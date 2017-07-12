Brady Schneider enjoys ice cream and raspberries in a wagon at the Northwest Raspberry Festival in 2014 in downtown Lynden. The 2017 festival is Friday and Saturday.
Margaret Bikman writes about family activities in Whatcom County

July 12, 2017 5:00 AM

Raspberries, basketball, classic cars and a street fair – what else do you need?

By Margaret Bikman

“Raspberries” is the word in Lynden this weekend; wander the Sunnyland neighborhood for a community-wide celebration of creativity; or get your sand shovel out and get ready to head to Birch Bay.

It’s all Razz-tastic in Lynden

The 2017 Northwest Raspberry Festival celebrates the greatest raspberry-producing region in the world Friday and Saturday in downtown Lynden.

Among the highlights:

▪ The Curt Maberry Memorial Classic 3-on-3 Tournament runs both days, with more than 200 teams from kindergartners to adults playing hoops on Front Street. Even if you don’t play, come cheer on the teams. Sign up at lynden3on3razz.com.

▪ The Razz & Shine Cruise-In is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, with numerous prize drawings to be held at 3:15 p.m. Entry fee for vehicles is free so come on down and show off your classic car for all to see.

▪ The Raspberry Pancake Breakfast is from 7-11 a.m. Saturday at the Lynden Community Center, 401 Grover St. for $5 per person.

▪ The Little Pickers Kid’s Zone has activities for the younger set from 2-7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday on Seventh Street.

Berry Tasty Treats will be served from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, with farm-fresh raspberries from Curt Maberry Farm combined with fresh-made ice cream from Edaleen Dairy on Front Street for $2.

Razz-tastic Sounds features jazz, Dixieland, rock ‘n roll, gospel and country tunes on Fourth Street and on Sixth Street stages.

Info: 360-354-5995, lynden.org.

Diggin’ it in Birch Bay

Get ready to dig in the sand at Birch Bay for the annual Birch Bay Sand Sculpture Contest July 22-23 when it’s low tide. You can be a part of the beach’s transformation into a series of sand castles and sand sculptures. Be creative and build sand sculptures from geometric free forms, sea turtles to alligators, mermaids to mythical castles, or your favorite pet. Check out the Birch Bay Waterfront, 7900 Birch Bay Drive, ahead of time and start thinking about your creation. Register soon at birchbaychamber.com/sandcastles.html, as pre-registration is free and ends July 21. ​Day of event fee is $10.

Tunes by the Bay

Bellingham Parks and Recreation Department kicks off its free, family-friendly Boulevard Park summer concert series with Latin and African grooves by Bilongo Quintet with Sabrina Gomez from 7-9 p.m. Saturday. Food available for purchase. For a full schedule of concerts in the parks visit cob.org/services/recreation/activities/Pages/concerts-in-the-park.aspx. Info: 360-778-7000.

Art, music and a chicken race

The ninth Annual Sunnyland Stomp will take place from 3-9 p.m. Saturday in the Sunnyland neighborhood. Organizers say the event features a wealth of creativity and surprises. Hosts use their front or back yards to feature games, crafts, sculpture, textiles, ceramics, music, painting, culinary creations, performance, drawing, chalk art, kids’ activities, metal work, recycled object art, shenanigans, garden art, lights and lanterns, food, activities, or music – any form of creative expression is welcome; the only limits are their imaginations. A highlight is the return of the Chicken Race at high noon at Memorial Park, with registration beginning at 11 a.m. Bike and pedestrian travel around the neighborhood during the Stomp is encouraged. Sunnyland Stomp maps will be available at each gallery as well as at many of sponsor locations. In addition, the list of Stomp Stops and a downloadable map is available at sunnylandstomp.com.

Head north for folk music

The 40th anniversary Vancouver (B.C.) Folk Music Festival runs Thursday to Sunday at Jericho Beach Park, 3941 Point Grey Road, with more than 65 music acts from more than 20 countries on seven beachfront stages, including evening main stage concerts, daytime shows on smaller stages and workshops all weekend. Among the performers: Billy Bragg, Shawn Colvin; Kathleen Edwards, Barenaked Ladies, Jim Kweskin, Corey Harris with Alvin Youngblood and Bogotá’s Sidestepper. There’s also a Community Village, a Folk Bazaar and an Artisan Market. Admission varies by age groups, day and weekend passes. Info: thefestival.bc.ca.

What are you going to get out and do next weekend? Share with Margaret Bikman: 360-715-2273, facebook.com/bellinghamherald. Tell us about your event at least three weeks in advance to be considered for this column.

