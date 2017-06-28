How will you celebrate Independence Day?

Parades, music and fireworks are a tradition in Whatcom County Fourth of July events; or, head north to celebrate Canada Day.
Celebrate the United States
▪ Haggen Food & Pharmacy will be partnering with the Port of Bellingham and the Bellingham Whatcom Chamber of Commerce & Industry to bring you a day of family-friendly events and a spectacular display of fireworks at Zuanich Point Park.
The festivities kick off at 11 a.m. with the Hoop It Up 3x3 Basketball Tournament (packet pick-up begins at 9 a.m., open to four-person teams of all ages. Teams should register in advance at bit.ly/2rhrhE4.
There’ll be old-time games from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., vendor booths from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; a beer garden at Squalicum Boathouse from 2 to 10 p.m., and fireworks at 10:30 p.m. Music schedule: 12:30-1:30 p.m.: Bellingham Youth Jazz Band; 2:30-4:30 p.m.: The Chris Eger Band; 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.: Baby Cakes; 8:30 p.m. to the start of the fireworks: the Washington Army National Guard’s Full Metal Racket Rock Band.
While limited parking will be available at Squalicum Harbor, attendees are encouraged to walk, bike or use the free passenger shuttles that will run from 1 to 11 p.m. and pick up passengers at Bellingham High School, 2020 Cornwall Ave. The drop-off point will be the CityMac parking lot inside Squalicum Harbor. Event-goers will then use the promenade pedestrian path to reach the event site.
There will also be designated handicap parking on site. Caregivers will also be able to drop off and pick up disabled and elderly visitors in front of the Squalicum Boathouse. Info: 360-734 1330, bellingham.com/haggen-family-4th-of-july-celebration-2.
▪ Blaine’s Old-Fashioned 4th of July Celebration, on its 16th year, starts with a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m., followed by a parade at noon. There’ll be a show and shine car show with more than 200 classic vehicles; a street fair with live music, and concluding with fireworks display at dusk over the bay.
Parade staging is on a first-come, first-served basis, beginning as early as 9 am. Parade judging is at 11 a.m. There is no need to pre-register to participate; however it is recommended to fill out the parade registration form ahead of time and bring to the parade line up.
Most entries are free, there is a $25 fee for political entries and a $10 entry fee for businesses which are not members of the Blaine Community Chamber. Info: 360-332-4544, blainechamber.com.
Take it to the streets with Downtown Sounds
For 13 years, Downtown Sounds has held free outdoor concerts for the entire family in the 1300 block of Bay Street. Each night features performances by popular bands, local food vendors, a beer garden for those 21 and older that’s supported by Boundary Bay Brewery, kids' activities, vendors, and random entertainment.
Here’s what’s up this summer:
2017 Lineup:
July 5: The Prime Time Band with Baby Cakes
July 12: Dirty Revival w/ The Naughty Blokes
July 19: Polecat w/ Hot Damn Scandal
July 26: Swatkins & The Positive Agenda w/ Snug Harbor
Aug. 2: Naughty Professor w/ Deadly D
Info: downtownbellingham.com/downtown-sounds.
Annual festival welcomes classical musicians
The Bellingham Festival of Music opens its 2017 season on Saturday with a world premiere, Ben Taylor’s “Aurum Tetram” a concerto performed by the Calidore Quartet, at 7:30 p.m. at Western Washington University’s Performing Arts Center. Taylor gives a pre-concert talk at 6:30 p.m., free with admission, about his composition.
Also on the program: Patrick Harlin’s “Rapture;” Rachmaninoff’s “Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini,” featuring pianist Marc-Andre Hamelin; and Stravinsky’s “Firebird Suite” (1919 Version). The Calidore String Quartet returns to WWU at 7:30 p.m. Sunday with a performance of Mozart’s Quartet No. 15 In D Minor; Janacek’s Quartet No. 1, “Kreutzer Sonata” and Dvorak’s Quartet In F Major, Op 96, “American.”
The festival continues with classical performances through July 21. Tickets are on sale at WWU’s box office, 360-650-6146, tickets.wwu.edu. Info: bellinghamfestival.org.
Oh Canada! Celebrate our neighbor’s national holiday
Canada celebrates its 150th birthday on Saturday, and there are plenty of events if you want an appetizer of fireworks before Tuesday at home.
A few suggestions:
▪ The YVR Food Fest 2017, Thursday through Monday at the Olympic Village Site, 215 West First Ave. that celebrates Canadian and international culinary talent, including a food-centric TED Talks-style speaker series, and the festival's flagship event, the Street Food Showdown, a gathering of about 80 food carts, restaurants, wineries and breweries. Details: yvrfoodfest.com.
▪ Burnaby Village Museum & Carousel, 6501 Deer Lake Ave., in Burnaby, offers visitors the backdrop of its 1920s village streets, multicultural family entertainment including musicians, displays and demonstrations. Admission is free. (Carousel rides are $2.65 Canadian). Kids can join in the heritage games, enjoy entertainers especially for them; watch a parade and gobble red velvet cupcakes. Details: burnabyvillagemuseum.ca.
▪ Canada Place, 999 Canada Place hosts its award winning event, presented by the Port of Vancouver, the largest Canada Day celebration outside the nation's capital on Saturday and Sunday. Daytime event with five performance stages featuring Sam Roberts, Fefe Dobson, Emerson Drive, Hey Ocean!, Dragonette, Madeline Merlo, and The Matinee; a citizenship ceremony welcoming 150 new Canadians; a kids’ activity zone, a beer and wine garden, and a parade through downtown Vancouver. Details: canadaplace.ca.
▪ The Steveston Salmon Festival 2017 has held its annual event every year since 1945, and includes a parade through the historic village, followed by live entertainment, a Japanese cultural show, a car show, a trade show, a horticultural show, a children's festival, martial arts demonstrations, a food fair and an art show. The main attraction is the famous salmon barbecue where more than 1,200 pounds of wild salmon filets are grilled over open fire pits. Details: stevestonsalmonfest.ca.
Chip it! Carve it!
Sedro-Woolley calls itself the Chainsaw Carving Capitol of Washington state and the Pacific Northwest and to that end, hosts its annual Loggerodeo on Tuesday including what may be the longest running international, invitation-only, chainsaw carving competition, held at the rodeo grounds at Highway 20 and Polte Road.
Two of the main events of the day are a rodeo for loggers who demonstrate each task that a logger is required to perform in their work each day; and the chainsaw carving event: using a chainsaw, ax and a few tools, carvers whittle an 8-foot high, 3-foot wide piece of cedar into amazing art forms. Info: 360-770-8452, loggerodeo.org.
What are you going to get out and do next weekend? Share with Margaret Bikman: 360-715-2273, facebook.com/bellinghamherald. Tell us about your event at least three weeks in advance to be considered for this column.
