Avalon Music in Bellingham and Hugo Helmer Music in Burlington.

Aug. 3 Get Out Kids Fest 228
Kids’ Fest

Bellingham Parks and Recreation Department’s annual Kids’ Fest, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Civic Athletic Complex, 1355 Civic Field Way, highlights recreational opportunities for Whatcom County youth. The free event will have games, prizes, magicians, jugglers, face painting, bubble machines, bounce houses, story times and information on nonprofits and organizations geared toward kids. Info: cob.org, 360-778-7000, e-mail Lromo@cob.org.

Aug. 3 Get Out Birch Bay Music Festival
Music for the animals

The Birch Bay Music Festival, a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization that raises funding for local animal rescues, hosts a family event from 2-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at Birch Bay Golf Club, 7878 Birch Bay Drive. The event features music by more than 20 bands, arts and crafts, a beer and wine garden and vendors. Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit Happy Tails Happy Homes and Rescued Hearts Northwest. Info: 360-739-2243, birchbaymusicfestival.com and on Facebook.

Aug. 3 Get Out DraytonHarborDaysDHP 232
Pirates!

The Drayton Harbor Days Maritime Festival. a celebration of Blaine’s maritime heritage, takes place from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Blaine Marina and Blaine Marine Park. There will be vintage steam boats, model boat displays, rides on the historic Plover ferry, a pirate costume contest, arts and craft vendors, “Prestigious George Raft Race,” kids’ activities and sails on the Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain tall ships Friday through Monday, as well as dockside tours (tickets at historicalseaport.org or 800-200-5239. Festival details: 360-332-6484, 360-332-1042, blainechamber.com/drayton-harbor-days, and letsmoveblaine.org.

Aug. 3 Get Out Youth triathlon_155 copy
Bellingham Youth Triathlon

In partnership with Train-or-Tri and Bellingham Parks and Recreation Department, the Bellingham Youth Triathlon has been initiating kids to the sport of triathlon since 1999. Each participant is awarded a medal as they cross the finish line, and participants are encouraged to stay for the prize drawing at the finish, where pretty much everyone wins something fun. There are three divisions, start times and distances for kids 5 to 13 years old. The race begins at 9 a.m. Sunday at Arne Hanna Aquatic Center, 1114 Potter St. Register online now. Info: 360-778-7000 or e-mail Lromo@cob.org.

What are you going to get out and do next weekend? Share with Margaret Bikman: 360-715-2273, facebook.com/bellinghamherald. Tell us about your event at least three weeks in advance to be considered for this column.

