Big fan of the Victorian-era? Here’s your chance to celebrate the dress, food and machinery

Dress up in Victorian-era garb, enjoy a “Summer Harvest” day on the Cloud Mountain Farm Center, see “Guardians of the Galaxy” at Lynden’s Centennial Park.
Fairhaven Steampunk Festival
Go to Fairhaven Village Green, 1207 10th St., between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, and you’ll see a celebration of Victorian-era culture – the dress, the style, the food, the machinery and fun for the whole family. Most activities are free. There’ll be costume contests, kids’ activities, a myriad of authors sharing their books at Village Books with a display of 2D art, and performances by The Rogue’s End, Strangely Doesburg, The Penny Stinkers and The Morris Street Dancers. Subtitled Mr. Flip’s Carnival of Wonders & Curiosities, the event honors Caleb Kors, who was active in the Bellingham Circus Guild and died in an accident in 2012 at the age of 10. Info: bellinghamsteampunk.org, Fairhaven Steampunk Festival on Facebook.
Summer Harvest Day
Cloud Mountain Farm Center, 6906 Goodwin Road, in Everson, hosts a family-friendly day on the farm from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Enjoy a behind-the-scenes experience of the farm center or a guided tour and and learn about the center’s dynamic local food system, taste freshly harvested fruits and vegetables, and grab lunch and a beverage from Aslan Brewing for the perfect summer picnic. Grownups can get gardening questions answered and shop for plants and produce at the farm stand. Admission is free, but please leave your dog at home. Info: 360-966-5859, cloudmountainfarmcenter.org.
West of What?!
The Western genre promoted the myths of westward expansion, defined a narrow traditional view of masculinity, presented absurd gender stereotypes for women and normalized genocide. Rather than lock them up as politically incorrect images of our shared past, “West of What?!,” a series of films that runs monthly through May 6, 2018, at the Pickford Film Center, 1318 Bay St., questions those assumptions and present more problematic views of the West. Each film is preceded by insight from film aficionados, educators and writers. The series starts Monday with “Johnny Guitar.” Remaining schedule available at pickfordfilmcenter.org (search West of What).
2017-2018 season at Mount Baker Theatre
Whether you explore the main stage environment or engage up close in the intimate Walton Theatre, the diverse collection of touring events for the 2017-2018 can be previewed from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St. Tickets go on sale at 2 p.m. for the 29 events in the season. The day includes the chance to tour the building, have a picture taken like a star on the main stage, identify different elements in the building for prizes, compete in trivia contests, take part in kids’ face-painting in the dressing room, enjoy video and audio of upcoming performances, hear the pipe organ, and potentially win a series package of four shows. Refreshments will be for sale, as well as a local brews in the “Explorer’s Lounge.” There’s no admission charge. Reserve online at mountbakertheatre.com. Info: 360-734-6080.
Movies at the park in Lynden
Grab your lawn chairs, pick up a snack from a downtown business and join your neighbors for Friday Films on Fourth located at Centennial Park at Fourth and Grover streets in downtown Lynden. Films begin at dusk and are projected onto an inflatable screen installed for the special events. The free outdoor movie series will debut Friday with “Guardians of the Galaxy.” The 1967 animated version of “The Jungle Book” is featured on July 28; and fans of The Beatles will delight in seeing “A Hard Day’s Night” on Aug. 4. The series will wrap up with “The Lego Batman Movie” on Aug. 11. There is limited seating on the grass at the park; guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. The Lynden Downtown Business Association is the executive producer of the free summer film series. Info: 360-354-5995.
